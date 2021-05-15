 Skip to main content
Saintes go 1-1 at substate
20210429_spo_girlstennis_3

St. Albert’s Landry Miller returns a shot during the girls city tennis meet on April 28, 2021.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

St. Albert girls tennis accomplished its main goal during Saturday’s regional tournament when it defeated Denison-Schleswig 5-1 in Denison.

The Saintes couldn’t carry over the momentum into the second game and fell 5-2 to Carroll Kuemper.

“We all had the expectation that we would be successful (against Denison),” co-coach Teri Miller said. “We beat them earlier in the season and we’ve seen them several times. ... The second match of the day, we knew Kuemper had a bunch of athletic kids and so it was a different story a tougher contest.”

St. Albert went 5-1 against Denison in singles competition and avoided doubles competition.

Sophomore Landry Miller earned the 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles, junior Allison Narmi won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2, freshman Alexis Narmi pulled out the 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 tiebreaker victory, freshman Georgie Bohnet won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 5 singles and freshman Lily Barnes earned the 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 6.

The dual against Kuemper did not go as well. St. Albert fell behind 4-2 in single with only Allison Narmi and Bohnet earning wins.

Allison Narmi won 6-1, 6-4 and Bohnet won 6-3, 6-2.

The two wins forced doubles matches but Kuemper earned a win in No. 2 doubles ending the dual.

“The girls always compete and that’s what we’re most proud of,” Teri Miller said. “They don’t give up. We learn things every time we go out. We have a young team. That’s what we want to make sure we do.”

St. Albert will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at Atlantic.

