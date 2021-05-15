Saintes go 1-1 at substate

St. Albert girls tennis accomplished its main goal during Saturday’s regional tournament when it defeated Denison-Schleswig 5-1 in Denison.

The Saintes couldn’t carry over the momentum into the second game and fell 5-2 to Carroll Kuemper.

“We all had the expectation that we would be successful (against Denison),” co-coach Teri Miller said. “We beat them earlier in the season and we’ve seen them several times. ... The second match of the day, we knew Kuemper had a bunch of athletic kids and so it was a different story a tougher contest.”

St. Albert went 5-1 against Denison in singles competition and avoided doubles competition.

Sophomore Landry Miller earned the 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles, junior Allison Narmi won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2, freshman Alexis Narmi pulled out the 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 tiebreaker victory, freshman Georgie Bohnet won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 5 singles and freshman Lily Barnes earned the 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 6.

The dual against Kuemper did not go as well. St. Albert fell behind 4-2 in single with only Allison Narmi and Bohnet earning wins.

Allison Narmi won 6-1, 6-4 and Bohnet won 6-3, 6-2.