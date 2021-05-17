Saintes golf keeps season alive

St. Albert girls golf kept its season alive taking second place at the regional tournament on Monday finishing in second in Neola.

The Saintes shot a 401, just one stroke shy of Sidney who won the meet.

“I’m extremely excited,” head coach Mike Klusman said. “The girls played, that was their best round of the year. It’s a really good time to do it. The girls know we have a lot of work to do to clean up some stuff. We’re grateful that we can play another week.”

Freshman Alexis Narmi and junior Lainey Sheffield both led St. Albert with a score of 97 to tie for fourth place.

Freshman Lily Krohn shot a 102, junior Ava Hughes carded a 105, freshman Ella Klusman scored 108 and freshman Kennedy Sanchez totaled a 141.

“All the girls shot really well,” Mike Klusman said. “Alexis and Lainey Sheffield our No. 1 and No. 2 golfers, really played well. They both shot 97 which propelled us to where we were. That was really good and the other girls performed well too.”

Coming into the tournament, the Saintes had high goals of moving on. Mike Klusman said the goals are always high at St. Albert.