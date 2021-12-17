Saintes hold off Fillies

St. Albert girls basketball held off a fourth-quarter rally to beat Shenandoah on the road 34-28 on Friday evening.

“We knew this was going to be a game we had to grind out,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “Both offenses were digging in and just trying to find something, but overall it was just a tough go for both teams. We found a little wiggle room in the second quarter and then later got it to 10, and then did enough afterward to hang on.”

After a defense-centric first quarter where each team only scored two points, both offenses found more success in the second quarter. However, the Saintes had a little more success than the Fillies as they took a six-point lead into the break.

The Saintes then outscored the Fillies 10-6 in the third quarter to extend their lead up to 10 points heading into the fourth. An 8-0 run from Shenandoah brought the Fillies back within two points with just three minutes left to play.

The Saintes played some clutch defense and senior Pearl Reisz and sophomore Ella Klusman shot a combined 5-6 at the free throw line to hold off the Fillies.

“We were able to finish this game out at the free throw line,” Wettengel said. “We really hit some clutch free throws and Ella and Pearl in the last minute and a half helped us put it away. ”

Sophomore Missy Evezic led the Saintes with 12 points and eight rebounds. Reisz finished with eight points. Sophomore Ella Klusman also scored eight points.

St. Albert will head to Carroll to play Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

St. Albert (4-3) 2 15 10 7 – 34

Shenandoah (5-3) 2 9 6 11 – 28