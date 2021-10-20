Saintes knockout Knights

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball started the postseason with a strong win over Fremont-Mills on Wednesday night in Council Bluffs winning, 25-9, 25-18. 25-17.

“I felt like we had a great start in that first set,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz said. “We came out very focused and the girls were really on a mission in that first set. I think we got a little bit too relaxed in the rest of the match and we know we can’t do that going forward after tonight.”

Saintes scored the first nine points to take early command of set one and the Knights never recovered from the early deficit as the Saintes claimed set one 25-9.

The Knights put up a much better fight in set two by taking an early lead and never trailing by any more than four points until the midway point of the set where the Saintes went on a 5-1 spurt to create a little more separation and eventually pulled away to win the set 25-18.

In set three the Knight built an early 8-4 lead and was looking to force a fourth set. The Saintes chipped away the lead and then played a back and forth in the third set until the teams were tied at 16-16. At this point, the Saintes went on a 9-1 run to close the game and earn the sweep.