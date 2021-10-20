Saintes knockout Knights

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball started the postseason with a strong win over Fremont-Mills on Wednesday night in Council Bluffs winning, 25-9, 25-18. 25-17.
“I felt like we had a great start in that first set,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz said. “We came out very focused and the girls were really on a mission in that first set. I think we got a little bit too relaxed in the rest of the match and we know we can’t do that going forward after tonight.”
Saintes scored the first nine points to take early command of set one and the Knights never recovered from the early deficit as the Saintes claimed set one 25-9.
The Knights put up a much better fight in set two by taking an early lead and never trailing by any more than four points until the midway point of the set where the Saintes went on a 5-1 spurt to create a little more separation and eventually pulled away to win the set 25-18.
In set three the Knight built an early 8-4 lead and was looking to force a fourth set. The Saintes chipped away the lead and then played a back and forth in the third set until the teams were tied at 16-16. At this point, the Saintes went on a 9-1 run to close the game and earn the sweep.
“Especially in that second and third set, we were down a bit,” senior Lauren Williams said. “Coach told us in a timeout in the third set to just keep our focus and make sure we finish this game strong. We just started focusing on one ball at a time, one play at a time and we got the win.”
Williams finished her night with 15 kills and senior Allison Narmi tallied 12. Other stat leaders for the Saintes include senior Maddy Horvath with 20 assists, Mia Allmon had three blocks, sophomore Ella Klusman had four aces, and Horvath and Landry Miller co-led the team with 13 digs.
The Saintes with the win, advance to the regional semifinal to host the Sidney Cowgirls (23-15) who defeated Stanton in three sets. Regardless of who the Saintes take on though Lantz and the Saintes know with each win the games only get more and more difficult.
“No matter who we play it’s going to be great competition,” Lantz said. “It’s always great competition at this point of the year. No matter who shows up in this gym, we’ll be ready to go.”
The Saintes and Cowgirls will play on Monday at 7 p.m. at St. Albert high school. The winner goes to the regional final.
Fremont-Mills (4-20) 9 18 17
St. Albert (18-12) 25 25 25