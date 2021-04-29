Saintes lose close battle to Glenwood

St. Albert girls soccer held Glenwood off the scoreboard for over 50 minutes but allowed two goals in the final 30 minutes in a 2-1 loss to Glenwood at home on Thursday.

St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes remained optimistic despite the loss and believes his team is close to being a good team.

"Glenwood is a nice team. About the first 10 minutes of the game I thought they might really put it on us," he said. "Our girls buckled down, started playing well. The defense played really well today.

"For having three games in four days the girls did phenomenal. A lot of these girls have played over 250 minutes in four days. They did great. I'm super proud of the girls. We are close to being a nice team. We're really close."

The Glenwood rams broke the scoreless time in the 50th minute before St. Albert senior Makenna Shepard scored on an 18-yard shot off a throw in less than a minute later to even the score.

The teams battled to gain control of the game before Glenwood scored the game-deciding goal in the 67th minute. Glenwood sophomore Nora Dougherty scored both of the Rams goals.

St. Albert freshman goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield did all she could to keep the Saintes in the game finishing with eight saves.