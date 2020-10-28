Saintes march on to state with 3-1 win over Newell-Fonda

DENISON — The St. Albert Saintes (14-13) topped class 1A’s sixth ranked Newell-Fonda(27-4) in four sets to earn a trip to Cedar Rapids for the second straight year and for the eighth time in school history (25-8, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20).

The Saintes were looking for a strong statement to start things off and did so by not allowing the Mustangs into double digits in the first set. Other than losing a tight third set, the Saintes remained in control.

“We came out and we were really focused,” St, Albert head coach Angie Lantz said. “We weren’t going to look past them, obviously they were the sixth rated team in the state so we felt like we had nothing to lose. We felt very loose and focused coming into this game.”

In big games like this, teams look to seniors to make big plays and Allie Petry answered that call as she finished the night with 22 kills, while teammate Lauren Williams added 10 of her own.

“I don’t think she would have had it any other way,” Lantz said. “If this would have been her last game, I know she would have been pleased with her performance, she really led the way for us tonight.”