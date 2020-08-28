Saintes once again have Cedar Rapids, state on the mind

In 2019, the St. Albert volleyball team continued its standard of consistent excellence, earning its way to the state tournament for the seventh time in the last nine seasons.

The Saintes lose a big group of productive seniors, but they also return some key pieces. Another season brings familiar expectations, but ones that head coach Angie Lantz and her players worked hard to get and wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Every year we lose key seniors, that’s just how it goes, it’s nothing new,” Lantz said. “We’ve been blessed that we’ve been to state seven out of the last nine years and have good tradition going. The girls talk about how they want to make sure that we continue the way they we’re going and make Cedar Rapids a destination every year, not just some years.”

Senior Allie Petry, an Iowa State walk-on commit, returns after leading St. Albert in kills (446) and digs (268), along with 31 aces and 39 blocks. Expect Petry to once again be a force all over the court for the Saintes, according to Lantz.