Saintes once again have Cedar Rapids, state on the mind

In 2019, the St. Albert volleyball team continued its standard of consistent excellence, earning its way to the state tournament for the seventh time in the last nine seasons.
The Saintes lose a big group of productive seniors, but they also return some key pieces. Another season brings familiar expectations, but ones that head coach Angie Lantz and her players worked hard to get and wouldn’t want it any other way.
“Every year we lose key seniors, that’s just how it goes, it’s nothing new,” Lantz said. “We’ve been blessed that we’ve been to state seven out of the last nine years and have good tradition going. The girls talk about how they want to make sure that we continue the way they we’re going and make Cedar Rapids a destination every year, not just some years.”
Senior Allie Petry, an Iowa State walk-on commit, returns after leading St. Albert in kills (446) and digs (268), along with 31 aces and 39 blocks. Expect Petry to once again be a force all over the court for the Saintes, according to Lantz.
“In college, she’s going in as a defensive player; for club she was primarily a defensive player, but she still did swing, and for high school, we look at her as a six-rotation, all-around player,” Lantz said. “Allie’s worked hard at getting better at some of the other parts of her game, so she’s not only known as a big hitter. Her overall skillset has improved, which will help our entire team out tremendously because a lot of the underclassmen look up to her and want to help her not shoulder the entire load.”
A big part of the Saintes’ success this season will hinge on seniors Maddie Estell and Elizabeth Elkins and juniors Lauren Williams, Allison Narmi, Maddy Horvath, Mia Allmon and Lainey Sheffield.
“This year, we’re really going to rely on five juniors to step in and make an impact,” Lantz said. “Some of them were key contributors last year and some only saw the court a little bit on varsity, but all of them have already shown tremendous growth in practice. They’ve brought a whole new dynamic and I’m excited for all five of them.”
