Saintes overcome 2-goal deficit in 2OT

St. Albert girls soccer found itself in a hole early after allowing two goals in the first eight minutes against Atlantic on the road. But the Saintes battled back and eventually won in double overtime when freshman Ella Klusman placed a shot into the back of the next in a 4-3 win.

Head coach Chris Hughes was happy with how his team performed.

"Atlantic played really well," he said. "It's probably the best Atlantic team I've seen in a long time. We came out and they started the game right away and we waited for about 10 minutes when we were down 2-0 to start."

Atlantic senior forward Tatum Grubbs scored all three of the Atlantic goals. Her first two goals came in the third and eighth minute.

Freshman Katelynn Hendricks put the Saintes on the board in the 12th minute off an assist from senior Makenna Shepard.

Shepard tied the game up in the 23rd minute off a corner kick from Klusman and Klusman have St. Albert a 3-2 lead before halftime after scoring in the 28th minute.

Atlantic found the equalizer in the 70th minute to force overtime where neither squad scored in the first extra period.