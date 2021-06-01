Saintes sail past Raiders

St. Albert senior Makenna Shepard had no intention of letting her high-school soccer career come to an end in Tuesday’s regional semifinal against East Sac County on the road.
Shepard powered the Saintes girls soccer team past the Raiders with three goals in a 6-1 victory for St. Albert, bringing her team one win away from the state tournament.
St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes pointed to the difficult schedule the team has played this year as the mina difference.
“The competition we’ve played all year got us ready for this game,” he said. “East Sac is only in their second year of ever having soccer. Honestly, they haven’t played the competition we have. They do some nice things, but they’re not facing the Lewis Centrals the A.Ls. The T.Js., the Glenwoods, the Tri-Centers, the Heelans, the Treynors. They’re not facing those teams every year, day in and day out.”
Shepard scored the first goal of the game in the 12th minute off a penalty kick and freshman Ella Klusman extended the lead to two after an assist from Shepard.
The score stayed at 2-0 until the 39th minute when East Sac County senior Makayla Meyer drew the Raiders to within one goal before halftime.
St. Albert freshman Lily Krohn put St Albert back on track in the second half when she scored off an assist from Klusman in the 58th minute.
Shepard scored her second goal in the 67th minute off an assist from freshman Olivia Gardner. Shepard found Klusman again to extend the lead to 5-1 nearly 20 seconds later.
Shepard scored the final goal in the 69th minute.
“We controlled things pretty good for the most part,” Hughes said. “We were up 2-0 and started playing to their level and you just can’t do that this time of the year.”
Hughes was especially impressed with Gardner’s performance.
“She was our workhorse in the middle,” he said. “She was absolutely great today.”
St. Albert will play Treynor at 6 p.m. on Friday on the road with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
“We’re where we are supposed to be right now,” Hughes said. “... We have to clean things up and play better. We can’t take time off. We took about 20 or 30 minutes off tonight. You can’t do that when you’re playing the second-ranked team in the state.”
St. Albert (9-9) 2 5 — 6
East Sac County (13-4) 1 0 — 1