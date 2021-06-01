Saintes sail past Raiders

St. Albert senior Makenna Shepard had no intention of letting her high-school soccer career come to an end in Tuesday’s regional semifinal against East Sac County on the road.

Shepard powered the Saintes girls soccer team past the Raiders with three goals in a 6-1 victory for St. Albert, bringing her team one win away from the state tournament.

St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes pointed to the difficult schedule the team has played this year as the mina difference.

“The competition we’ve played all year got us ready for this game,” he said. “East Sac is only in their second year of ever having soccer. Honestly, they haven’t played the competition we have. They do some nice things, but they’re not facing the Lewis Centrals the A.Ls. The T.Js., the Glenwoods, the Tri-Centers, the Heelans, the Treynors. They’re not facing those teams every year, day in and day out.”

Shepard scored the first goal of the game in the 12th minute off a penalty kick and freshman Ella Klusman extended the lead to two after an assist from Shepard.

The score stayed at 2-0 until the 39th minute when East Sac County senior Makayla Meyer drew the Raiders to within one goal before halftime.