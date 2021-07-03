Saintes shutout Cowgirls

The St. Albert softball team held the Sidney Cowgirls to just two hits as they won Friday’s non-conference game 8-0.

The Saines took a slim lead early on with a run in the opening inning, but really took control of the game after scoring five runs in the top of the third to go up 6-0. Off of 11 total hits for this game, the Saintes would score another run in the fourth inning as well as the sixth inning.

Freshman Alexis Narmi, junior Mallory Daley, and freshman Kylie Wesack all co-led the Saintes with two hits each. Freshman Georgie Bohnet, who had one hit, led the theme with three RBIs.

Defensively for St. Albert, Narmi threw a gem of a game allowing just two hits while striking out an impressive 15 batters in the game after pitching through all seven innings.

After having some time off Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley was happy with the performance to get a big win on Friday night.

“It was very nice to get the win especially after having a couple of days off,” Daley said. “The days off were really needed too, but to follow up the break with a win is huge for us.”