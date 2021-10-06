Saintes split triangular; Rams go 2-0

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball hosted a triangular tournament that hosted two Hawkeye 10 foes in Harlan and Class 4A No. 5 Glenwood.

Within the competition, the Rams won both of their matches. Glenwood swept Harlan in three sets and then defeated St. Albert in four sets.

“I’m always pleased with the Hawkeye 10 matches where we come out on top,” Rams coach Paula Carmen said. “Very pleased with the girls coming out and getting two wins tonight. There were times where we were off but I was still very proud of the girls for competing and finding a way to win both matches here tonight.”

The Rams played their games back to back against the Cyclones and Saintes. One of the leaders for the evening was Ram senior Brynlee Arnold who had 10 kills against Harlan and 13 kills against the Saintes. Along with other help from teammates, the Ram’s net presence helped Glenwood power through both of their matches as the Rams firepower proved difficult at times for Harlan and St. Albert.