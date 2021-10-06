Saintes split triangular; Rams go 2-0

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball hosted a triangular tournament that hosted two Hawkeye 10 foes in Harlan and Class 4A No. 5 Glenwood.
Within the competition, the Rams won both of their matches. Glenwood swept Harlan in three sets and then defeated St. Albert in four sets.
“I’m always pleased with the Hawkeye 10 matches where we come out on top,” Rams coach Paula Carmen said. “Very pleased with the girls coming out and getting two wins tonight. There were times where we were off but I was still very proud of the girls for competing and finding a way to win both matches here tonight.”
The Rams played their games back to back against the Cyclones and Saintes. One of the leaders for the evening was Ram senior Brynlee Arnold who had 10 kills against Harlan and 13 kills against the Saintes. Along with other help from teammates, the Ram’s net presence helped Glenwood power through both of their matches as the Rams firepower proved difficult at times for Harlan and St. Albert.
“As the games went along we started reading the team’s hitters better,” Arnold said. “After you play for a while you figure out who their bigger threats are at the net and we were able to shut both teams down. I struggled at times, but a lot of other players stepped up and we found a way to win, which is all that matters.”
Another key contributor for the Rams was senior Coryl Matheny who also had 10 kills against and 12 against the Saintes.
“St. Albert and Harlan are always good teams,” Matheny said. “We didn’t play our best last weekend at a tournament, so we wanted to come back fired up and get these games.
“We all worked together really well and our blockers did amazing tonight. Our setters and passes were on point, so everything just came together really well for us.”
Before falling in four sets to the Rams, the Saintes swept Harlan in three sets. As the season winds down, Saintes coach Angie Lantz and the Saintes look to take care of their next few regular season games to close the regular season schedule.
“It’s that time of year,” Lantz said. “We’re not trying to look ahead too much, but we do know what’s coming down the road. For us, we still got a handful of conference matches against solid teams. If we can build momentum, starting now, and bring that along as we go, that’s all you can ask for.”
St. Albert will play again on Thursday at Red Oak at 7:15 p.m. Glenwood will also return to action on Thursday as the travel to Creston at 7:15 p.m.