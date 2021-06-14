Saintes split with Tigers

St. Albert softball 10-run ruled an opponent for the first time this year with a 12-2 win over Red Oak at home on Monday but lost 7-6 in game two to split the doubleheader.

The Saintes took an early lead in game one, scoring four runs in the first inning.

St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said she was excited to get the big win but was hoping for more in game two.

"We were definitely hoping for two wins tonight," she said. "I think we came out strong that first game. We 10 runned them. We hadn't 10 run anyone this year, so I think that was great.

"We had just a little bit of letdown on the second game. I didn't think we played all that bad either we just were a little impatient at the plate."

In game one, the Saintes led 5-1 after the second inning, extended the lead to seven in the third, controlled a 9-2 lead after four and added two in the fifth and one in the sixth the secure the victory.

Sophomore Jessica McMartin doubled in the game-winning run. She finished 2 for 4.