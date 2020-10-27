Saintes sweep Crusaders; advance to regional final

OAKLAND — The St. Albert Saintes (13-13) swept away class 1A’s 12th ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-4) in Tuesday night’s regional semifinal (25-16, 25-15, 25-15).

The win is the Saintes’ third sweep in as many games during the playoffs, and they’ll to advance to Thursday’s regional final.

St. Albert set the tempo by building themselves early leads in each set, including a 6-2 lead in set one, 11-4 lead in set two, and a 7-1 lead in set three. Though the gutsy Crusaders looked primed for a rally, the Saintes each time found ways to shut the door.

“We knew that if we served tough we could get them out of their system,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. “It’s tough when your setter is 20-25 feet off the net, it’s tough to set a hitter in (the) front row. So we knew that would be a strength for us.”

In answering Coon Rapids-Bayard’s rally attempts, the Saintes replied with twice the fire — which Lantz says was key to keep this aggressive Crusader team in check.