Saintes sweep Fillies

The St. Albert softball team swept a pair of Hawkeye 10 games on Friday morning against Shenandoah.

The Saintes won game one against the Fillies 3-1 after scoring all three of their runs in the bottom half of the third inning. Shenandoah answered in the top of the fourth by plating a run, but that was all the closer the Fillies would get.

Freshman pitcher Alexis Narmi earned the win as she struck out 10 batters to make things difficult on the visiting Fillies while allowing just five hits.

Speaking of hits, three Saintes players collected a pair of hits to lead St. Albert to a 4-3 win in game two of Friday’s doubleheader.

The Saintes scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The Fillies came back with a run in the top of the third to cut the lead in half. But St. Albert replied again with a run to regain their two-run lead, only to have the Fillies bring it back to a one-run lead again after the fourth inning.

The Saintes again boosted their lead up to two runs with a run in the bottom of the fifth. While Shenandoah tried to make one more push for the win, Narmi shut the door to hold Shenandoah to just one run in the first inning, thus holding on for the win.