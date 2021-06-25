Saintes sweep Fillies

St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield (14) and Kylie Wesack (10) celebrate after scoring during the fourth inning of the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021.
St. Albert’s Sarah Eggerling smiles as she heads to the dugout at the end of the the fourth inning of the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021. Eggerling, the Saintes’ only senior, batted two in on a single earlier in the inning.
St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi (24) pitches during the second inning of the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021.
St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley speaks with her team in the middle of the the fourth inning during the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021.
St. Albert’s Katelynn Hendricks (33) bats during the fourth inning of the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021.
St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield (14) and Kylie Wesack (10) get high fives from Georgie Bohnet (25) and other teammates and coaches after scoring during the fourth inning of the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021.
St. Albert’s Sarah Eggerling bats during the first inning of the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021. Eggerling, the Saintes’ only senior, batted two in on a single during the fourth inning.
St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet (25) bats during the second inning of the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Frank Burdorf of Sioux City, right, gets some shade from an umbrella as he watches Shenandoah take on St. Albert with his daughter, Jamie Burdorf of Shenandoah, left, on Friday, June 25, 2021. Frank is the grandfather, and Jamie is the mother, of Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf.
St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi (24) pitches during the third inning of the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Shenandoah’s Jenna Burdorf (17) pitches during the third inning of the first game of two at St. Albert on Friday, June 25, 2021.
St. Albert’s Jessica McMartin (17) bats during the third inning of the first game of two against Shenandoah on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Austin Heinen
The St. Albert softball team swept a pair of Hawkeye 10 games on Friday morning against Shenandoah.
The Saintes won game one against the Fillies 3-1 after scoring all three of their runs in the bottom half of the third inning. Shenandoah answered in the top of the fourth by plating a run, but that was all the closer the Fillies would get.
Freshman pitcher Alexis Narmi earned the win as she struck out 10 batters to make things difficult on the visiting Fillies while allowing just five hits.
Speaking of hits, three Saintes players collected a pair of hits to lead St. Albert to a 4-3 win in game two of Friday’s doubleheader.
The Saintes scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The Fillies came back with a run in the top of the third to cut the lead in half. But St. Albert replied again with a run to regain their two-run lead, only to have the Fillies bring it back to a one-run lead again after the fourth inning.
The Saintes again boosted their lead up to two runs with a run in the bottom of the fifth. While Shenandoah tried to make one more push for the win, Narmi shut the door to hold Shenandoah to just one run in the first inning, thus holding on for the win.
Kylie Wesack, Jessica McMartin, and Narmi all had two hits. Notably, Narmi also hit a home run. McMartin got the win in the circle for the Saintes and Narmi came in to get the save.