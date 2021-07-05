Saintes upset Harlan in regular-season finale

St. Albert softball didn't have an easy outing last time it played Harlan on June 10. The Cyclones threw a perfect game and won 10-0 in just five innings.

The Saintes didn't let that encounter scare them headed into Monday's rematch and turned the tables winning 7-4 at Harlan in the regular-season finale.

"It was a huge win," head coach Lyndsay Daley said. "(Harlan) killed us the first time. They 12-runned us. I know we're a better team than we were at the beginning of the year when we played them. For us to have this win headed into postseason that we can play with anybody."

The Cyclones took a 2-0 lead in the third inning before the Saintes answered back with three runs in the top of the fourth. Harlan tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom half.

The Cyclones took the lead again in the bottom of the fifth, scoring one run. But, the Saintes took the lead for good in the sixth scoring three runs. St. Albert added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Some early key plays including a diving catch by junior Lainey Sheffield in the bottom of the first to keep the game scoreless, a two-run double by freshman Alexis Narmi in the top of the fourth.