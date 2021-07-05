Saintes upset Harlan in regular-season finale

St. Albert softball didn't have an easy outing last time it played Harlan on June 10. The Cyclones threw a perfect game and won 10-0 in just five innings.
The Saintes didn't let that encounter scare them headed into Monday's rematch and turned the tables winning 7-4 at Harlan in the regular-season finale.
"It was a huge win," head coach Lyndsay Daley said. "(Harlan) killed us the first time. They 12-runned us. I know we're a better team than we were at the beginning of the year when we played them. For us to have this win headed into postseason that we can play with anybody."
The Cyclones took a 2-0 lead in the third inning before the Saintes answered back with three runs in the top of the fourth. Harlan tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom half.
The Cyclones took the lead again in the bottom of the fifth, scoring one run. But, the Saintes took the lead for good in the sixth scoring three runs. St. Albert added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Some early key plays including a diving catch by junior Lainey Sheffield in the bottom of the first to keep the game scoreless, a two-run double by freshman Alexis Narmi in the top of the fourth.
Narmi also started in the circle for the Saintes where she struck out seven batters and got her team out of a jam in the bottom of the fourth with runners on second and third.
Junior Mallory Daley's RBI double in the top of the sixth tied the game at 4-4 and Anna Helton gave St. Albert the lead on a two-RBI single to right field.
Freshman Kylie Wesack went 2 for 4 in the game, including a key hit in the seventh.
St. Albert won five of its last seven games down the stretch to finish the regular season with a 10-21 record.
"We're playing pretty well right now," Daley said. "I'm really happy with where we are. ... I think we've had a lot of games this year where we play a really solid five innings or four innings but with great teams. We just haven't always been able to finish them out. They played with a lot of confidence at just put it all together. It was just a complete game and a complete team win."
St. Albert starts the postseason at 7 p.m. today at home with a game in the first round of the Class 1A Region 4 bracket against East Mills. East Mills is 0-24 on the season.
The winner of that contest will travel to Class 1A No. 11 Martensdale-St. Mary's who for a quarterfinal matchup.
"They were super excited after the game," Daley said. "We just told them, we knew as coaches they could win this game. We always expect them to win."
St. Albert (10-21) 000 303 1 -- 7
Harlan (25-10) 002 110 0 -- 3