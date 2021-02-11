Saintes use big fourth quarter to top Sidney in 1A Regional opener

The St. Albert Saintes (8-12) topped Sidney (11-9) on the road 44-39 to win this class 1A first-round regional game.

The Saintes came out strong and doubled up the Cowgirls’ scoring performance in the first half. Sidney looked to make their move in the second quarter by scoring the first five points. The Saintes replied by scoring the last six points of the half.

The Cowgirls went on a 13-2 run in the third quarter, taking a 25-24 lead after three quarters.

In the fourth, the teams traded baskets en route to five lead changes before Makenna Shepard hit a key 3 to put St. Albert up by four with two minutes left in regulation.

Shepard also hit two key free throws with just 25.5 seconds left in the regulation, ultimately helping the Saintes hold off the Cowgirls for the win.

The Saintes will play at Fremont-Mills (11-8) Tuesday at 7 p.m.

SA: 14 6 4 20--44

SID: 7 5 13 11--39

SA: Missy Evezic 14; Makenna Shepard 11; Lauren Williams 8; Allie Petry 6; Pearl Reisz 3; Allison Narmi 2

SID: Chay Ward 10; Avery Dowling 10; Harley Spurlock 8; Alexis Massey 5; Kaden Payne 4; Emily Hutt 2