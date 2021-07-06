Saintes wallop Wolverines

St. Albert softball made short work of East Mills in its first-round regional game on Tuesday evening, winning 14-1 in four innings.

“We wanted to come out and get a bunch of runs right from the beginning,” Saintes coach Lynsay Daley said. “We did exactly that. I was very pleased with how we started. I think for a little while, we lost patience at the plate, it was a slower tempo game, but then we got it going again.”

The Saintes took immediate control with seven first-inning runs. Part of that scoring spree came from Anna Helton, who hit a two-RBI single, which made it 6-0. Soon to follow, Kylie Wesack hit an RBI double to make it 7-0 and put the Saintes in the driver’s seat.

The Saintes scored one run off a wild pitch in the second inning, but the bats went silent for a while. East Mills brought one runner home in the top of the fourth. The Saintes got their mojo back with four hits and five runs. Perhaps the main highlight of the fourth inning was sophomore Jessica McMartin with a walk-off two-run homer to left field.

“I was so excited to see that,” McMartin said. “I’ve had a lot of close calls and seen a lot just hit off the side of the fence. I just finally made it happen today.”