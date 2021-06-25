Saintes win three games in one day

Freshman pitcher Narmi earned the win as she struck out 10 batters to make things difficult on the visiting Fillies while allowing just five hits.

Speaking of hits, three Saintes players collected a pair of hits to lead St. Albert to a 4-3 win in game two of Friday’s doubleheader.

The Saintes scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The Fillies came back with a run in the top of the third to cut the lead in half. But St. Albert replied again with a run to regain their two-run lead, only to have the Fillies bring it back to a one-run lead again after the fourth inning.

The Saintes again boosted their lead up to two runs with a run in the bottom of the fifth. While Shenandoah tried to make one more push for the win, Narmi shut the door to hold Shenandoah to just one run in the first inning, thus holding on for the win.

Wesack, McMartin, and Narmi all had two hits. Notably, Narmi also hit a home run. McMartin got the win in the circle for the Saintes and Narmi came in to get the save.

“We gutted out two wins this morning and that is exactly what we needed to do.” Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley said.