Saintes win three games in one day

St. Albert softball had a busy day on Friday starting the morning with a doubleheader sweep against Shenandoah at home before traveling to Missouri Valley for a night game.
St. Albert won the morning game 3-0 and 4-3 before winning 11-4 in the evening.
“We played great and it was exactly the way we wanted to end the week,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We had so many hits.”
Kylie Wesack hit a double in the top of the first and Lainey Sheffield, Alexis Narmi and Jessica McMartin all singled giving the Saintes a 2-0 lead.
Georgie Bohnet hit a two-run double in the top of the third to stretch the lead to 5-0.
Wesack hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth for her fourth home run of the season. St. Albert led 10-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, but Missouri Valley scored three.
Bohner hit another RBI single in the top of the sixth to give St. Albert an 11-4 lead which stood for the final score.
St. Albert also swept a pair of Hawkeye 10 games on Friday morning against Shenandoah.
The Saintes won game one against the Fillies 3-1 after scoring all three of their runs in the bottom half of the third inning. Shenandoah answered in the top of the fourth by plating a run, but that was all the closer the Fillies would get.
Freshman pitcher Narmi earned the win as she struck out 10 batters to make things difficult on the visiting Fillies while allowing just five hits.
Speaking of hits, three Saintes players collected a pair of hits to lead St. Albert to a 4-3 win in game two of Friday’s doubleheader.
The Saintes scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The Fillies came back with a run in the top of the third to cut the lead in half. But St. Albert replied again with a run to regain their two-run lead, only to have the Fillies bring it back to a one-run lead again after the fourth inning.
The Saintes again boosted their lead up to two runs with a run in the bottom of the fifth. While Shenandoah tried to make one more push for the win, Narmi shut the door to hold Shenandoah to just one run in the first inning, thus holding on for the win.
Wesack, McMartin, and Narmi all had two hits. Notably, Narmi also hit a home run. McMartin got the win in the circle for the Saintes and Narmi came in to get the save.
“We gutted out two wins this morning and that is exactly what we needed to do.” Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley said.