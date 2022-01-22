Saturday Wrestling recap

It was a busy day for the area’s wrestling programs. Seven of the area’s schools were testing their might on the mats throughout the state on Saturday.

Eagles get four on the podium, Titans see two

Over in Urbandale, Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, and Underwood competed with some of the state’s best programs at the Ed Winger Classic.

Out of the trio, Underwood finished with the most kids on the podium with four wrestlers total. Within that group Lucas Bose took seventh at 113, Westin Allen earned third place at 126, Hagen Heistand took home second place at 145, and Carter Davis earned sixth place at 195.

Lewis Central got two kids on the podium as Braylon Kammrad won third place at 170 and Hunter Waldstein took sixth place.

Thomas Jefferson’s best performance was Hayden Heistand who advanced to the third round of consolations before being eliminated.

Vikings and Falcons roll at Ogden

The Vikings and Falcons saw loads of success at the Ogden Tournament.

The Falcons saw Zach Williams at 120 take first place and David Helton who took home first place at 152. Andrew Crawley earned second at 160 for the Falcons.

AHSTW also saw a fair share of champions as Sawyer Kiesel won first place at 285 and Hayden Fischer took first at 138.

Other top finishers for the Vikings include Henry Lund at 220 earning second place, Kayden Baxter earned second at 145, and Denver Pauley also took home second place at 170. Eli Collins took third at 126 and Aiden Martin medaled at third at 152.

Brendyn Conn took fourth at 113, Braden Fineran earned fourth at 120, Tyson Osbahr took fourth at 132, Dayden Moertl also got fourth at 160, and Kolby Weihs took fourth at 182.

Rams shine at dual tourney, Lynx win two

Abraham Lincoln and Glenwood then competed in the McGivern/Blenderman Duals in Des Moines at Des Moines Lincoln high school.

The Rams placed second overall as a team as they went 4-1 overall against the competition as they beat Des Moines Lincoln 54-15, the Abraham Lincoln Lynx 48-15, Marshalltown 41-29, and Sioux City East 59-22.

The Ram’s lone defeat came against Ottumwa by a score of 49-30.

The Lynx went 2-3 overall in the dual tournament with a win over Des Moines Lincoln 57-12, and against Sioux City East 48-21.

The Lynx fell to Ottumwa 46-30, Glenwood 48-15, and Marshalltown 37-34.

Bulldogs medal five, Freeberg takes second for Trojans

Over in Corning, the Riverside wrestling team saw five wrestlers earn a medal and Tri-Center got one man on the podium as well.

Brecken Freeberg was the lone Trojan who placed as he earned second at 195.

For Riverside, Jace Rose was the tournament champ at the 120 class. Nolan Moore at 152 earned second place, and Nathan Messerschmidt at 285 also took home second place.

Notably, Davis Bramman took fifth place home for Riverside at 106 and Dalton Smith took sixth place in the 113 class.