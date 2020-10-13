Schleifman becomes new all-time leading blocker for A.L. as Lynx sweep

Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City North battled back-and-forth all night, before A.L. took control in the decisive fifth set 15-4 for the 3-2 match victory.

It was also a milestone night for A.L. senior middle hitter Kayla Schleifman, who recorded her 300th career black, making her the all-time blocker in program history, now with 308.

“We had kids step up tonight and they kept battling against a very good team,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. “We kept being aggressive on defense and offense, and that allowed us to put pressure on them.”

On Thursday, the Lynx are scheduled to play a triangular with Millard South and Lincoln East.

Sioux City North (14-12) 25 23 25 13 4—2

Abraham Lincoln (9-13) 22 25 23 25 15—3

Girres: 14kills, 2 blocks, 31digs

Schleifman: 16killls, 11 blocks, 7 digs

Shanks: 11kills, 33digs

Lutz: 7kills, 6blocks, 9digs

Green: 6kills, 2blocks

Baxter: 28digs

Beaman: 8digs

Romano: 7kills, 2blocks, 18digs, 34assists

Maisel: 4digs, 10assists

