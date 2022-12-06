Schrieber to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Former St. Albert athletic director Ken Schriber will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Director Hall of Fame the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association announced Thursday Morning.

Schriber was the athletic director at St. Albert for 25 years where the Falcons and Saintes qualified for numerous state tournaments and championships in his time. To have his career be remembered in the hall of fame is nothing short of a humbling surprise for the former AD.

“I was very excited and grateful to the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association for the award,” Schrieber said. “It’s quite an honor, and at the same time, I’m humbled. It feels very good to be recognized.

“I received the email saying that I was going to be inducted and I was very surprised. I have to give credit to St. Albert for this. I was lucky enough to be able to be the athletic director there and had some great coaches that worked under me that made my job easy, I really appreciate their efforts over the years. It was just a great experience, a great opportunity, and it feels really good to be named to the hall of fame.”

The job of being the athletic director is not always easy, but thanks to the success through multiple sports and the coaches Schrieber worked with, the job became much easier and was a job that he enjoyed for over two decades.

“It was a lot of fun and honor to be in charge of the athletics at St. Albert, especially when they had a lot of success over the years,” Schrieber said. “It was a great experience, I love St. Albert, I was a graduate of St. Albert, so it really meant a lot to be in charge of this athletic department and hire coaches over the years.

While all the athletic success will be remembered the thing Schrieber is most proud of is winning The Bank of Iowa Challenge Cup five times during his tenure.

“During my time, I was really proud of the fact that we won the Traveling Sports Cup,” Schrieber said. “We won it a total of five times and it’s awarded by a combination of sports and academics for our school, I’m very proud that we achieved that honor multiple times.

St. Albert won the cup in 2007, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

After a job well done, Schriber retired after the 2021-2022 school year. After 25 years of managing the various Falcon and Saintes activities, it’s understandable to know why retirment had its adjustment period, but now Schriber has filled his schedule with new activities.

“I’ve been enjoying retirement life,” Schrieber said. “I’ve been getting used to a routine other than going to school. It’s been a little boring at first, but it’s gotten a lot better as of late,” I’ve gotten into new routines such as exercise and such. It’s becoming a lot of fun."

Joining Schreiber in the Hall of Fame will be Dale Ludwig of Clear Lake, Scott Garvis of Ankeny Centennial, Todd Gordon of Greene County, and Al Lammers of Norwalk.

The Hall of Fame presentation will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25th at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel and Convention Center.