Love for the game, love for the community: Treynor graduate Jaxon Schumacher loved playing baseball for the Treynor Cardinals. His love for the game and community have him now sailing at heights that, heading into his freshman year at Treynor, wasn’t even dreamt of.

By the end of his impressive career at Treynor as a catcher, Schumacher graduated as the Western Iowa Conference Player of the Year as he was one of the best batters with a .541 batting average, which was the fourth best average in the state.

His sensational senior year also earned him first-team all-state honors, creating a perfect outro to a solid tenure.

“It means a lot to see all the awards and recognition,” Schumacher said. “The competition in the WIC is always really tough and to be named the top player in one of the most competitive conferences feels great. I don’t really look too much into the awards, but looking back at everything, it add something to be named the best player in this conference, when there’s lots of great players in the WIC.

“I just wanted to end my final year on a good note and enjoy the time I had, and worry about accolades and award later. But it does feel good to have the spotlight especially over some other deserving kids. I’m thankful for the coaches association for thinking I was the right pick for some of these awards.”

Jaxon was a leader that many coaches envied as he led by example on and off the field, including this past season where the Cardinals finished as the WIC runner-up. Coach Scott Wallace will most remember Schumacher for his constant drive to work and improve his game.

“Having him as a five-year starter at Treynor and to finish with the season he did was the icing on the cake for him,” Cardinal baseball coach Scott Wallace said. “Very rarely do you come across players like Jaxon, with his nature and his work ethic. For him to have that opportunity to play in the all-star series and end his high school career with a walk-off home run and MVP of the west small schools, I’m extremely happy for him.

“As he got older, he kept growing as a leader. He really helped take the reigns and mature the program with lots of younger guys this year and was a phenomenal captain for us. A lot of kids have looked up to him over these past four, five years.”

After falling to Red Oak 4-0, one might have thought that might have been it. Schumacher took great pride in wearing the red and white and spoke about what it means to play for this team.

“It’s meant a lot, I love this community,” Schumacher said. “I’ve loved wearing the red and white and it part of the reason why I got really excited for the all-star game, because I got to wear the Treynor uniform one more time. As a kid it was a dream to play at seven o’ clock for a varsity game. I didn’t expect to be where I am when I was younger, but I’m happy and fortunate to be where I’m at now.”

However, Schumacher was able to sport the Cardinal’s colors one more time in a senior all-star game. Schumacher represented Treynor well as he helped his team complete a rally with a walk-off home run to give the West team the win.

The memory will be one of his favorites ever in his baseball career.

“That was awesome and it’s always great to be in the all-star series,” Schumacher said. “We were well behind for most of that game, but we just found a spark and came back. Bottom of the ninth he threw me a curve ball and I was way in front of it and when I hit it, it just kept going. It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.

“It was great because we were the first teams to play so everyone was there and it just made it a phenomenal experience.”

Schumacher will continue his baseball career at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids as he studies business. He hopes that after playing at Kirkwood he can transfer to a four year school to continue his studies and baseball career.

“I’m just going to put my head down and work hard, and try to get myself on a top spot as soon as I can,” Schumacher said. “I’m planning to take just general business classes to keep as many options open as possible for my future. I’m also hoping that I can become a better baseball player and and transfer all my credits and baseball knowledge to a four-year school and have one more jersey to represent.”

Schumacher also says none of this would be possible without Coach (Scott) Wallace; Coach Josh Johnson; his parents Bonnie Matthews and Chris Schumacher,; his friends and teammates

Schumacher will play as a catcher and outfielder for Kirkwood. The Eagles finished last season with a record of 38-18.