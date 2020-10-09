Scoreboard for Oct. 9

MLS — Fined F Mauro Manotas from Houston Dynamo an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for failure to leave the field in a match with FC Dallas on Oct. 7. Fined D Matheus Bressanelli from FC Dallas an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with Houston on Oct. 7. Fined D Erik Godoy from Vancouver Whitecaps after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7. Rescinded a one-game suspension and accompanying fine for D Erik Godoy for a red card received in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7.