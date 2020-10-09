Scoreboard for Oct. 9

Prep football
Friday, Oct. 9
Sioux City East 31, Abraham Lincoln 27
Thomas Jefferson 41, Sioux City West 23
Harlan 28, Lewis Central 10
St. Albert 57, Sidney 20
Glenwood 34, Denison-Schleswig 0
AHSTW at Tri-Center, canceled
Riverside 15, Southwest Valley 0
OABCIG 57, Treynor 20
Underwood 63, Missouri Valley 0
Top 10
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Southeast Polk (11);5-0;136;1
2. Ankeny (2);5-1;116;3
3. Urbandale (1);5-0;115;2
4. West Des Moines Dowling;4-1;87;4
5. Pleasant Valley;6-0;85;5
6. Waukee;4-2;65;6
7. Dubuque Hempstead;5-1;57;7
8. Iowa City West;3-0;56;8
9. Council Bluffs Lincoln;5-1;18;NR
10. Sioux City East;5-1;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 7. Cedar Falls 3. Indianola 3. West Des Moines Valley 3. Johnston 2. Bettendorf 2. Fort Dodge 1.
Class 3A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6);6-0;121;1
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (3);5-0;112;2
3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2);5-0;110;3
4. Harlan (1);6-0;101;4
5. Washington (2);6-0;90;5
6. Davenport Assumption;6-0;77;6
7. Webster City;6-0;55;7
8. Manchester West Delaware;6-1;41;10
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;5-1;33;9
10. Eldridge North Scott;3-1;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Huxley Ballard 6. Grinnell 2. Epworth Western Dubuque 1. Decorah 1. Nevada 1.
Class 2A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Inwood West Lyon (3);6-0;123;2
1. Williamsburg (4);6-0;123;1
3. Monroe PCM (5);6-0;120;3
4. Central Lyon-GLR (2);6-0;109;4
5. Waukon;4-1;69;7
6. Camanche;5-1;68;8
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central;4-1;43;9
8. Atlantic;5-1;30;NR
9. Solon;4-2;28;NR
10. Spirit Lake;3-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 12. Monticello 12. Mount Vernon 10. Sioux Center 6. Independence 2. Orange City Unity Christian 2.
Class 1A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. O-A BCIG (13);6-0;135;1
2. Van Meter;6-0;121;2
3. Sigourney-Keota (1);6-0;107;4
4. Jewell South Hamilton;6-0;93;5
5. Emmetsburg;5-0;83;6
6. Southeast Valley;6-0;67;8
7. Underwood;5-1;54;3
8. South Central Calhoun;4-1;37;9
9. Mount Ayr;5-1;20;NR
10. Hawarden West Sioux;4-2;18;10
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 16. Pleasantville 9. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 4. Woodward-Granger 2. Dyersville Beckman 2. Cascade 1. Panora Panorama 1.
Class A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Grundy Center (9);6-0;134;1
2. St. Ansgar (1);6-0;120;2
3. Iowa City Regina (3);5-1;113;3
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1);6-0;95;5
5. Britt West Hancock;5-1;74;6
6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac;5-1;59;9
7. Logan-Magnolia;5-1;52;7
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley;5-1;45;8
9. Calmar South Winneshiek;5-1;34;4
10. Lisbon;4-2;23;10
Others receiving votes: Belle Plaine 9. Oakland Riverside 7. Southwest Valley 6, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. 14, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. 14, Wapello 1.
Class 8-Man
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11);4-0;130;T1
2. Audubon (1);5-0;118;T1
3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1);5-0;112;3
4. Anita CAM;5-0;91;4
5. Montezuma (1);6-0;83;5
6. Fremont Mills, Tabor;3-0;56;7
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard;6-0;47;T9
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;6-0;45;T9
9. Newell-Fonda;5-1;40;6
10. Easton Valley;5-1;20;8
Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 11. Janesville 9. North English English Valleys 6. New London 1. Woodbine 1.
Prep swimming
Saturday, Oct. 10
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Johnston, 8:30 a.m.
Prep volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 10
Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Riverside, Underwood at CAM, TBD
IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings, released Oct. 8
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Janesville 21-2 1
2 Wapsie Valley 15-5 2
3 Gehlen Catholic 18-5 5
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 6
5 Springville 18-3 4
6 Holy Trinity Catholic 17-7 3
7 Southeast Warren 17-0 9
8 Newell-Fonda 16-3 10
9 Saint Ansgar 18-4 11
10 New London 14-6 8
11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 10-2 7
12 Lisbon 17-4 13
13 WACO 21-3 14
14 North Butler 16-4 15
15 East MIlls 21-2 NR
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (12)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 Western Christian 18-8 1
2 Wilton 24-0 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 20-3 3
4 Boyden-Hull 13-6 4
5 East Sac County 19-0 5
6 Underwood 16-3 7
7 Denver 27-5 8
8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-7 9
9 SBeckman Catholic 25-8 6
10 Hudson 19-7 10
11 Waterloo Col. Cath. 17-11 11
12 Van Meter 12-3 14
13 Jesup 15-9 12
14 West Branch 15-7 13
15 Aplington-Parkersburg 11-9 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Osage 21-2 1
2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-2 3
3 Mount Vernon 19-5 2
4 Unity Christian 11-3 4
5 Union 27-5 5
6 Davenport Assumption 15-1 7
7 MOC-Floyd Valley 15-3 8
8 Red Oak 18-3 10
9 West Liberty 20-3 6
10 Independence 18-4 12
11 Humboldt 25-0 11
12 Roland-Story 18-4 12
13 Sioux Center 13-7 13
14 Cherokee 14-5 14
15 Forest City 15-7 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-4 2
2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-2 1
3 Glenwood 21-1 3
4 North Scott 14-3 4
5 Western Dubuque 16-8 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 26-7 6
7 Marion 16-8 7
8 West Delaware 21-8 8
9 Gilbert 19-7 10
10 Dallas Center-Grimes 8-3 11
11 Clear Creek-Amana 20-4 9
12 Clinton 14-9 12
13 Oskaloosa 11-6 13
14 Bondurant-Farrar 15-8 15
15 Carroll 21-10 NR
Dropped Out: Decorah (14)
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 15-2 1
2 Ankeny 15-2 2
3 Cedar Falls 21-2 3
4 Pleasant Valley 16-1 4
5 West Des Moines Valley14-4 6
6 Iowa City Liberty 9-2 7
7 Ankeny Centennial 12-7 5
8 Dubuque Hempstead 13-2 8
9 Urbandale 9-4 9
10 Dubuque Senior 16-7 10
11 Bettendorf 6-3 14
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15-9 NR
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Muscatine 12-9 NR
15 Sioux City East 13-4 NR
Dropped Out: Johnston (11), Waukee (12), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15)
College football
College football schedule
Saturday, Oct. 10
EAST
Duke (0-4) at Syracuse (1-2), 11:30 a.m.
The Citadel (0-3) at Army (3-1), 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh (3-1) at Boston College (2-1), 3 p.m.
Temple at Navy (1-2), 5 p.m.
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina (3-0) at Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0), Postponed
South Carolina (0-2) at Vanderbilt (0-2), 11 a.m.
Virginia Tech (2-0) at North Carolina (2-0), 11 a.m.
Louisiana-Monroe (0-4) at Liberty (3-0), 11 a.m.
NC State (2-1) at Virginia (1-1), 11 a.m.
Cent. Arkansas (2-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), Postponed
Mercer at Jacksonville St. (0-1), 2 p.m.
Texas State (1-3) at Troy (1-1), 2:30 p.m.
Tennessee (2-0) at Georgia (2-0), 2:30 p.m.
FAU (1-0) at Southern Miss. (1-3), Postponed
Middle Tennessee (0-4) at FIU (0-1), 3 p.m.
Arkansas (1-1) at Auburn (1-1), 3 p.m.
East Carolina (0-2) at South Florida (1-2), 6 p.m.
Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Miami (3-0) at Clemson (3-0), 6:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. (1-1) at Kentucky (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
UTEP (3-1) at Louisiana Tech (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Marshall (2-0) at W. Kentucky (1-2), 6:30 p.m.
Missouri (0-2) at LSU (1-1), Postponed
MIDWEST
LSU (1-1) at Missouri (0-2), 11 a.m.
Texas Tech (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), 2:30 p.m.
Florida St. (1-2) at Notre Dame (2-0), 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Florida (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 11 a.m.
Texas (2-1) vs. Oklahoma (1-2) at Dallas, T.X., 11 a.m.
Cent. Arkansas (2-2) at Arkansas St. (1-2), 2:30 p.m.
Kansas St. (2-1) at TCU (1-1), 3 p.m.
UAB (3-1) at Rice, Postponed
Charlotte (0-2) at North Texas (1-2), 7 p.m.
FAR WEST
UTSA (3-1) at BYU (3-0), 2:30 p.m.
Top 25
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Clemson (46);3-0;1533;1
2. Alabama (14);2-0;1496;2
T3. Georgia;2-0;1372;4
T3. Florida;2-0;1372;3
5. Notre Dame;2-0;1256;5
6. Ohio State (2);0-0;1192;6
7. Miami;3-0;1149;8
8. Penn St.;0-0;983;10
9. North Carolina;2-0;982;11
10. Oklahoma St.;3-0;818;19
11. Cincinnati;3-0;807;15
12. Tennessee;2-0;744;20
13. Auburn;1-1;701;7
14. Wisconsin;0-0;668;18
15. Brigham Young;3-0;646;22
16. LSU;1-1;616;17
17. Oregon;0-0;494;NR
18. Virginia Tech;2-0;423;23
19. Michigan;0-0;409;21
20. Texas A&M;1-1;339;13
21. SMU;4-0;304;NR
22. Texas;2-1;295;9
23. Louisiana-Lafayette;3-0;207;NR
24. Iowa St.;2-1;137;NR
25. UCF;2-1;127;12
Dropped out: No. 14 Mississippi State (1-1); No. 16 Oklahoma (1-2); No. 24 Memphis (1-1); No. 25 Pittsburgh (3-1).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (1-1) 120; Minnesota (0-0) 120; Southern California (0-0) 112; Kansas State (2-1) 86; TCU (1-1) 58; Oklahoma (1-2) 53; Army (3-1) 51; Marshall (2-0) 46; Iowa (0-0) 39; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 38; Utah (0-0) 36; Memphis (1-1) 35; Arkansas (1-1) 35; Pittsburgh (3-1) 32; West Virginia (2-1) 30; Boise State (0-0) 30; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 25; Mississippi (1-1) 24; North Carolina State (2-1) 17; Arizona State (0-0) 16; Tulsa (1-1) 15; Air Force (1-0) 13; Kentucky (0-2) 11; Washington (0-0) 8; Virginia (1-1) 8; Nebraska (0-0) 5; California (0-0) 5; Boston College (2-1) 5; Stanford (0-0) 4; Baylor (1-1) 2; Liberty (3-0) 1.
MLB
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Tampa Bay 7, New York Yankees 5
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 8, New York Yankees 4
Thursday, Oct. 8: New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
Friday, Oct. 9:Tampa Bay 2, New York 1
(Tampa Bay wins series 3-2)
Oakland vs. Houston
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5, Houston 10, Oakland 5
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston 5, Oakland 2
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland 9, Houston 7
Thursday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Oakland 6
(Houston wins series 3-1)
National League
San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Diego 5
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers 12, San Diego 3
(Los Angeles wins series 3-0)
Miami vs. Atlanta
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 9, Miami 5
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 2, Miami 0
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta 7, Miami 0
(Atlana wins series 3-0)
NBA
NBA FINALS
Sept. 30
L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Oct. 2
L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Oct. 4
Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104, Lakers lead series 2-1
Oct. 6
L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96
Oct. 9
Miami 111, L.A. Laker 108
Oct. 11
x-L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13
x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
NFL
Thursday, Oct. 8
Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
Denver at New England, 4 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Buffalo at Tennessee,6 p.m.
America’s line
NFL
Sunday
Favorite, points, underdog
Open, current, O/U
FALCONS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.0) * Panthers*
CHIEFS * 13 * 12.5 * (55.5) * Raiders*
Rams * 9 * 7 * (46.5) * WASHINGTON*
TEXANS * 6.5 * 6 * (54.5) * Jaguars*
Cards * 8 * 7 * (47.0) * JETS*
STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Eagles*
RAVENS * 13 * 13 * (51.5) * Bengals*
49ERS * 8 * 9 * (49.5) * Dolphins*
COWBOYS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (54.5) * Giants*
Colts * PK * 1.5 * (46.5) * BROWNS*
SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 (56.5)
Monday
PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*
SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (50.5) * Chargers*
Tuesday
TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday
KENTUCKY * 3 * 3 * (57.5) * Miss St*
Duke * PK * 1.5 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*
Pittsburgh * 4.5 * 6.5 * (42.5) * BOSTON COLL*
VIRGINIA * 9 * 7 * (58.5) * NC State*
USF * 4 * 6 * (57.5) * E Carolina*
CLEMSON * 15 * 15.5 * (60.5) *Miami-Florida*
N CAROLINA * 5.5 * 3.5 * (57.5) *Virginia Tech*
GEORGIA * 14 * 12.5 * (43.0) * Tennessee*
d-Oklahoma * 2.5 * 3 * (72.5) * Texas*
IOWA ST * 13 * 12 * (64.5) * Texas Tech*
Alabama * 24 * 23.5 * (69.5) * MISSISSIPPI*
AUBURN * 16.5 * 14 * (45.5) * Arkansas*
c-Lsu * 20 * 14.5 * (54.5) * MISSOURI*
Florida * 6.5 * 6 * (58.0) * TEXAS A&M*
TCU * 9.5 * 9.5 * (50.5) * Kansas St*
S Carolina * 12 * 13.5 * (41.5) * VANDERBILT*
TROY * 7 * 7 * (59.5) * Texas St*
LIBERTY * 21 * 17.5 * (62.5) * UL-Monroe*
BYU * 35 * 34.5 * (63.0) * Utsa*
Fla Atlantic* 3.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * SO MISS*
Temple * 3 * 3.5 * (50.5) * NAVY*
FLA INT’L * 5.5 * 6 * (56.5) * Mid Tenn St*
LA TECH * 15 * 14 * (53.5) * Utep*
NOTRE DAME * 21 * 21 * (53.0) * Florida St*
Charlotte * 3 * 3 * (69.5) * N TEXAS*
Marshall * 6 * 7 * (43.5) * W KENTUCKY*
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Austin Allen, OFs Seth Brown, Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt and Dustin Fowler, RHPs Paul Blackburn, Grant Holmes, James Kaprielian and Daulton Jefferies, INFs Matt Chapman, Vimael Machin, Sheldon Neuse from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Joe Biagini selected free agency in lieu of outright assignment to Round Rock (Triple A).
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Activated INF Lewin Diaz, OFs Starling Marte and Jesus Sanchez, RHPs Edward Cabrera, Robert Dugger, Jorge Guzman, Johan Quezada, Jordean Yamamoto, Josh A. Smith and Jose Urena, LHPs Stephen Tarpley and Alex Vesia from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHPs David Bednar, Dinelson Lamet, Michel Baez, Javy Guerra, Luis Perdomo and Taylor Williams, LHP Joey Lucchesi, C Francisco Mejia, OF Jorge Ona, INFs Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced T Tyron Smitt out for the season (neck injury).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Aldrick Rosas on practice squad injured list. Signed K Jon Brown to the pracatice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Austin Ekeler on injured reserve. Promoted WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Signed RB Kalen Ballage to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Oshane Ximines on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted RB Salvon Ahmed to the active roster. Placed T Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Albert Huggins from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced DT Vitaa Vea out for the season (broken leg).
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Steven Sims Jr. on injured reserve. Signed G Joshua Garnett to the active roster. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F John Hayden to a one-year contract. Signed RW Tyler Pitlick to a two-year contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Dominik Kubalik for a two-year contract extension.
DALLAS STARS — Signed G Anton Khudobin to a three-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Jonny Brodzinski, Kevin Rooney and Colin Blackwell, G Keith Kinkaid, and Ds Anthony Bitetto and Jack Johnson.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined F Mauro Manotas from Houston Dynamo an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for failure to leave the field in a match with FC Dallas on Oct. 7. Fined D Matheus Bressanelli from FC Dallas an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with Houston on Oct. 7. Fined D Erik Godoy from Vancouver Whitecaps after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7. Rescinded a one-game suspension and accompanying fine for D Erik Godoy for a red card received in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7.
COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Brad Douglas as assistant baseball coach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!