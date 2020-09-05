scoreboard

MLB
American League
Sunday
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 12:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 6:08 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
Toronto 100, Boston 93, Series tied 2-2
Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, late
Sunday
Milwaukee vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Saturday
East, second round
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0, NYI wins series 4-3
Sunday
West Finals, Game 1
Dallas vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.
NFL
A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 5, 2020).
Arizona — No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.
Atlanta — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.
Baltimore — No fans for the start of the season.
Buffalo — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.
Carolina — No fans for season opener on Sept. 13, hopeful of fans in October.
Chicago — Team plans no fans for the start of the season.
Cincinnati — No fans for home opener on Sept. 13. State allowing 6,000 fans at Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 games.
Cleveland — State permitting 6,000 fans at Sept. 17 home opener against Cincinnati, Oct. 27 against Washington.
Dallas — Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.
Denver — No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.
Detroit — No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.
Green Bay — No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.
Houston — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.
Indianapolis — No more than 25% capacity at games this season. Will have 2,500 fans maximum at opener on Sept. 20.
Jacksonville — Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.
Kansas City — Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).
Las Vegas — No fans for 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
Los Angeles Rams — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
Miami — Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.
Minnesota — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Green Bay and on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.
New England — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.
New Orleans — No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.
New York Giants — No fans “until further notice.”
New York Jets — No fans “until further notice.”
Philadelphia — No fans “until further notice.”
Pittsburgh — No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.
San Francisco — No fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.
Seattle — No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.
Tampa Bay — No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tennessee — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.
Washington — No fans for 2020 season.
