Season ends for Lynx, Jackets, Saintes and Titans

Monday’s regional girls golf meet at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines marked the end of the season for Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central.
The Lynx only took three golfers after an injury and a couple of golfers fell ill. Lauren Hansen shot the low score for A.L. after shooting a 118 and finishing in 31st. Ali Buell carded a 146 for 44th and Trinity Gracia totaled a 156 for 45th.
“They did a nice job for having very little golf experience,” head coach Jason Smith said. “They really improved a lot. At the start of the year, it would have been a real challenge for them to play at a tournament like that. One of the things I really liked is after the round they all talked about, “I can’t wait to play golf this summer and I’m going to beat the score I got today.’
“Yes they improved and I was happy with them but they were wanting more. They want improvement in the future”
Thomas Jefferson only brought one golfer, Chrisha Doss. She shot a 109 finishing in 20th place.
“She wanted to play better than she did,” head coach Rob Dittmer said. “She struggled early and got down on herself but by the end she was playing pretty good golf. I think it was a good learning experience for her. I definitely think she can take away some lessons for next year.”
Lewis Central brought a full six-person team and finished with a team score of 458. Taylor Elam led the Titans with a 98 to placed 14th, Jordan Petersen shot a 112 for 25th, Kaitlyn Brandenburg scored a 124 good for 35th, Megan Gittins finished with a 132 to place 42nd, Cora Johnson sot a 125 earning 36th and Simone McCarty score a 128 earning 41st.
Co-coach Steve Koester was hoping for more but said he will still look back with good memories of this past season.
“As a team, we just didn’t play where I thought we would,” he said. “The scores at districts were even a little bit higher than what I expected but for us, it was even more so.
“We won the city championship again so that was always one of the things we want to do each year. That was good. We have two seniors that I want to thank for a great four years. Taylor Elam and Taryn McSorley. They were always helping everyone. It was a good season with them.”
West Des Moines Valley placed fourth as a team after being led by Paige Hoffman who won the meet with a score of 70.
The season also ended for St. Albert girls golf who played a regional tournament in Anita at Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
Lily Krohn and Lainey Sheffield led St. Albert with scores of 103, Alexis Narmi shot a 105, Ella Klusman scored a 108, Ava Hughes totaled a 109 and Kennedy Sanchez finished with a 131.