Season ends for Lynx, Jackets, Saintes and Titans

Monday’s regional girls golf meet at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines marked the end of the season for Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central.

The Lynx only took three golfers after an injury and a couple of golfers fell ill. Lauren Hansen shot the low score for A.L. after shooting a 118 and finishing in 31st. Ali Buell carded a 146 for 44th and Trinity Gracia totaled a 156 for 45th.

“They did a nice job for having very little golf experience,” head coach Jason Smith said. “They really improved a lot. At the start of the year, it would have been a real challenge for them to play at a tournament like that. One of the things I really liked is after the round they all talked about, “I can’t wait to play golf this summer and I’m going to beat the score I got today.’

“Yes they improved and I was happy with them but they were wanting more. They want improvement in the future”

Thomas Jefferson only brought one golfer, Chrisha Doss. She shot a 109 finishing in 20th place.