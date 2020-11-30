Second half runs and defense lead young Titans to first victory

The Lewis Central boys basketball earned its first victory of the year over Sioux City North 54-35 thanks in large part to some stellar second half defense.

Trailing 26-21 at the half, the Titans’ youth was really presenting itself to head coach Dan Miller and the approximately 50 or so fans in the stands. It was a different story in the second half though, as L.C. began the third quarter on a 9-2 run to take a lead, which they never gave up from that point forward.

“I kind of expected that first half to be a little bit sped up and we were,” Miller said. “I thought we still got the ball in some advantageous positions and then just didn’t finish, and we got out hustled in that first half.”

“We talked about that at halftime and I’m really proud of the guys for the effort in the second half. I thought defensively we especially played pretty good.”

The Titans came out on a 7-0 to start the fourth quarter to pull away for the win. Along with the runs, the Titans allowed the visiting Stars just nine total second half points, which was much more like it to Miller.