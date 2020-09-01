 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 1 Scoreboard
0 comments

Sept. 1 Scoreboard

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Scoreboard.jpg
Metro Creative Connection

Featuring prep schedules for the upcoming week

Prep Football

Friday, Sept. 4

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 1

AHSTW at Nodaway Valley triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.

Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 1

St. Albert, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Underwood at Logan-Magnolia Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Shenandoah meet, ppd (Sept. 1)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 24 11 .686 —

New York 19 13 .594 3½

Toronto 18 15 .545 5

Baltimore 15 19 .441 8½

Boston 12 22 .353 11½

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 21 13 .618 —

Cleveland 21 13 .618 —

Minnesota 20 15 .571 1½

Detroit 16 16 .500 4

Kansas City 13 21 .382 8

West W L Pct GB

Oakland 22 12 .647 —

Houston 19 14 .576 2½

Seattle 14 22 .389 9

Texas 12 21 .364 9½

Los Angeles 12 23 .343 10½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East W L Pct GB

Atlanta 19 14 .576 —

Miami 15 15 .500 2½

Philadelphia 14 15 .483 3

New York 15 20 .429 5

Washington 12 19 .387 6

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 20 14 .588 —

St. Louis 12 13 .480 3½

Milwaukee 15 18 .455 4½

Cincinnati 15 19 .441 5

Pittsburgh 10 21 .323 8½

West W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 26 10 .722 —

San Diego 21 15 .583 5

Colorado 17 17 .500 8

San Francisco 17 19 .472 9

Arizona 14 21 .400 11½

*records entering play Monday

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 5:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

NBA

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Home team listed last

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104

Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99

Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122

Boston 4, Philadelphia 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101

Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106

Miami 4, Indiana 0

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101

Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100

Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115

Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122

L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97

Utah 3, Denver 3

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105

Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107

Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Utah vs. Denver, TBD

Houston 3, Oklahoma City 2

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80

Monday, Aug. 31: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, late

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee vs. Miami

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami vs. Milwaukee, late

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

Boston 1, Toronto 0

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Tursday, Sept. 3: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, TDB

x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NHL

Playoffs

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

(1)Philadelphia 2 vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

Sunday, Aug. 30: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD

(2)Tampa Bay 3, (4)Boston 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tamps Bay, 6 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2

Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, late

Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD

(3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 1

Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3

Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4

Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd

Sunday, Aug. 30: Colorado vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31: Dallas vs. Colorado, late

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert