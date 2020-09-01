Sept. 1 Scoreboard

Featuring prep schedules for the upcoming week
Prep Football
Friday, Sept. 4
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 1
AHSTW at Nodaway Valley triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.
Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 1
St. Albert, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Underwood at Logan-Magnolia Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Shenandoah meet, ppd (Sept. 1)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 24 11 .686 —
New York 19 13 .594 3½
Toronto 18 15 .545 5
Baltimore 15 19 .441 8½
Boston 12 22 .353 11½
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 21 13 .618 —
Cleveland 21 13 .618 —
Minnesota 20 15 .571 1½
Detroit 16 16 .500 4
Kansas City 13 21 .382 8
West W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 —
Houston 19 14 .576 2½
Seattle 14 22 .389 9
Texas 12 21 .364 9½
Los Angeles 12 23 .343 10½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB
Atlanta 19 14 .576 —
Miami 15 15 .500 2½
Philadelphia 14 15 .483 3
New York 15 20 .429 5
Washington 12 19 .387 6
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 14 .588 —
St. Louis 12 13 .480 3½
Milwaukee 15 18 .455 4½
Cincinnati 15 19 .441 5
Pittsburgh 10 21 .323 8½
West W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 10 .722 —
San Diego 21 15 .583 5
Colorado 17 17 .500 8
San Francisco 17 19 .472 9
Arizona 14 21 .400 11½
*records entering play Monday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 5:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
NBA
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110
Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96
Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107
Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104
Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0
Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99
Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92
Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122
Boston 4, Philadelphia 0
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101
Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106
Miami 4, Indiana 0
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101
Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100
Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115
Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93
Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88
Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108
Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122
L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2
Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114
Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122
Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT
Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111
Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97
Utah 3, Denver 3
Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105
Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87
Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107
Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Utah vs. Denver, TBD
Houston 3, Oklahoma City 2
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108
Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98
Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT
Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80
Monday, Aug. 31: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, late
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee vs. Miami
Monday, Aug. 31: Miami vs. Milwaukee, late
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD
Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
Boston 1, Toronto 0
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Tursday, Sept. 3: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, TDB
x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NHL
Playoffs
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(1)Philadelphia 2 vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders 1
Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1
Sunday, Aug. 30: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
(2)Tampa Bay 3, (4)Boston 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1
Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tamps Bay, 6 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2
Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, late
Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD
(3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 1
Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3
Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4
Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd
Sunday, Aug. 30: Colorado vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31: Dallas vs. Colorado, late
