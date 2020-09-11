 Skip to main content
Sept. 12 scoreboard
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep Football

Friday, Sept. 11

Urbandale 36, Abraham Lincoln 0

Sioux City North 55, at Thomas Jefferson 7

Lewis Central 34, Creston 7

St. Albert 21, Riverside 14

Harlan 22, Glenwood 13

Southwest Valley 28, AHSTW 14

Treynor 9, East Sac County 7

Tri-Center 49, Sidney 14

Underwood 51, MVAOCOU 6

Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood 14

Prep Volleyball

Saturday, Sept. 12

Riverside at Griswold Invite, 9 a.m.

Heartland Christian at Griswold Invite, TBA

IGHSAU Rankings

Class 1-A

Record LW

1 Holy Trinity 3-3 1

2 Wapsie Valley 3-0 2

3 New London 4-0 3

4 Janesville 8-1 4

5 Springville 7-1 6

6 St. Albert 2-7 5

7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-1 7

8 Gehlen Catholic 3-2 8

9 Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1 9

10 Belle Plaine 6-4 10

11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 11

12 Grand View Christian 6-4 12

13 Newell-Fonda 3-1 13

14 Southeast Warren 6-0 NR

15 BCLUW 8-4 15

Dropped Out: Saint Ansgar (14)

Class 2-A

Record LW

1 Western Christian 5-3 1

2 Dike-New Hartford 8-1 3

3 Wilton 8-0 4

4 Boyden-Hull 6-0 5

5 Beckman Catholic 7-4 2

6 Underwood 7-2 6

7 East Sac County 9-0 7

8 Denver 10-0 11

9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-2 12

10 Jesup 6-2 10

11 South Hardin 8-2 NR

12 Grundy Center 6-5 8

13 Hudson 11-2 9

14 West Branch 5-2 14

15 Lake Mills 8-1 13

Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (15)

Class 3-A

Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 10-0 1

2 Osage 3-0 2

3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 3

4 Unity Christian 2-0 4

5 Union 5-0 5

6 Davenport Assumption 3-0 6

7 West Liberty 9-0 8

8 Nevada 8-6 7

9 MOC-Floyd Valley 7-0 9

10 Independence 5-2 10

11 Roland-Story 8-1 11

12 Sioux Center 8-1 12

13 Red Oak 5-3 15

14 Des Moines Christian 7-2 13

15 Humboldt 9-0 NR

Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (14)

Class 4-A

Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0 1

2 Western Dubuque 9-2 2

3 Marion 6-1 4

4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 5

5 Glenwood 10-1 3

6 North Scott 8-0 7

7 Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 9

8 West Delaware 9-5 6

9 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-3 8

10 Gilbert 12-3 10

11 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 11

12 Pella 7-2 12

13 Harlan 7-1 15

14 Lewis Central 3-0 NR

15 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-3 NR

Dropped Out: Winterset (13), Wahlert Catholic (14)

Class 5-A

Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 8-0 3

2 Ankeny Centennial 5-0 4

3 Dowling Catholic 8-1 5

4 Ankeny 6-2 8

5 West Des Moines Valley 2-2 1

6 Pleasant Valley 1-0 6

7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 2

8 Waukee 3-3 7

9 Dubuque Hempstead 7-0 9

10 Urbandale 4-2 10

11 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-3 12

12 Bettendorf 4-1 13

13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 14

14 Ottumwa 4-4 11

15 Abraham Lincoln 1-5 15

Dropped Out: None

Cross Country

Saturday, Sept. 12

St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Lewis Central Invite, 9 a.m.

Riverside at Holstein, 9 a.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Sept. 12

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Sioux City Relays, 12 p.m.

College football

Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa St., 11 a.m.

E. Kentucky (0-1) at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Army (1-0), 12:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (0-1) at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 11 a.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, 11 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. (0-1) at Kansas St., 11 a.m.

Duke at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 9 p.m.

UTSA at Texas State (0-1), 2:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

UTEP (1-0) at Texas, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist (0-1) at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 5:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 5:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 5:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

NBA playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Miami 4, Milwaukee 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94

Boston 3, Toronto 3

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99

Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93

Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122

Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, late

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 3, Houston 1

Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109

Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102

Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100

Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD

L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 2

Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97

Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101

Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107

Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85

Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers,105

x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD

NFL

Week 1

Thusday

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Carolina, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Miami at New England, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 6:10 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 9:20 p.m.

NHL

CONFERENCE FINALS

At Edmonton, Alberta

Sunday, Sept. 6

Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0

Monday, Sept. 7

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2,

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-0

Thursday, Sept. 10

Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT, Dallas leads series 2-1

Friday, Sept. 11

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, late

Saturday, Sept. 12

Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14

Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

x-Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

x-Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

x-Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Saturday

N CAROLINA 23 (65.5) Syracuse

APP’CHIAN ST 17.5 * (59.5) Charlotte

FLORIDA ST 12.5 * (51.5) Georgia Tech

KANSAS 7 (56.5) Coastal Caro

LOUISVILLE 11.5 (57.5) W Kentucky

Clemson 33 (60.5) WAKE FOREST

NOTRE DAME 20 (54.5) Duke

ARMY 21 (54.5) UL-Monroe

IOWA ST 11.5 (56.5) UL-Lafayette

TEXAS 43 (58.5) Utep

TEXAS ST 8.5 (58.5) Utsa

KANSAS ST 10.5 (54.5) Arkansas St

Tulane 9 (52.5) S ALABAMA

NFL

Sunday

PATRIOTS 6.5 (42.5) Dolphins

RAVENS 7.5 (47.5) Browns

BILLS 6.5 (39.5) Jets

Raiders 3 (47.5) PANTHERS

Seahawks 2.5 (49) FALCONS

Eagles 5.5 (42.5) REDSKINS

LIONS 2.5 (42.5) Bears

Colts 8 (45.5) JAGUARS

VIKINGS 2.5 (45) Packers

Chargers 3 (42) BENGALS

49ERS 7 (48) Cards

SAINTS 3.5 (48.5) Bucs

Cowboys 2.5 (51.5) RAMS

Monday

Steelers 6 (46.5) GIANTS

Titans 2 (41.5) BRONCOS

