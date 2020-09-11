Sept. 12 scoreboard

Prep Football
Friday, Sept. 11
Urbandale 36, Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City North 55, at Thomas Jefferson 7
Lewis Central 34, Creston 7
St. Albert 21, Riverside 14
Harlan 22, Glenwood 13
Southwest Valley 28, AHSTW 14
Treynor 9, East Sac County 7
Tri-Center 49, Sidney 14
Underwood 51, MVAOCOU 6
Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood 14
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 12
Riverside at Griswold Invite, 9 a.m.
Heartland Christian at Griswold Invite, TBA
IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Holy Trinity 3-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 3-0 2
3 New London 4-0 3
4 Janesville 8-1 4
5 Springville 7-1 6
6 St. Albert 2-7 5
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-1 7
8 Gehlen Catholic 3-2 8
9 Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1 9
10 Belle Plaine 6-4 10
11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 11
12 Grand View Christian 6-4 12
13 Newell-Fonda 3-1 13
14 Southeast Warren 6-0 NR
15 BCLUW 8-4 15
Dropped Out: Saint Ansgar (14)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 Western Christian 5-3 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 8-1 3
3 Wilton 8-0 4
4 Boyden-Hull 6-0 5
5 Beckman Catholic 7-4 2
6 Underwood 7-2 6
7 East Sac County 9-0 7
8 Denver 10-0 11
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-2 12
10 Jesup 6-2 10
11 South Hardin 8-2 NR
12 Grundy Center 6-5 8
13 Hudson 11-2 9
14 West Branch 5-2 14
15 Lake Mills 8-1 13
Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (15)
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 10-0 1
2 Osage 3-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 3
4 Unity Christian 2-0 4
5 Union 5-0 5
6 Davenport Assumption 3-0 6
7 West Liberty 9-0 8
8 Nevada 8-6 7
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 7-0 9
10 Independence 5-2 10
11 Roland-Story 8-1 11
12 Sioux Center 8-1 12
13 Red Oak 5-3 15
14 Des Moines Christian 7-2 13
15 Humboldt 9-0 NR
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (14)
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0 1
2 Western Dubuque 9-2 2
3 Marion 6-1 4
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 5
5 Glenwood 10-1 3
6 North Scott 8-0 7
7 Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 9
8 West Delaware 9-5 6
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-3 8
10 Gilbert 12-3 10
11 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 11
12 Pella 7-2 12
13 Harlan 7-1 15
14 Lewis Central 3-0 NR
15 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-3 NR
Dropped Out: Winterset (13), Wahlert Catholic (14)
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 8-0 3
2 Ankeny Centennial 5-0 4
3 Dowling Catholic 8-1 5
4 Ankeny 6-2 8
5 West Des Moines Valley 2-2 1
6 Pleasant Valley 1-0 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 2
8 Waukee 3-3 7
9 Dubuque Hempstead 7-0 9
10 Urbandale 4-2 10
11 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-3 12
12 Bettendorf 4-1 13
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 14
14 Ottumwa 4-4 11
15 Abraham Lincoln 1-5 15
Dropped Out: None
Cross Country
Saturday, Sept. 12
St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Lewis Central Invite, 9 a.m.
Riverside at Holstein, 9 a.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Sept. 12
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Sioux City Relays, 12 p.m.
College football
Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa St., 11 a.m.
E. Kentucky (0-1) at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Army (1-0), 12:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (0-1) at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 11 a.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, 11 a.m.
Georgia Tech at Florida St., 2:30 p.m.
Campbell at Georgia Southern, 2:30 p.m.
The Citadel at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Tulane at South Alabama (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Clemson at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. (0-1) at Kansas St., 11 a.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 9 p.m.
UTSA at Texas State (0-1), 2:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
UTEP (1-0) at Texas, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist (0-1) at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 5:37 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 5:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 5:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
NBA playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1
Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100
Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94
Boston 3, Toronto 3
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99
Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93
Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122
Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, late
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 3, Houston 1
Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97
Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109
Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102
Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100
Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD
L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 2
Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97
Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101
Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107
Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85
Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers,105
x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD
NFL
Week 1
Thusday
Kansas City 34, Houston 20
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Carolina, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Miami at New England, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 6:10 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 9:20 p.m.
NHL
CONFERENCE FINALS
At Edmonton, Alberta
Sunday, Sept. 6
Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0
Monday, Sept. 7
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2,
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-0
Thursday, Sept. 10
Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT, Dallas leads series 2-1
Friday, Sept. 11
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, late
Saturday, Sept. 12
Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14
Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
x-Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
x-Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
x-Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Saturday
N CAROLINA 23 (65.5) Syracuse
APP’CHIAN ST 17.5 * (59.5) Charlotte
FLORIDA ST 12.5 * (51.5) Georgia Tech
KANSAS 7 (56.5) Coastal Caro
LOUISVILLE 11.5 (57.5) W Kentucky
Clemson 33 (60.5) WAKE FOREST
NOTRE DAME 20 (54.5) Duke
ARMY 21 (54.5) UL-Monroe
IOWA ST 11.5 (56.5) UL-Lafayette
TEXAS 43 (58.5) Utep
TEXAS ST 8.5 (58.5) Utsa
KANSAS ST 10.5 (54.5) Arkansas St
Tulane 9 (52.5) S ALABAMA
NFL
Sunday
PATRIOTS 6.5 (42.5) Dolphins
RAVENS 7.5 (47.5) Browns
BILLS 6.5 (39.5) Jets
Raiders 3 (47.5) PANTHERS
Seahawks 2.5 (49) FALCONS
Eagles 5.5 (42.5) REDSKINS
LIONS 2.5 (42.5) Bears
Colts 8 (45.5) JAGUARS
VIKINGS 2.5 (45) Packers
Chargers 3 (42) BENGALS
49ERS 7 (48) Cards
SAINTS 3.5 (48.5) Bucs
Cowboys 2.5 (51.5) RAMS
Monday
Steelers 6 (46.5) GIANTS
Titans 2 (41.5) BRONCOS
