Sept. 15 Scoreboard

Prep Football
Thursday, Sept. 17
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Ankeny at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 7 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Prep golf
Wednesday, Sept. 16
A.L. vs. T.J. dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
A.L., T.J. at Willow Creek Golf Course Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Monday, Sept. 14
College View 25-25, Heartland Christian 22-16
Boys Town 22-25-25, Heartland Christian 25-21-15
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
Red Oak at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
Creston at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian, 7 p.m.
Glenwood triangular, 4:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:15 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.
Riverside at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Glenwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood at Red Oak Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Harrison, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tourney, 8 a.m.
AHSTW at West Harrison tourney, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Lewis Central at WDM Valley, 5p.m.
St. Albert, Riverside, Treynor, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Valley Invite, 6:05 p.m.
Harlan at Storm Lake, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Abraham Lincoln at Blair, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Southwest Valley, 5 p.m.
Tri-Center at Panorama Invite, 5 p.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Lewis Central vs. Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 5:40 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NBA playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Eastern Conference
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1
Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100
Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99
Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93
Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT
Friday, Sept. 11: Boston 92, Toronto 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1
Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97
Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109
Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102
Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100
Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96
L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 3
Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97
Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101
Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107
Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85
Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105
Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Boston vs. Miami
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NFL
Week 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 34, Houston 20
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34
Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20
Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30
Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 17
Seattle 38, Atlanta 25
Washington 27, Philadelphia 17
New England 21, Miami 11
Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6
Chicago 27, Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers 16, Cincinnati 13
Arizona 24, San Francisco 20
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 23
L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. Giants 16
Tennessee at Denver, late
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
CONFERENCE FINALS
At Edmonton, Alberta
Monday, Sept. 14
Dallas vs. Las Vegas, late
Tuesday, Sept. 15
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
x-Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
x-Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
x-Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Saturday
UL-Lafayette 17 (60.5) GEORGIA ST
Fla Atlantic 5.5 (50.5) GA SOUTH
NC STATE 2.5 (54.5) Wake Forest
Ucf 7.5 (60.5) GA TECH
N CAROLINA 27.5 (61.5) Charlotte
DUKE 5 (51.5) Boston Coll
LOUISVILLE 2.5 (61.5) Miami-Florida
PITTSBURGH 21.5 (50.5) Syracuse
App’chian St 3.5 (56.5) MARSHALL
W KENTUCKY 14 (54.5) Liberty
SO MISS 5 (54.5) La Tech
Texas St 4 (62.5) UL-MONROE
Smu 14 (70.5) N TEXAS
TULANE 8 (50.5) Navy
Troy 3.5 (63.5) M TENN ST
NOTRE DAME 26 (52.5) Usf
OKLAHOMA ST 23 (65.5) Tulsa
BAYLOR 6.5 (61.5) Houston
NFL
Thursday
BROWNS 5.5 (44.5) Bengals
Sunday
EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams
BUCS 8.5 (48.5) Panthers
STEELERS 6.5 (43.5) Broncos
COWBOYS 5.5 (52.5) Falcons
49ers 6.5 (42.5) JETS
Bills 5.5 (41.5) DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings
PACKERS 6 (47.5) Lions
BEARS 5.5 (43.0) Giants
TITANS 10 (43.0) Jaguars
CARDS 6.5 (46.5) Redskins
Ravens 6.5 (52.5) TEXANS
Chiefs 8.5 (49.0) CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 (45.5) Patriots
Monday*
Saints 5.5 (51.5) RAIDERS
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on paternity list.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to alternate training site. Recalled INF/OF Tim Lopes as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Austin Dean on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun Kim from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Cody Parkey to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE David Njoku on the IR. Waived K Austin Seibert.
