Sept. 15 Scoreboard
Sept. 15 Scoreboard

Scoreboard.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Featuring area prep schedules for the week.

Prep Football

Thursday, Sept. 17

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Ankeny at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 7 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Prep golf

Wednesday, Sept. 16

A.L. vs. T.J. dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

A.L., T.J. at Willow Creek Golf Course Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Monday, Sept. 14

College View 25-25, Heartland Christian 22-16

Boys Town 22-25-25, Heartland Christian 25-21-15

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.

Red Oak at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.

Creston at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian, 7 p.m.

Glenwood triangular, 4:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:15 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.

Riverside at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Glenwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood at Red Oak Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Harrison, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tourney, 8 a.m.

AHSTW at West Harrison tourney, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Lewis Central at WDM Valley, 5p.m.

St. Albert, Riverside, Treynor, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Valley Invite, 6:05 p.m.

Harlan at Storm Lake, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Abraham Lincoln at Blair, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Southwest Valley, 5 p.m.

Tri-Center at Panorama Invite, 5 p.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Lewis Central vs. Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 5:40 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NBA playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

Eastern Conference

Miami 4, Milwaukee 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99

Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93

Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT

Friday, Sept. 11: Boston 92, Toronto 87

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1

Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109

Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102

Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100

Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96

L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 3

Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97

Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101

Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107

Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85

Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105

Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Boston vs. Miami

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NFL

Week 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20

Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30

Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 17

Seattle 38, Atlanta 25

Washington 27, Philadelphia 17

New England 21, Miami 11

Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6

Chicago 27, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 16, Cincinnati 13

Arizona 24, San Francisco 20

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 23

L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. Giants 16

Tennessee at Denver, late

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.

NHL

CONFERENCE FINALS

At Edmonton, Alberta

Monday, Sept. 14

Dallas vs. Las Vegas, late

Tuesday, Sept. 15

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

x-Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

x-Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

x-Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Saturday

UL-Lafayette 17 (60.5) GEORGIA ST

Fla Atlantic 5.5 (50.5) GA SOUTH

NC STATE 2.5 (54.5) Wake Forest

Ucf 7.5 (60.5) GA TECH

N CAROLINA 27.5 (61.5) Charlotte

DUKE 5 (51.5) Boston Coll

LOUISVILLE 2.5 (61.5) Miami-Florida

PITTSBURGH 21.5 (50.5) Syracuse

App’chian St 3.5 (56.5) MARSHALL

W KENTUCKY 14 (54.5) Liberty

SO MISS 5 (54.5) La Tech

Texas St 4 (62.5) UL-MONROE

Smu 14 (70.5) N TEXAS

TULANE 8 (50.5) Navy

Troy 3.5 (63.5) M TENN ST

NOTRE DAME 26 (52.5) Usf

OKLAHOMA ST 23 (65.5) Tulsa

BAYLOR 6.5 (61.5) Houston

NFL

Thursday

BROWNS 5.5 (44.5) Bengals

Sunday

EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams

BUCS 8.5 (48.5) Panthers

STEELERS 6.5 (43.5) Broncos

COWBOYS 5.5 (52.5) Falcons

49ers 6.5 (42.5) JETS

Bills 5.5 (41.5) DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings

PACKERS 6 (47.5) Lions

BEARS 5.5 (43.0) Giants

TITANS 10 (43.0) Jaguars

CARDS 6.5 (46.5) Redskins

Ravens 6.5 (52.5) TEXANS

Chiefs 8.5 (49.0) CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 (45.5) Patriots

Monday*

Saints 5.5 (51.5) RAIDERS

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on paternity list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to alternate training site. Recalled INF/OF Tim Lopes as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Austin Dean on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun Kim from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Cody Parkey to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE David Njoku on the IR. Waived K Austin Seibert.

