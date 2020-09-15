Sept. 16 Scoreboard

Featuring the latest prep football ranking and volleyball scores
Prep Football
Thursday, Sept. 17
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Ankeny at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 7 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 7 p.m.
AP Prep Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Southeast Polk (12) 3-0 137 2
2. Urbandale (1) 3-0 113 4
3. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 84 1
4. West Des Moines Valley 1-1 75 5
5. Ankeny (1) 2-1 72 8
6. Waukee 2-1 62 6
7. Iowa City West 2-0 57 7
8. Johnston 2-1 41 NR
9. Cedar Rapids Washington 3-0 39 9
10. Pleasant Valley 3-0 35 T10
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 34. Dubuque Hempstead 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3. Abraham Lincoln 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2. Bettendorf 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. DCenter-Grimes (8) 3-0 124 1
2. CR Xavier (2) 3-0 112 2
3. Harlan (1) 3-0 110 3
4. Lewis Central (1) 3-0 103 4
5. Washington (2) 3-0 90 5
6. Davenport Assumption 3-0 63 7
7. Webster City 3-0 46 8
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1 36 9
9. Decorah 3-0 23 NR
10. Manchester West Delaware 3-1 19 6
Others receiving votes: Epworth Western Dubuque 12. Humboldt 9. Eldridge North Scott 8. Glenwood 6. Grinnell 6. Nevada 3.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (3) 3-0 125 2
2. Monroe PCM (9) 3-0 123 1
3. Inwood West Lyon (1) 3-0 116 3
4. Central Lyon-GLR (1) 3-0 101 4
5. Mount Vernon 3-0 64 9
6. Sioux Center 3-0 56 10
7. Waukon 2-1 51 6
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-0 35 NR
9. Orange City Unity Christian 2-1 24 7
10. Monticello 2-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 16. Camanche 10. Des Moines Christian 9. West Liberty 9. Atlantic 3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3. Southeast Valley 2. State Center West Marshall 2. Clear Lake 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. O-A-BCIG (11) 3-0 131 1
2. Van Meter (1) 3-0 119 2
3. South Central Calhoun (2) 3-0 118 3
4. Underwood 3-0 99 4
5. Sigourney-Keota 3-0 84 5
6. Emmetsburg 3-0 54 7
7. Durant 3-0 49 9
8. Truro Interstate 35 3-0 25 NR
9. Jewell South Hamilton 3-0 23 NR
10. Pleasantville 3-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Hawarden West Sioux 14. Woodward-Granger 12. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 8. Mount Ayr 4. South Hardin 4. Cascade 3. Mediapolis 2. Dyersville Beckman 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Grundy Center (9) 3-0 132 1
2. St. Ansgar (3) 3-0 122 2
3. Iowa City Regina (2) 2-1 102 3
4. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-0 80 4
5. Calmar South Winneshiek 3-0 77 5
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 3-0 76 6
7. Lisbon 3-0 60 7
8. Logan-Magnolia 3-0 45 8
9. Britt West Hancock 2-1 24 10
10. Southwest Valley 4-0 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge St. Edmond 7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5. West Fork, Sheffield 5. Lake Mills 4. Moville Woodbury Central 3. St. Albert 3. Wapello 1. Woodward Academy 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11) 2-0 128 1
2. Audubon (1) 3-0 123 2
3. Anita CAM 3-0 107 3
4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (2) 2-0 93 4
5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-0 85 5
6. Montezuma 3-0 62 7
7. Newell-Fonda 3-0 61 6
8. Easton Valley 3-0 37 8
9. Springville 3-0 29 9
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-0 18 10
Others receiving votes: North English English Valleys 15. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3. Lenox 3. Tripoli 2.
Prep golf
Wednesday, Sept. 16
A.L. vs. T.J. dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
A.L., T.J. at Willow Creek Golf Course Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 15
S.C. East 25-25-19-25, Abe Lincoln 14-13-25-21
S.C. Heelan 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 9-15-9
Red Oak 25-25-25, Lewis Central 10-12-19
Creston 25-13-7-25-15, St. Albert 22-25-25-20-7
Omaha Chris. 25-25-25, Heartland Chris. 21-23-13
Glenwood 25-25-25, Atlantic 22-11-12
Glenwood 25-25-25, Clarinda 13-8-11
Underwood 23-25-25-25-15, Treynor 25-21-27-22-8
Tri-Center 25-25-25, IKM-Manning 12-16-14
Thursday, Sept. 17
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:15 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.
Riverside at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Glenwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood at Red Oak Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Harrison, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tourney, 8 a.m.
AHSTW at West Harrison tourney, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Lewis Central at WDM Valley, 5p.m.
St. Albert, Riverside, Treynor, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Valley Invite, 6:05 p.m.
Harlan at Storm Lake, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Abraham Lincoln at Blair, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Southwest Valley, 5 p.m.
Tri-Center at Panorama Invite, 5 p.m.
IATC Individual Rankings
Boys
Class 4-A
1 Aniey Akok 12 AMES
2 Jackson Heidesch 10 DOWLING CATHOLIC, WDM
3 Ryan Winger 12 DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
4 Jaysen Bouwers 12 SIOUX CITY NORTH
5 Will Lohr 11 SIOUX CITY NORTH
Also: 17 Aidan Booton 12 Thomas Jefferson
18 Ethan Eichhorn 9 Lewis Central
Class 3-A
1 Nate Mueller 12 ADM, ADEL
2 Quinton Orr 12 HUMBOLDT
3 Aidan Ramsey 11 DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES
4 Eli Larson 11 CENTER POINT-URBANA
5 Mason Bach 12 CENTER POINT-URBANA
Also: 18 Andrew Smith 9 GLENWOOD
Class 2-A
1 Caleb Shumacher 12 TIPTON
2 Dylan Darsidan 12 CAMANCHE
3 Brendon Cain 12 SHELDON
4 Kenny Cronin 12 DAVIS COUNTY
5 William Gillis 11 CENTRAL DECATUR
Also: 10 Cole Dooley 11 TREYNOR
Class 1-A
1 Brady Griebel 12 BELLEVUE
2 Jason Renze 12 MADRID
3 Randy Jimenez 12 SOUTHEAST WARREN
4 Brady Millikin 12 PEKIN
5 Chase Knoche 12 CALAMUS-WHEATLAND
Also: 7 Brett McGee 12 TRI-CENTER
Girls
Class 4-A
1 Ashlynn Keeney 11 Iowa City Liberty
2 Hannah Beintema 11 Bettendorf
3 Micah Poellet 12 Linn-Mar, Marion
4 Lauren McMahon 12 Ankeny
5 Lauren Schulze 12 West Des Moines Valley
Class 3-A
1 Ainsley Erzen 11 CARLISLE
2 Paityn Noe 10 BALLARD
3 Geneva Timmerman 10 ADEL DESOTO MINBURN
4 Ellie Meyer 12 IOWA FALLS ALDEN-AGWSR
5 Shewaye Johnson 10 BALLARD
Also: 16 Emma Hughes 12 GLENWOOD
Class 2-A
1 Danielle Hostetler 9 MID-PRARIE
2 Jaden Yoder 11 MID-PRARIE
3 Ruth Jennings 11 WILLIAMSBURG
4 Sydney Yoder 11 MID-PRARIE
5 Amanda Treptow 11 JESUP
Also: 21 Georgia Paulson 9 UNDERWOOD
Class 1-A
1 Peyton Pogge 12 TRI-CENTER
2 Haley Meyer 11 KEE, LANSING
3 Billie Wagner 10 SOUTH WINNESHIEK
4 Jalyssa Blazek 11 TURKEY VALLEY
5 Annalee Bartels 12 REGINA, IOWA CITY
Also: 23 Duncan Reese 9 SAINT ALBERT
27 Kyla Corrin 11 TRI-CENTER
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NBA playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Eastern Conference
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1
Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100
Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99
Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93
Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT
Friday, Sept. 11: Boston 92, Toronto 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1
Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97
Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109
Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102
Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100
Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96
L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 3
Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97
Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101
Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107
Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85
Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105
Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, late
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 1, Boston 0
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 116, Boston 114 (OT)
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NFL
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
CONFERENCE FINALS
At Edmonton, Alberta
Tuesday, Sept. 15
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, late
Wednesday, Sept. 16
x-Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
x-Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
x-Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Saturday
UL-Lafayette 17 (60.5) GEORGIA ST
Fla Atlantic 5.5 (50.5) GA SOUTH
NC STATE 2.5 (54.5) Wake Forest
Ucf 7.5 (60.5) GA TECH
N CAROLINA 27.5 (61.5) Charlotte
DUKE 5 (51.5) Boston Coll
LOUISVILLE 2.5 (61.5) Miami-Florida
PITTSBURGH 21.5 (50.5) Syracuse
App’chian St 3.5 (56.5) MARSHALL
W KENTUCKY 14 (54.5) Liberty
SO MISS 5 (54.5) La Tech
Texas St 4 (62.5) UL-MONROE
Smu 14 (70.5) N TEXAS
TULANE 8 (50.5) Navy
Troy 3.5 (63.5) M TENN ST
NOTRE DAME 26 (52.5) Usf
OKLAHOMA ST 23 (65.5) Tulsa
BAYLOR 6.5 (61.5) Houston
NFL
Thursday
BROWNS 5.5 (44.5) Bengals
Sunday
EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams
BUCS 8.5 (48.5) Panthers
STEELERS 6.5 (43.5) Broncos
COWBOYS 5.5 (52.5) Falcons
49ers 6.5 (42.5) JETS
Bills 5.5 (41.5) DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings
PACKERS 6 (47.5) Lions
BEARS 5.5 (43.0) Giants
TITANS 10 (43.0) Jaguars
CARDS 6.5 (46.5) Redskins
Ravens 6.5 (52.5) TEXANS
Chiefs 8.5 (49.0) CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 (45.5) Patriots
Monday*
Saints 5.5 (51.5) RAIDERS
