Sept. 16 Scoreboard
Sept. 16 Scoreboard

Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Featuring the latest prep football ranking and volleyball scores

Prep Football

Thursday, Sept. 17

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Ankeny at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 7 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 7 p.m.

AP Prep Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Southeast Polk (12) 3-0 137 2

2. Urbandale (1) 3-0 113 4

3. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 84 1

4. West Des Moines Valley 1-1 75 5

5. Ankeny (1) 2-1 72 8

6. Waukee 2-1 62 6

7. Iowa City West 2-0 57 7

8. Johnston 2-1 41 NR

9. Cedar Rapids Washington 3-0 39 9

10. Pleasant Valley 3-0 35 T10

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 34. Dubuque Hempstead 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3. Abraham Lincoln 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2. Bettendorf 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. DCenter-Grimes (8) 3-0 124 1

2. CR Xavier (2) 3-0 112 2

3. Harlan (1) 3-0 110 3

4. Lewis Central (1) 3-0 103 4

5. Washington (2) 3-0 90 5

6. Davenport Assumption 3-0 63 7

7. Webster City 3-0 46 8

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1 36 9

9. Decorah 3-0 23 NR

10. Manchester West Delaware 3-1 19 6

Others receiving votes: Epworth Western Dubuque 12. Humboldt 9. Eldridge North Scott 8. Glenwood 6. Grinnell 6. Nevada 3.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Williamsburg (3) 3-0 125 2

2. Monroe PCM (9) 3-0 123 1

3. Inwood West Lyon (1) 3-0 116 3

4. Central Lyon-GLR (1) 3-0 101 4

5. Mount Vernon 3-0 64 9

6. Sioux Center 3-0 56 10

7. Waukon 2-1 51 6

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-0 35 NR

9. Orange City Unity Christian 2-1 24 7

10. Monticello 2-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 16. Camanche 10. Des Moines Christian 9. West Liberty 9. Atlantic 3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3. Southeast Valley 2. State Center West Marshall 2. Clear Lake 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. O-A-BCIG (11) 3-0 131 1

2. Van Meter (1) 3-0 119 2

3. South Central Calhoun (2) 3-0 118 3

4. Underwood 3-0 99 4

5. Sigourney-Keota 3-0 84 5

6. Emmetsburg 3-0 54 7

7. Durant 3-0 49 9

8. Truro Interstate 35 3-0 25 NR

9. Jewell South Hamilton 3-0 23 NR

10. Pleasantville 3-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Hawarden West Sioux 14. Woodward-Granger 12. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 8. Mount Ayr 4. South Hardin 4. Cascade 3. Mediapolis 2. Dyersville Beckman 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Grundy Center (9) 3-0 132 1

2. St. Ansgar (3) 3-0 122 2

3. Iowa City Regina (2) 2-1 102 3

4. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-0 80 4

5. Calmar South Winneshiek 3-0 77 5

6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 3-0 76 6

7. Lisbon 3-0 60 7

8. Logan-Magnolia 3-0 45 8

9. Britt West Hancock 2-1 24 10

10. Southwest Valley 4-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge St. Edmond 7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5. West Fork, Sheffield 5. Lake Mills 4. Moville Woodbury Central 3. St. Albert 3. Wapello 1. Woodward Academy 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11) 2-0 128 1

2. Audubon (1) 3-0 123 2

3. Anita CAM 3-0 107 3

4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (2) 2-0 93 4

5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-0 85 5

6. Montezuma 3-0 62 7

7. Newell-Fonda 3-0 61 6

8. Easton Valley 3-0 37 8

9. Springville 3-0 29 9

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-0 18 10

Others receiving votes: North English English Valleys 15. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3. Lenox 3. Tripoli 2.

Prep golf

Wednesday, Sept. 16

A.L. vs. T.J. dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

A.L., T.J. at Willow Creek Golf Course Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 15

S.C. East 25-25-19-25, Abe Lincoln 14-13-25-21

S.C. Heelan 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 9-15-9

Red Oak 25-25-25, Lewis Central 10-12-19

Creston 25-13-7-25-15, St. Albert 22-25-25-20-7

Omaha Chris. 25-25-25, Heartland Chris. 21-23-13

Glenwood 25-25-25, Atlantic 22-11-12

Glenwood 25-25-25, Clarinda 13-8-11

Underwood 23-25-25-25-15, Treynor 25-21-27-22-8

Tri-Center 25-25-25, IKM-Manning 12-16-14

Thursday, Sept. 17

Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:15 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.

Riverside at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Glenwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood at Red Oak Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Harrison, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tourney, 8 a.m.

AHSTW at West Harrison tourney, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Lewis Central at WDM Valley, 5p.m.

St. Albert, Riverside, Treynor, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Valley Invite, 6:05 p.m.

Harlan at Storm Lake, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Abraham Lincoln at Blair, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Southwest Valley, 5 p.m.

Tri-Center at Panorama Invite, 5 p.m.

IATC Individual Rankings

Boys

Class 4-A

1 Aniey Akok 12 AMES

2 Jackson Heidesch 10 DOWLING CATHOLIC, WDM

3 Ryan Winger 12 DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD

4 Jaysen Bouwers 12 SIOUX CITY NORTH

5 Will Lohr 11 SIOUX CITY NORTH

Also: 17 Aidan Booton 12 Thomas Jefferson

18 Ethan Eichhorn 9 Lewis Central

Class 3-A

1 Nate Mueller 12 ADM, ADEL

2 Quinton Orr 12 HUMBOLDT

3 Aidan Ramsey 11 DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES

4 Eli Larson 11 CENTER POINT-URBANA

5 Mason Bach 12 CENTER POINT-URBANA

Also: 18 Andrew Smith 9 GLENWOOD

Class 2-A

1 Caleb Shumacher 12 TIPTON

2 Dylan Darsidan 12 CAMANCHE

3 Brendon Cain 12 SHELDON

4 Kenny Cronin 12 DAVIS COUNTY

5 William Gillis 11 CENTRAL DECATUR

Also: 10 Cole Dooley 11 TREYNOR

Class 1-A

1 Brady Griebel 12 BELLEVUE

2 Jason Renze 12 MADRID

3 Randy Jimenez 12 SOUTHEAST WARREN

4 Brady Millikin 12 PEKIN

5 Chase Knoche 12 CALAMUS-WHEATLAND

Also: 7 Brett McGee 12 TRI-CENTER

Girls

Class 4-A

1 Ashlynn Keeney 11 Iowa City Liberty

2 Hannah Beintema 11 Bettendorf

3 Micah Poellet 12 Linn-Mar, Marion

4 Lauren McMahon 12 Ankeny

5 Lauren Schulze 12 West Des Moines Valley

Class 3-A

1 Ainsley Erzen 11 CARLISLE

2 Paityn Noe 10 BALLARD

3 Geneva Timmerman 10 ADEL DESOTO MINBURN

4 Ellie Meyer 12 IOWA FALLS ALDEN-AGWSR

5 Shewaye Johnson 10 BALLARD

Also: 16 Emma Hughes 12 GLENWOOD

Class 2-A

1 Danielle Hostetler 9 MID-PRARIE

2 Jaden Yoder 11 MID-PRARIE

3 Ruth Jennings 11 WILLIAMSBURG

4 Sydney Yoder 11 MID-PRARIE

5 Amanda Treptow 11 JESUP

Also: 21 Georgia Paulson 9 UNDERWOOD

Class 1-A

1 Peyton Pogge 12 TRI-CENTER

2 Haley Meyer 11 KEE, LANSING

3 Billie Wagner 10 SOUTH WINNESHIEK

4 Jalyssa Blazek 11 TURKEY VALLEY

5 Annalee Bartels 12 REGINA, IOWA CITY

Also: 23 Duncan Reese 9 SAINT ALBERT

27 Kyla Corrin 11 TRI-CENTER

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NBA playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

Eastern Conference

Miami 4, Milwaukee 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99

Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93

Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT

Friday, Sept. 11: Boston 92, Toronto 87

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1

Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109

Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102

Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100

Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96

L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 3

Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97

Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101

Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107

Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85

Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105

Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, late

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 1, Boston 0

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 116, Boston 114 (OT)

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NFL

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.

NHL

CONFERENCE FINALS

At Edmonton, Alberta

Tuesday, Sept. 15

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, late

Wednesday, Sept. 16

x-Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

x-Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

x-Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Saturday

UL-Lafayette 17 (60.5) GEORGIA ST

Fla Atlantic 5.5 (50.5) GA SOUTH

NC STATE 2.5 (54.5) Wake Forest

Ucf 7.5 (60.5) GA TECH

N CAROLINA 27.5 (61.5) Charlotte

DUKE 5 (51.5) Boston Coll

LOUISVILLE 2.5 (61.5) Miami-Florida

PITTSBURGH 21.5 (50.5) Syracuse

App’chian St 3.5 (56.5) MARSHALL

W KENTUCKY 14 (54.5) Liberty

SO MISS 5 (54.5) La Tech

Texas St 4 (62.5) UL-MONROE

Smu 14 (70.5) N TEXAS

TULANE 8 (50.5) Navy

Troy 3.5 (63.5) M TENN ST

NOTRE DAME 26 (52.5) Usf

OKLAHOMA ST 23 (65.5) Tulsa

BAYLOR 6.5 (61.5) Houston

NFL

Thursday

BROWNS 5.5 (44.5) Bengals

Sunday

EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams

BUCS 8.5 (48.5) Panthers

STEELERS 6.5 (43.5) Broncos

COWBOYS 5.5 (52.5) Falcons

49ers 6.5 (42.5) JETS

Bills 5.5 (41.5) DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings

PACKERS 6 (47.5) Lions

BEARS 5.5 (43.0) Giants

TITANS 10 (43.0) Jaguars

CARDS 6.5 (46.5) Redskins

Ravens 6.5 (52.5) TEXANS

Chiefs 8.5 (49.0) CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 (45.5) Patriots

Monday*

Saints 5.5 (51.5) RAIDERS

