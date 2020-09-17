Sept. 18 Scoreboard

Featuring the latest prep scores and IGHSAU volleyball rankings
Prep Football
Thursday, Sept. 17
Abraham Lincoln 44, Sioux City West 7
Friday, Sept. 18
Ankeny at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 7 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 17
Lewis Central 25-25-25-25, Clarinda 27-12-10-18
St. Albert 25-23-27-25, Carroll Kuemper 22-25-25-17
Whiting 25-21-25-25, Heartland Christian 12-25-15-22
Glenwood 25-25-25, Shenandoah 12-4-16
Riverside 12-25-25-16-15, AHSTW 25-19-15-25-5
Treynor 25-25-16-25, Logan-Magnolia 20-17-25-19
Tri-Center 25-25-25, Audubon 21-17-17
Underwood 3, IKM-Manning 0
Harlan 25-25-25, Atlantic 19-21-10
Saturday, Sept. 19
Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Glenwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood at Red Oak Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Harrison, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tourney, 8 a.m.
AHSTW at West Harrison tourney, 9 a.m.
IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Holy Trinity 5-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 8-1 2
3 New London 5-0 3
4 Janesville 11-1 4
5 Springville 8-1 5
6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12-1 11
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 7
8 Gehlen Catholic 5-5 8
9 Belle Plaine 6-4 10
10 Newell-Fonda 4-1 13
11 Southeast Warren 12-0 14
12 St. Albert 2-8 6
13 Edgewood-Colesburg 7-3 9
14 BCLUW 9-4 15
15 East Mills 11-1 NR
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (12)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 Western Christian 9-5 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 13-2 2
3 Wilton 15-0 3
4 Beckman Catholic 15-4 5
5 Boyden-Hull 8-5 4
6 Underwood 9-2 6
7 East Sac County 14-0 7
8 Denver 13-2 8
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-3 9
10 Jesup 10-3 10
11 West Branch 6-2 14
12 South Hardin 13-3 11
13 Hudson 14-3 13
14 Lake Mills 8-1 15
15 AC/GC 7-1 NR
Dropped Out: Grundy Center (12)
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 11-0 1
2 Osage 11-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-2 3
4 Unity Christian 6-2 4
5 Union 9-2 5
6 Davenport Assumption 7-0 6
7 West Liberty 14-0 7
8 Nevada 9-6 8
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 10-3 9
10 Independence 6-2 10
11 Roland-Story 10-2 11
12 Sioux Center 10-5 12
13 Red Oak 6-3 13
14 Humboldt 16-0 15
15 Des Moines Christian 9-3 14
Dropped Out: None
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-1 4
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-1 1
3 Glenwood 12-1 5
4 North Scott 12-2 6
5 Western Dubuque 10-7 2
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-5 9
7 Marion 7-4 3
8 West Delaware 13-6 8
9 Clear Creek-Amana 8-3 7
10 Gilbert 14-7 10
11 Bondurant-Farrar 7-2 11
12 Pella 8-2 12
13 Clinton 6-5 NR
14 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-3 15
15 Lewis Central 3-1 14
Dropped Out: Harlan (13)
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 11-1 3
2 Ankeny 7-2 4
3 Pleasant Valley 5-0 5
4 Cedar Falls 11-2 1
5 Ankeny Centennial 7-1 2
6 West Des Moines Valley 4-3 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 11-1 9
9 Urbandale 6-3 10
10 Waukee 5-4 8
11 Bettendorf 4-1 12
12 Ottumwa 5-4 14
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Linn-Mar 8-5 NR
15 Sioux City East 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (11), Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (15)
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday
Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NBA playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Boston 0
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 116, Boston 114 (OT)
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106, Boston 101
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NFL
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland, late
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
CONFERENCE FINALS
At Edmonton, Alberta
Thursday, Sept. 17
x-Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, late
Friday, Sept. 18
x-Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Saturday
UL-Lafayette 17 (60.5) GEORGIA ST
Fla Atlantic 5.5 (50.5) GA SOUTH
NC STATE 2.5 (54.5) Wake Forest
Ucf 7.5 (60.5) GA TECH
N CAROLINA 27.5 (61.5) Charlotte
DUKE 5 (51.5) Boston Coll
LOUISVILLE 2.5 (61.5) Miami-Florida
PITTSBURGH 21.5 (50.5) Syracuse
App’chian St 3.5 (56.5) MARSHALL
W KENTUCKY 14 (54.5) Liberty
SO MISS 5 (54.5) La Tech
Texas St 4 (62.5) UL-MONROE
Smu 14 (70.5) N TEXAS
TULANE 8 (50.5) Navy
Troy 3.5 (63.5) M TENN ST
NOTRE DAME 26 (52.5) Usf
OKLAHOMA ST 23 (65.5) Tulsa
BAYLOR 6.5 (61.5) Houston
NFL
Sunday
EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams
BUCS 8.5 (48.5) Panthers
STEELERS 6.5 (43.5) Broncos
COWBOYS 5.5 (52.5) Falcons
49ers 6.5 (42.5) JETS
Bills 5.5 (41.5) DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings
PACKERS 6 (47.5) Lions
BEARS 5.5 (43.0) Giants
TITANS 10 (43.0) Jaguars
CARDS 6.5 (46.5) Redskins
Ravens 6.5 (52.5) TEXANS
Chiefs 8.5 (49.0) CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 (45.5) Patriots
Monday
Saints 5.5 (51.5) RAIDERS
