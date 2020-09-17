 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 18 Scoreboard
0 comments

Sept. 18 Scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scoreboard.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Featuring the latest prep scores and IGHSAU volleyball rankings

Prep Football

Thursday, Sept. 17

Abraham Lincoln 44, Sioux City West 7

Friday, Sept. 18

Ankeny at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 7 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 17

Lewis Central 25-25-25-25, Clarinda 27-12-10-18

St. Albert 25-23-27-25, Carroll Kuemper 22-25-25-17

Whiting 25-21-25-25, Heartland Christian 12-25-15-22

Glenwood 25-25-25, Shenandoah 12-4-16

Riverside 12-25-25-16-15, AHSTW 25-19-15-25-5

Treynor 25-25-16-25, Logan-Magnolia 20-17-25-19

Tri-Center 25-25-25, Audubon 21-17-17

Underwood 3, IKM-Manning 0

Harlan 25-25-25, Atlantic 19-21-10

Saturday, Sept. 19

Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Glenwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood at Red Oak Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Harrison, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tourney, 8 a.m.

AHSTW at West Harrison tourney, 9 a.m.

IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings

Class 1-A

Record LW

1 Holy Trinity 5-3 1

2 Wapsie Valley 8-1 2

3 New London 5-0 3

4 Janesville 11-1 4

5 Springville 8-1 5

6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12-1 11

7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 7

8 Gehlen Catholic 5-5 8

9 Belle Plaine 6-4 10

10 Newell-Fonda 4-1 13

11 Southeast Warren 12-0 14

12 St. Albert 2-8 6

13 Edgewood-Colesburg 7-3 9

14 BCLUW 9-4 15

15 East Mills 11-1 NR

Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (12)

Class 2-A

Record LW

1 Western Christian 9-5 1

2 Dike-New Hartford 13-2 2

3 Wilton 15-0 3

4 Beckman Catholic 15-4 5

5 Boyden-Hull 8-5 4

6 Underwood 9-2 6

7 East Sac County 14-0 7

8 Denver 13-2 8

9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-3 9

10 Jesup 10-3 10

11 West Branch 6-2 14

12 South Hardin 13-3 11

13 Hudson 14-3 13

14 Lake Mills 8-1 15

15 AC/GC 7-1 NR

Dropped Out: Grundy Center (12)

Class 3-A

Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 11-0 1

2 Osage 11-0 2

3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-2 3

4 Unity Christian 6-2 4

5 Union 9-2 5

6 Davenport Assumption 7-0 6

7 West Liberty 14-0 7

8 Nevada 9-6 8

9 MOC-Floyd Valley 10-3 9

10 Independence 6-2 10

11 Roland-Story 10-2 11

12 Sioux Center 10-5 12

13 Red Oak 6-3 13

14 Humboldt 16-0 15

15 Des Moines Christian 9-3 14

Dropped Out: None

Class 4-A

Record LW

1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-1 4

2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-1 1

3 Glenwood 12-1 5

4 North Scott 12-2 6

5 Western Dubuque 10-7 2

6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-5 9

7 Marion 7-4 3

8 West Delaware 13-6 8

9 Clear Creek-Amana 8-3 7

10 Gilbert 14-7 10

11 Bondurant-Farrar 7-2 11

12 Pella 8-2 12

13 Clinton 6-5 NR

14 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-3 15

15 Lewis Central 3-1 14

Dropped Out: Harlan (13)

Class 5-A

Record LW

1 Dowling Catholic 11-1 3

2 Ankeny 7-2 4

3 Pleasant Valley 5-0 5

4 Cedar Falls 11-2 1

5 Ankeny Centennial 7-1 2

6 West Des Moines Valley 4-3 6

7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 7

8 Dubuque Hempstead 11-1 9

9 Urbandale 6-3 10

10 Waukee 5-4 8

11 Bettendorf 4-1 12

12 Ottumwa 5-4 14

13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13

14 Linn-Mar 8-5 NR

15 Sioux City East 5-2 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (11), Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (15)

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NBA playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Boston 0

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 116, Boston 114 (OT)

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106, Boston 101

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NFL

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, late

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.

NHL

CONFERENCE FINALS

At Edmonton, Alberta

Thursday, Sept. 17

x-Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, late

Friday, Sept. 18

x-Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Saturday

UL-Lafayette 17 (60.5) GEORGIA ST

Fla Atlantic 5.5 (50.5) GA SOUTH

NC STATE 2.5 (54.5) Wake Forest

Ucf 7.5 (60.5) GA TECH

N CAROLINA 27.5 (61.5) Charlotte

DUKE 5 (51.5) Boston Coll

LOUISVILLE 2.5 (61.5) Miami-Florida

PITTSBURGH 21.5 (50.5) Syracuse

App’chian St 3.5 (56.5) MARSHALL

W KENTUCKY 14 (54.5) Liberty

SO MISS 5 (54.5) La Tech

Texas St 4 (62.5) UL-MONROE

Smu 14 (70.5) N TEXAS

TULANE 8 (50.5) Navy

Troy 3.5 (63.5) M TENN ST

NOTRE DAME 26 (52.5) Usf

OKLAHOMA ST 23 (65.5) Tulsa

BAYLOR 6.5 (61.5) Houston

NFL

Sunday

EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams

BUCS 8.5 (48.5) Panthers

STEELERS 6.5 (43.5) Broncos

COWBOYS 5.5 (52.5) Falcons

49ers 6.5 (42.5) JETS

Bills 5.5 (41.5) DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings

PACKERS 6 (47.5) Lions

BEARS 5.5 (43.0) Giants

TITANS 10 (43.0) Jaguars

CARDS 6.5 (46.5) Redskins

Ravens 6.5 (52.5) TEXANS

Chiefs 8.5 (49.0) CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 (45.5) Patriots

Monday

Saints 5.5 (51.5) RAIDERS

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert