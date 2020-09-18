 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 19 scoreboard
0 comments

Sept. 19 scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scoreboard.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Prep Football

Thursday, Sept. 17

Abraham Lincoln 44, Sioux City West 7

Friday, Sept. 18

Ankeny 68, Thomas Jefferson 0

Lewis Central 35, at Carroll 14

St. Albert 31, Southwest Valley 7

Glenwood 21, Creston 14

AHSTW 48, Sidne 22

Riverside 27, Tri-Center 22

Underwood 42, Treynor 0

Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia 0

Harlan 35, Denison-Schleswig 0

Prep Cross Country

Saturday, Sept. 19

Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, Underwood, Harlan at Carroll Kuemper Invite, (canceled)

Prep Volleyball

Saturday, Sept. 19

Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Glenwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood at Red Oak Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Harrison, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tourney, 8 a.m.

AHSTW at West Harrison tourney, 9 a.m.

IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings

Class 1-A

Record LW

1 Holy Trinity 5-3 1

2 Wapsie Valley 8-1 2

3 New London 5-0 3

4 Janesville 11-1 4

5 Springville 8-1 5

6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12-1 11

7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 7

8 Gehlen Catholic 5-5 8

9 Belle Plaine 6-4 10

10 Newell-Fonda 4-1 13

11 Southeast Warren 12-0 14

12 St. Albert 2-8 6

13 Edgewood-Colesburg 7-3 9

14 BCLUW 9-4 15

15 East Mills 11-1 NR

Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (12)

Class 2-A

Record LW

1 Western Christian 9-5 1

2 Dike-New Hartford 13-2 2

3 Wilton 15-0 3

4 Beckman Catholic 15-4 5

5 Boyden-Hull 8-5 4

6 Underwood 9-2 6

7 East Sac County 14-0 7

8 Denver 13-2 8

9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-3 9

10 Jesup 10-3 10

11 West Branch 6-2 14

12 South Hardin 13-3 11

13 Hudson 14-3 13

14 Lake Mills 8-1 15

15 AC/GC 7-1 NR

Dropped Out: Grundy Center (12)

Class 3-A

Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 11-0 1

2 Osage 11-0 2

3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-2 3

4 Unity Christian 6-2 4

5 Union 9-2 5

6 Davenport Assumption 7-0 6

7 West Liberty 14-0 7

8 Nevada 9-6 8

9 MOC-Floyd Valley 10-3 9

10 Independence 6-2 10

11 Roland-Story 10-2 11

12 Sioux Center 10-5 12

13 Red Oak 6-3 13

14 Humboldt 16-0 15

15 Des Moines Christian 9-3 14

Dropped Out: None

Class 4-A

Record LW

1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-1 4

2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-1 1

3 Glenwood 12-1 5

4 North Scott 12-2 6

5 Western Dubuque 10-7 2

6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-5 9

7 Marion 7-4 3

8 West Delaware 13-6 8

9 Clear Creek-Amana 8-3 7

10 Gilbert 14-7 10

11 Bondurant-Farrar 7-2 11

12 Pella 8-2 12

13 Clinton 6-5 NR

14 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-3 15

15 Lewis Central 3-1 14

Dropped Out: Harlan (13)

Class 5-A

Record LW

1 Dowling Catholic 11-1 3

2 Ankeny 7-2 4

3 Pleasant Valley 5-0 5

4 Cedar Falls 11-2 1

5 Ankeny Centennial 7-1 2

6 West Des Moines Valley 4-3 6

7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 7

8 Dubuque Hempstead 11-1 9

9 Urbandale 6-3 10

10 Waukee 5-4 8

11 Bettendorf 4-1 12

12 Ottumwa 5-4 14

13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13

14 Linn-Mar 8-5 NR

15 Sioux City East 5-2 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (11), Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (15)

College football

All Times EDT

(Subject to change)

Saturday, Sept. 19

Syracuse (0-1) at Pittsburgh (1-0), 11 a.m.

BYU (1-0) at Army (2-0), TBA

Appalachian St. (1-0) at Marshall (1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) at Georgia St., 11 a.m.

Boston College at Duke (0-1), 11 a.m.

Liberty at W. Kentucky (0-1), 11 a.m.

Navy (0-1) at Tulane (1-0), 11 a.m.

UCF at Georgia Tech (1-0), 2:30 p.m.

FAU at Georgia Southern (1-0), TBA

Troy at Middle Tennessee (0-1), 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel (0-1) at Clemson (1-0), 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss. (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA

Miami (1-0) at Louisville (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Texas State (0-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest (0-1) at NC State, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay (0-2) at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.

South Florida (1-0) at Notre Dame (1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Baylor, 11 a.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m.

Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at UTSA (1-0), 1:30 p.m.

SMU (1-0) at North Texas (1-0), 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at Arkansas St. (1-1), TBA

Abilene Christian at UTEP (1-1), 8 p.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 6:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 12:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 5:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (López 4-4), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 6:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.

NBA playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Boston 0

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 1, Denver 0

Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114

Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NFL

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

FINALS

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Saturday, September 19

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, September 21

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 25

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday, September 28

x-Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30

x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Saturday

UL-Lafayette 15.5 (57.5) GEORGIA ST

Fla Atlantic NL GA SOUTH

NC STATE 1.5 (52.5) Wake Forest

UCF 7.5 (62.5) GA TECH

N CAROLINA NL Charlotte

DUKE 6 (51.5) Boston Coll

LOUISVILLE 2.5 (64.5) Miami-Florida

PITTSBURGH 21.5 (49.5) Syracuse

App’chian St 4.5 (59.5) MARSHALL

W KENTUCKY 14 (52.5) Liberty

SO MISS 5.5 (58.5) La Tech

Texas St 4.5 (61.5) UL-MONROE

SMU 14 (68.5) N TEXAS

TULANE 7 (48.5) Navy

Troy 3 (64.5) M TENN ST

NOTRE DAME 25.5 (48) Usf

OKLAHOMA ST 23.5 (66.5) Tulsa

BAYLOR NL Houston

NFL

Sunday

EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams

BUCS 8.5 (47.5) Panthers

STEELERS 7 (40.5) Broncos

COWBOYS 4.5 (53.5) Falcons

49ers 7 (41.5) JETS

Bills 5.5 (41) DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings

PACKERS 6.5 (49.5) Lions

BEARS 5.5 (42.5) Giants

TITANS 7.5 (44.0) Jaguars

CARDS 7 (46.5) Redskins

Ravens 7 (50) TEXANS

Chiefs 8.5 (47.5) CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 (45) Patriots

Monday

Saints 6 (49.5) RAIDERS

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert