Sept. 19 scoreboard

Prep Football
Thursday, Sept. 17
Abraham Lincoln 44, Sioux City West 7
Friday, Sept. 18
Ankeny 68, Thomas Jefferson 0
Lewis Central 35, at Carroll 14
St. Albert 31, Southwest Valley 7
Glenwood 21, Creston 14
AHSTW 48, Sidne 22
Riverside 27, Tri-Center 22
Underwood 42, Treynor 0
Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia 0
Harlan 35, Denison-Schleswig 0
Prep Cross Country
Saturday, Sept. 19
Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, Underwood, Harlan at Carroll Kuemper Invite, (canceled)
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 19
Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Glenwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood at Red Oak Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Harrison, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tourney, 8 a.m.
AHSTW at West Harrison tourney, 9 a.m.
IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Holy Trinity 5-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 8-1 2
3 New London 5-0 3
4 Janesville 11-1 4
5 Springville 8-1 5
6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12-1 11
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 7
8 Gehlen Catholic 5-5 8
9 Belle Plaine 6-4 10
10 Newell-Fonda 4-1 13
11 Southeast Warren 12-0 14
12 St. Albert 2-8 6
13 Edgewood-Colesburg 7-3 9
14 BCLUW 9-4 15
15 East Mills 11-1 NR
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (12)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 Western Christian 9-5 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 13-2 2
3 Wilton 15-0 3
4 Beckman Catholic 15-4 5
5 Boyden-Hull 8-5 4
6 Underwood 9-2 6
7 East Sac County 14-0 7
8 Denver 13-2 8
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-3 9
10 Jesup 10-3 10
11 West Branch 6-2 14
12 South Hardin 13-3 11
13 Hudson 14-3 13
14 Lake Mills 8-1 15
15 AC/GC 7-1 NR
Dropped Out: Grundy Center (12)
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 11-0 1
2 Osage 11-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-2 3
4 Unity Christian 6-2 4
5 Union 9-2 5
6 Davenport Assumption 7-0 6
7 West Liberty 14-0 7
8 Nevada 9-6 8
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 10-3 9
10 Independence 6-2 10
11 Roland-Story 10-2 11
12 Sioux Center 10-5 12
13 Red Oak 6-3 13
14 Humboldt 16-0 15
15 Des Moines Christian 9-3 14
Dropped Out: None
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-1 4
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-1 1
3 Glenwood 12-1 5
4 North Scott 12-2 6
5 Western Dubuque 10-7 2
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-5 9
7 Marion 7-4 3
8 West Delaware 13-6 8
9 Clear Creek-Amana 8-3 7
10 Gilbert 14-7 10
11 Bondurant-Farrar 7-2 11
12 Pella 8-2 12
13 Clinton 6-5 NR
14 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-3 15
15 Lewis Central 3-1 14
Dropped Out: Harlan (13)
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 11-1 3
2 Ankeny 7-2 4
3 Pleasant Valley 5-0 5
4 Cedar Falls 11-2 1
5 Ankeny Centennial 7-1 2
6 West Des Moines Valley 4-3 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 11-1 9
9 Urbandale 6-3 10
10 Waukee 5-4 8
11 Bettendorf 4-1 12
12 Ottumwa 5-4 14
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Linn-Mar 8-5 NR
15 Sioux City East 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (11), Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (15)
College football
All Times EDT
(Subject to change)
Saturday, Sept. 19
Syracuse (0-1) at Pittsburgh (1-0), 11 a.m.
BYU (1-0) at Army (2-0), TBA
Appalachian St. (1-0) at Marshall (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) at Georgia St., 11 a.m.
Boston College at Duke (0-1), 11 a.m.
Liberty at W. Kentucky (0-1), 11 a.m.
Navy (0-1) at Tulane (1-0), 11 a.m.
UCF at Georgia Tech (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
FAU at Georgia Southern (1-0), TBA
Troy at Middle Tennessee (0-1), 2:30 p.m.
The Citadel (0-1) at Clemson (1-0), 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss. (0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA
Miami (1-0) at Louisville (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Texas State (0-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Wake Forest (0-1) at NC State, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay (0-2) at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.
South Florida (1-0) at Notre Dame (1-0), 1:30 p.m.
Houston at Baylor, 11 a.m.
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m.
Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at UTSA (1-0), 1:30 p.m.
SMU (1-0) at North Texas (1-0), 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at Arkansas St. (1-1), TBA
Abilene Christian at UTEP (1-1), 8 p.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 6:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 12:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 5:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (López 4-4), 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 6:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.
NBA playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Boston 0
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 1, Denver 0
Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114
Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NFL
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Final
FINALS
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Saturday, September 19
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, September 21
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 23
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 25
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 26
x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Monday, September 28
x-Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 30
x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Saturday
UL-Lafayette 15.5 (57.5) GEORGIA ST
Fla Atlantic NL GA SOUTH
NC STATE 1.5 (52.5) Wake Forest
UCF 7.5 (62.5) GA TECH
N CAROLINA NL Charlotte
DUKE 6 (51.5) Boston Coll
LOUISVILLE 2.5 (64.5) Miami-Florida
PITTSBURGH 21.5 (49.5) Syracuse
App’chian St 4.5 (59.5) MARSHALL
W KENTUCKY 14 (52.5) Liberty
SO MISS 5.5 (58.5) La Tech
Texas St 4.5 (61.5) UL-MONROE
SMU 14 (68.5) N TEXAS
TULANE 7 (48.5) Navy
Troy 3 (64.5) M TENN ST
NOTRE DAME 25.5 (48) Usf
OKLAHOMA ST 23.5 (66.5) Tulsa
BAYLOR NL Houston
NFL
Sunday
EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams
BUCS 8.5 (47.5) Panthers
STEELERS 7 (40.5) Broncos
COWBOYS 4.5 (53.5) Falcons
49ers 7 (41.5) JETS
Bills 5.5 (41) DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings
PACKERS 6.5 (49.5) Lions
BEARS 5.5 (42.5) Giants
TITANS 7.5 (44.0) Jaguars
CARDS 7 (46.5) Redskins
Ravens 7 (50) TEXANS
Chiefs 8.5 (47.5) CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 (45) Patriots
Monday
Saints 6 (49.5) RAIDERS
