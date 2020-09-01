Sept. 2 scoreboard

Prep Football
Friday, Sept. 4
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.
AP Prep Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts
1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 1-0 90
2. West Des Moines Valley (2) 1-0 82
3. Ankeny (4) 1-0 80
4. Southeast Polk 1-0 69
5. Cedar Falls 1-0 55
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 41
7. Urbandale 1-0 34
8. Iowa City West 1-0 27
9. Waukee 0-1 20
10. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0 13
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 11. Dubuque Hempstead 6. Pleasant Valley 5. Des Moines Roosevelt 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3. Des Moines Lincoln 3. Bettendorf 2. Indianola 2. Ankeny Centennial 1. Sioux City East 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 1-0 93
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 1-0 64
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 1-0 61
4. Harlan 1-0 60
(tie) Lewis Central 1-0 60
6. Washington (1) 1-0 45
7. Manchester West Delaware 2-0 44
8. Eldridge North Scott 1-0 34
9. Pella 0-1 24
10. Davenport Assumption 1-0 19
Others receiving votes: Carlisle 15. Glenwood 11. Grinnell 9. Des Moines Hoover 5. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Mason City 3.
Class 2-A
Record Pts
1. Monroe PCM (6) 1-0 93
2. Williamsburg (2) 1-0 77
3. Clear Lake 1-0 73
4. Inwood West Lyon (2) 1-0 67
5. Solon 0-1 29
(tie) Waukon 0-1 29
7. West Liberty 1-0 18
(tie) Central Lyon-GLR 1-0 18
(tie) Greene County 1-0 18
10. Orange City Unity Christian 1-0 17
Others receiving votes: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16. Independence 15. Sioux Center 15. 14, Spirit Lake 13. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 6. Mount Vernon 6. New Hampton 6. Tama South Tama 6. State Center West Marshall 3. Algona 3. Maquoketa 2.
Class 1-A
Record Pts
1. O-A BCIG (9) 1-0 97
2. South Central Calhoun 1-0 79
3. Dike-New Hartford 1-0 71
(tie) Van Meter (1) 1-0 71
5. West Branch 1-0 59
6. Underwood 1-0 54
7. Hawarden West Sioux 1-0 39
8. Sigourney-Keota 1-0 27
9. Panora Panorama 0-1 12
10. Mount Ayr 1-0 10
Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Treynor 6. Truro Interstate 35 4. Durant 4. Wilton 3. Hull Western Christian 2. 16, Emmetsburg 2. Le Grand East Marshall 1. Sumner-Fredericksburg 1. Pleasantville 1.
Class A
Record Pts
1. Grundy Center (4) 1-0 90
2. St. Ansgar (4) 1-0 88
3. Iowa City Regina (2) 0-1 65
4. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 56
5. Calmar South Winneshiek 1-0 45
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 40
7. Moville Woodbury Central 1-0 38
8. Lisbon 1-0 32
9. Lake Mills 1-0 19
10. Britt West Hancock 0-1 17
Others receiving votes: St. Albert 11. Logan-Magnolia 9. Lynnville-Sully 7. Earlham 6. Bellevue 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Tri-Center 5. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4. Waterloo Columbus 4, Mason City Newman 2. Southwest Valley 1. Akron-Westfield 1. Alburnett 1. Belle Plaine 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 1-0 99
2. Audubon (1) 1-0 83
3. Anita CAM 1-0 71
4. Remsen Saint Mary’s 1-0 69
5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-0 59
6. Newell-Fonda 1-0 37
7. Montezuma 1-0 24
8. Easton Valley 1-0 22
9. Springville 1-0 19
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 18
Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 10. Wayland WACO 10. New London 7. Harris-Lake Park 4. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Marengo Iowa Valley 3. North English English Valleys 3. Riceville 2. Winfield-Mount Union 2. Ackley AGWSR 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 1. Janesville 1. Kingsley-Pierson 1.
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Cedar Bluffs 25-25-25, Heartland Christian 7-15-15
Thursday, Sept. 3
Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.
Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 1
St. Albert, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Underwood at Logan-Magnolia Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Shenandoah meet, ppd (Sept. 1)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.
MLB
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
NBA
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110
Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96
Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107
Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104
Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0
Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99
Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92
Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122
Boston 4, Philadelphia 0
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101
Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106
Miami 4, Indiana 0
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101
Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100
Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115
Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93
Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88
Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108
Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122
L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2
Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114
Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122
Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT
Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111
Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97
Denver 4, Utah 3
Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105
Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87
Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107
Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Denver 80, Utah 78
Houston 3, Oklahoma City 2
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108
Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98
Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT
Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80
Monday, Aug. 31: Oklahoma City 104, Houston 100
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee vs. Miami
Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD
Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
Boston 1, Toronto 0
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99
Tursday, Sept. 3: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, TDB
x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NHL
Playoffs
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders 2
Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1
Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
(2)Tampa Bay 3, (4)Boston 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1
Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tamps Bay, 6 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 3, (5)Vancouver 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2
Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0
Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3
x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD
(3)Dallas 3, (2)Colorado 2
Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3
Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4
Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd
Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4
Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado 6, Dallas 3
