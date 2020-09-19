Sept. 20 scoreboard

Prep Football
Thursday, Sept. 17
Abraham Lincoln 44, Sioux City West 7
Friday, Sept. 18
Ankeny 68, Thomas Jefferson 0
Lewis Central 35, at Carroll 14
St. Albert 31, Southwest Valley 7
Glenwood 21, Creston 14
AHSTW 48, Sidne 22
Riverside 27, Tri-Center 22
Underwood 42, Treynor 0
Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia 0
Harlan 35, Denison-Schleswig 0
Thursday, Sept. 24
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at AHSTW, 7p.m.
Sidney at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 22
AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Harlan, Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson at Creston, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Riverside, Underwood at Audubon, 4:30 p.m.
Treynor at MVAOCOU, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor at Harlan Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Golf
Thursday, Sept. 24
Mighty Mo Invite at Fox Run, 9:30 a.m.
Bishop Heelan, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Lewis Central
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Atlantic at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 19
Fort Dodge Tournament
Lewis Central
LC def. Fort Dodge 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15)
Ridge View def. LC 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 14-24, 25-21)
West Harrison Tournament
AHSTW
AHSTW def. Whiting 2-1
Missouri Valley def. AHSTW 2-0
T.J. def. AHSTW 2-1
AHSTW def. West Harrison 2-0
AHSTW def. Woodbine 2-0
Thomas Jefferson
T.J. def. Woodbine 2-0 (21-15, 21-15)
West Harrison def. T.J. 2-1 (21-13, 15-21, 15-12)
T.J. def. AHSTW 2-1 (16-21, 21-19, 15-6)
T.J. def Whiting 2-0 (21-8, 21-9)
Missouri Valley def. T.J. 2-0 (21-10, 21-18)
Red Oak Tournament
Abraham Lincoln
A.L. def. Sidney 2-0
Glenwood def. A.L. 2-1
Treynor def. A.L. 2-1
A.L. def. Clarinda 2-1
Glenwood
Glenwood def. Clarinda 2-0
Glenwood def. Sidney 2-0
Glenwood def. A.L. 2-1
Glenwood def. Treynor 2-0
St. Albert
Underwood def. St. Albert 2-0
St. Albert def. Tri-Center 2-0
St. Albert def. Creston 2-0
Red Oak def. St. Albert 2-0
Treynor
Treynor def. Clarinda 2-1
Treynor def. A.L. 2-1
Glenwood def. Treynor 2-0
Treynor def. Sidney 2-0
Tri-Center
Red Oak def. TC 2-0
St. Albert def. TC 2-0
Underwood def. TC 2-0
Underwood
Underwood def. St. Albert 2-0
Underwood def. Tri-Center 2-0
Underwood def. Creston 2-0
Red Oak def. Underwood 2-0
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Iowa School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Heartland Christian at Thomas Jefferson triangular, 4:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.
St. Albert at Atlantic, 7:15 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Nevada tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Southwest Valley, 9 a.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 12:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m
NBA Playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Boston 0
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, late
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 1, Denver 0
Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114
Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NFL
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Final
FINALS
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Saturday, September 19
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, September 21
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 23
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 25
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 26
x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Monday, September 28
x-Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 30
x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Sunday
EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams
BUCS 8.5 (47.5) Panthers
STEELERS 7 (40.5) Broncos
COWBOYS 3.5 (53.5) Falcons
49ers 7 (41.5) JETS
Bills 5.5 (42) DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings
PACKERS 6.5 (50.5) Lions
BEARS 5.5 (42.5) Giants
TITANS 7.5 (44.0) Jaguars
CARDS 7 (46.5) Redskins
Ravens 7 (49) TEXANS
Chiefs 8.5 (47.5) CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 (44.5) Patriots
Monday
Saints 6 (49) RAIDERS
