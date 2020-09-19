 Skip to main content
Sept. 20 scoreboard
Scoreboard.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Prep Football

Thursday, Sept. 17

Abraham Lincoln 44, Sioux City West 7

Friday, Sept. 18

Ankeny 68, Thomas Jefferson 0

Lewis Central 35, at Carroll 14

St. Albert 31, Southwest Valley 7

Glenwood 21, Creston 14

AHSTW 48, Sidne 22

Riverside 27, Tri-Center 22

Underwood 42, Treynor 0

Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia 0

Harlan 35, Denison-Schleswig 0

Thursday, Sept. 24

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at AHSTW, 7p.m.

Sidney at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 22

AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Harlan, Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson at Creston, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Riverside, Underwood at Audubon, 4:30 p.m.

Treynor at MVAOCOU, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor at Harlan Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Golf

Thursday, Sept. 24

Mighty Mo Invite at Fox Run, 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Heelan, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Lewis Central

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Atlantic at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Saturday, Sept. 19

Fort Dodge Tournament

Lewis Central

LC def. Fort Dodge 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15)

Ridge View def. LC 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 14-24, 25-21)

West Harrison Tournament

AHSTW

AHSTW def. Whiting 2-1

Missouri Valley def. AHSTW 2-0

T.J. def. AHSTW 2-1

AHSTW def. West Harrison 2-0

AHSTW def. Woodbine 2-0

Thomas Jefferson

T.J. def. Woodbine 2-0 (21-15, 21-15)

West Harrison def. T.J. 2-1 (21-13, 15-21, 15-12)

T.J. def. AHSTW 2-1 (16-21, 21-19, 15-6)

T.J. def Whiting 2-0 (21-8, 21-9)

Missouri Valley def. T.J. 2-0 (21-10, 21-18)

Red Oak Tournament

Abraham Lincoln

A.L. def. Sidney 2-0

Glenwood def. A.L. 2-1

Treynor def. A.L. 2-1

A.L. def. Clarinda 2-1

Glenwood

Glenwood def. Clarinda 2-0

Glenwood def. Sidney 2-0

Glenwood def. A.L. 2-1

Glenwood def. Treynor 2-0

St. Albert

Underwood def. St. Albert 2-0

St. Albert def. Tri-Center 2-0

St. Albert def. Creston 2-0

Red Oak def. St. Albert 2-0

Treynor

Treynor def. Clarinda 2-1

Treynor def. A.L. 2-1

Glenwood def. Treynor 2-0

Treynor def. Sidney 2-0

Tri-Center

Red Oak def. TC 2-0

St. Albert def. TC 2-0

Underwood def. TC 2-0

Underwood

Underwood def. St. Albert 2-0

Underwood def. Tri-Center 2-0

Underwood def. Creston 2-0

Red Oak def. Underwood 2-0

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Iowa School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Heartland Christian at Thomas Jefferson triangular, 4:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.

St. Albert at Atlantic, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Nevada tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Southwest Valley, 9 a.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 12:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 6:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 6:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m

NBA Playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Boston 0

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, late

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 1, Denver 0

Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114

Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NFL

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

FINALS

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Saturday, September 19

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, September 21

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 25

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday, September 28

x-Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30

x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Sunday

EAGLES 1 (46.0) Rams

BUCS 8.5 (47.5) Panthers

STEELERS 7 (40.5) Broncos

COWBOYS 3.5 (53.5) Falcons

49ers 7 (41.5) JETS

Bills 5.5 (42) DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 (48.5) Vikings

PACKERS 6.5 (50.5) Lions

BEARS 5.5 (42.5) Giants

TITANS 7.5 (44.0) Jaguars

CARDS 7 (46.5) Redskins

Ravens 7 (49) TEXANS

Chiefs 8.5 (47.5) CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 (44.5) Patriots

Monday

Saints 6 (49) RAIDERS

