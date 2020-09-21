 Skip to main content
Sept. 22 Scoreboard
Sept. 22 Scoreboard

Scoreboard.jpg
Metro Creative Connection

Featuring the latest prep football rankings.

Prep Football

Thursday, Sept. 24

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at AHSTW, 7p.m.

Sidney at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Carroll, 7 p.m.

AP Prep Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Southeast Polk (13) 4-0 130 1

2. Urbandale 4-0 103 2

3. West Des Moines Dowling 4-0 93 3

4. Ankeny 3-1 88 5

5. Pleasant Valley 4-0 60 10

6. Johnston 3-1 59 8

7. Iowa City West 2-0 50 7

8. Waukee 2-2 35 6

9. Dubuque Hempstead 3-1 28 NR

10. West Des Moines Valley 1-2 27 4

Others receiving votes: Bettendorf 11. Fort Dodge 9. Abraham Lincoln 5.Cedar Falls 5. Waterloo West 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 4. Dubuque Senior 3.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0 105 2

2. Lewis Central (2) 4-0 103 4

3. Dallas Center-Grimes (4) 3-0 101 1

(tie) Harlan (2) 4-0 101 3

5. Washington (2) 4-0 84 5

6. Davenport Assumption 4-0 69 6

7. Webster City 4-0 37 7

8. Decorah 4-0 33 9

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 25 8

10. Manchester West Delaware 4-1 16 10

Others receiving votes: Nevada 14. Grinnell 8. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Eldridge North Scott 5. Glenwood 3. Mason City 3. Spencer 1. Huxley Ballard 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Inwood West Lyon (3) 4-0 115 3

2. Williamsburg (3) 4-0 113 1

3. Monroe PCM (5) 4-0 111 2

4. Central Lyon-GLR (2) 4-0 97 4

5. Sioux Center 4-0 67 6

6. Mount Vernon 4-0 59 5

7. Monticello 3-0 40 10

8. Waukon 3-1 37 7

9. Camanche 3-1 16 NR

10. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-1 15 8

Others receiving votes: West Liberty 8. Atlantic 6. Spirit Lake 6. State Center West Marshall 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Maquoketa 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Solon 2. Wellman Mid-Prairie 1. Iowa Falls-Alden 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. O-A BCIG (11) 4-0 120 1

2. South Central Calhoun (2) 4-0 108 3

3. Van Meter 4-0 106 2

4. Underwood 4-0 87 4

5. Sigourney-Keota 4-0 68 5

6. Emmetsburg 4-0 57 6

7. Jewell South Hamilton 4-0 52 9

8. Pleasantville 4-0 44 10

9. Durant 3-0 33 7

10. Hawarden West Sioux 3-1 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 10. Waterloo Columbus 9. Mount Ayr 4. Hull Western Christian 3. West Branch 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Grundy Center (8) 4-0 122 1

2. St. Ansgar (4) 4-0 117 2

3. Iowa City Regina (1) 3-1 91 3

4. Calmar South Winneshiek 4-0 82 5

5. Edgewood-Colesburg 4-0 74 4

6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4-0 73 6

7. Britt West Hancock 3-1 47 9

8. Lisbon 3-1 24 7

9. Logan-Magnolia 3-1 18 8

(tie) Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Moville Woodbury Central 14. Belle Plaine 7. St. Albert 6. Lake Mills 6. Lawton-Bronson 2. Riverside 2. Ridge View 2. Riverside Highland 1. Mason City Newman 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Audubon (3) 4-0 115 2

2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 2-0 102 1

3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (2) 4-0 94 4

4. Anita CAM 4-0 91 3

5. Montezuma 4-0 68 6

(tie) Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-0 68 5

7. Newell-Fonda 4-0 63 7

8. Easton Valley (1) 4-0 58 8

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-0 22 10

10. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Tripoli 6. Martensdale-St. Marys 4. Woodbine 3. Springville 3. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 3. New London 3. Lenox 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.

Prep Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 22

AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Harlan, Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson at Creston, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Riverside, Underwood at Audubon, 4:30 p.m.

Treynor at MVAOCOU, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor at Harlan Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Golf

Thursday, Sept. 24

Mighty Mo Invite at Fox Run, 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Heelan, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Lewis Central

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Atlantic at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Monday, Sept. 21

Essex 25-25-25, Heartland Christian 22-16-16

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Iowa School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Heartland Christian at Thomas Jefferson triangular, 4:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.

St. Albert at Atlantic, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Nevada tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Southwest Valley, 9 a.m.

College Football

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (59) 2-0 1523 1

2. Alabama (1) 0-0 1458 2

3. Oklahoma 1-0 1368 3

4. Georgia 0-0 1320 4

5. Florida 0-0 1239 5

6. LSU (1) 0-0 1221 6

7. Notre Dame 2-0 1200 7

8. Texas 1-0 1037 9

8. Auburn 0-0 1037 8

10. Texas A&M 0-0 972 10

11. North Carolina 1-0 883 12

12. Miami 2-0 816 17

13. UCF 1-0 771 14

14. Cincinnati 1-0 720 13

15. Oklahoma St. 1-0 693 11

16. Tennessee 0-0 529 15

17. Memphis 1-0 510 16

18. BYU 1-0 405 21

19. Louisiana-Lafayette 2-0 374 19

20. Virginia Tech 0-0 350 20

21. Pittsburgh 2-0 315 25

22. Army 2-0 296 22

23. Kentucky 0-0 230 23

24. Louisville 1-1 115 18

25. Marshall 2-0 108 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.

Top 25 schedule

Saturday

No. 2 Alabama (0-0) at Missouri, 6 p.m. ESPN

No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0) vs. Kansas State, 11 a.m. FOX

No. 4 Georgia (0-0) at Arkansas, 3 p.m. SECN

No. 5 Florida (0-0) at Mississippi, 11 a.m. ESPN

No. 6 LSU (0-0) vs. Mississippi St., 2:30 p.m. CBS

No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) at Wake Forest, 11 a.m. ABC

No. 8 Auburn (0-0) vs. No. 23 Kentucky, 11 a.m. SECN

No. 8 Texas (1-0) at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. FOX

No. 10 Texas A&M (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. SECN

No. 12 Miami (2-0) vs. Florida St., 6:30 p.m. ABC

No. 13 UCF (1-0) at East Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN+

No. 14 Cincinnati (1-0) vs. No. 22 Army, 2:30 p.m. ESPN

No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0) vs. West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. ABC

No. 16 Tennessee (0-0) at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. SECN

No. 18 BYU (1-0) vs. Troy, 9:15 p.m. ESPN

No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) vs. Georgia Southern, 11 a.m. ESPN2

No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0) vs. NC State, 7 p.m. ACCN

No. 21 Pittsburgh (2-0) vs. No. 24 Louisville, 11 a.m. ACCN

BIG 12 Conference

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 12:30 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-2), 5:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 6:30 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Hamels 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Boston 1

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117, Miami 106

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 1, Denver 0

Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114

Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NFL

Week 2

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17

Buffalo 31, Miami 28

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13

L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19

Dallas 40, Atlanta 39

Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21

Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11

Arizona 30, Washington 15

Baltimore 33, Houston 16

Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, OT

Seattle 35, New England 30

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Las Vegas, late

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

NHL

FINALS

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, September 19

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, September 21

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday, September 23

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 25

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday, September 28

x-Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30

x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Thursday

Uab 7 S ALABAMA

Saturday

Ucf 27 E CAROLINA

CHARLOTTE PK Georgia St

FLA ATLANTIC 3 Usf

MIAMI-FLA 11 Florida St

Georgia Tech 8.5 SYRACUSE

PITTSBURGH 3 Louisville

Notre Dame 17 WAKE FOREST

Tennessee 3.5 S CAROLINA

BAYLOR 16.5 Kansas

BYU 14 Troy

Alabama 27 MISSOURI

HOUSTON 21.5 N Texas

OKLAHOMA ST 8.5 W Virginia

Florida 14.5 MISSISSIPPI

UL-LAFAYETTE 13.5 Ga Southern

OKLAHOMA 28.5 Kansas St

Georgia 26 ARKANSAS

Texas 18 TEXAS TECH

Iowa St 3 TCU

LSU 16.5 Miss St

TEXAS A&M 30.5 Vanderbilt

AUBURN 7.5 Kentucky

ARKANSAS ST 1.5 Tulsa

LIBERTY 7 Florida Int’l

Tulane 3 SO MISS

NFL

Thursday

JAGUARS 3 (47.5) Dolphins

Sunday

PATRIOTS 6.5 (47.0) Raiders

BILLS 2.5 (47.5) Rams

STEELERS 4 (45.0) Texans

49ers 4.5 (40.5) GIANTS

Titans 2.5 (47.5) VIKINGS

BROWNS 7 (44.5) Washington

EAGLES 6.5 (46.5) Bengals

FALCONS 3.5 (47.5) Bears

COLTS 10 (43.5) Jets

CHARGERS 7 (44.0) Panthers

CARDS 6 (54.5) Lions

Bucs 6 (43.5) BRONCOS

SEAHAWKS 4.5 (55.5) Cowboys

SAINTS 3.5 (51.5) Packers

Monday

RAVENS 3 (53.5) Chiefs

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Cody Carroll has cleared outright waivers and will remain assigned to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Matt Shoemaker from the IL. Placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 18.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Sam Hilliard from alternate training site. Placed 3B Nolan Arenado on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 20.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to alternate training site. Activated RF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF Joc Pederson from the family medical emergency list. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett and RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brett Eibner from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled CF Guillermo Heredia from alternate training site. Placed CF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer outright on waivers from Baltimore. Recalled OF Jared Oliva from alternate training site. Placed OF Jason Martin on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Yacksel Rios to the 45-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Activated RF Dexter Fowler and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Roel Ramirez for assignment. Optioned LF Justin Williams and RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Justin Smoak for assignment. Activated OF Alex Dickerson from the paternity list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Dexter Fowler and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the IL. Optioned OF Justin Williams and RHP Nabil Crismatt to the alternate training site. Designated RHP Roel Ramirez for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Paolo Espino from alternate training site. Placed RHPs Aaron Barrett and James Bourque on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Seth Romero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Maxx Williams on the IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Dre’Mont Jones and WR Courtland Sutton on the IR.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Marqui Christian after he was reinstated from suspension by the NFL.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed G Alex Redmond to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Josh Nurse to the practice squad. Released RB Craig Reynolds.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Anthony Barr on the IR. Waived DB Nathan Meadors. Signed DT Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Mazzi Wilkins.

