Sept. 22 Scoreboard

Prep Football
Thursday, Sept. 24
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at AHSTW, 7p.m.
Sidney at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Carroll, 7 p.m.
AP Prep Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Southeast Polk (13) 4-0 130 1
2. Urbandale 4-0 103 2
3. West Des Moines Dowling 4-0 93 3
4. Ankeny 3-1 88 5
5. Pleasant Valley 4-0 60 10
6. Johnston 3-1 59 8
7. Iowa City West 2-0 50 7
8. Waukee 2-2 35 6
9. Dubuque Hempstead 3-1 28 NR
10. West Des Moines Valley 1-2 27 4
Others receiving votes: Bettendorf 11. Fort Dodge 9. Abraham Lincoln 5.Cedar Falls 5. Waterloo West 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 4. Dubuque Senior 3.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0 105 2
2. Lewis Central (2) 4-0 103 4
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (4) 3-0 101 1
(tie) Harlan (2) 4-0 101 3
5. Washington (2) 4-0 84 5
6. Davenport Assumption 4-0 69 6
7. Webster City 4-0 37 7
8. Decorah 4-0 33 9
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 25 8
10. Manchester West Delaware 4-1 16 10
Others receiving votes: Nevada 14. Grinnell 8. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Eldridge North Scott 5. Glenwood 3. Mason City 3. Spencer 1. Huxley Ballard 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Inwood West Lyon (3) 4-0 115 3
2. Williamsburg (3) 4-0 113 1
3. Monroe PCM (5) 4-0 111 2
4. Central Lyon-GLR (2) 4-0 97 4
5. Sioux Center 4-0 67 6
6. Mount Vernon 4-0 59 5
7. Monticello 3-0 40 10
8. Waukon 3-1 37 7
9. Camanche 3-1 16 NR
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-1 15 8
Others receiving votes: West Liberty 8. Atlantic 6. Spirit Lake 6. State Center West Marshall 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Maquoketa 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Solon 2. Wellman Mid-Prairie 1. Iowa Falls-Alden 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. O-A BCIG (11) 4-0 120 1
2. South Central Calhoun (2) 4-0 108 3
3. Van Meter 4-0 106 2
4. Underwood 4-0 87 4
5. Sigourney-Keota 4-0 68 5
6. Emmetsburg 4-0 57 6
7. Jewell South Hamilton 4-0 52 9
8. Pleasantville 4-0 44 10
9. Durant 3-0 33 7
10. Hawarden West Sioux 3-1 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 10. Waterloo Columbus 9. Mount Ayr 4. Hull Western Christian 3. West Branch 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Grundy Center (8) 4-0 122 1
2. St. Ansgar (4) 4-0 117 2
3. Iowa City Regina (1) 3-1 91 3
4. Calmar South Winneshiek 4-0 82 5
5. Edgewood-Colesburg 4-0 74 4
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4-0 73 6
7. Britt West Hancock 3-1 47 9
8. Lisbon 3-1 24 7
9. Logan-Magnolia 3-1 18 8
(tie) Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-1 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Moville Woodbury Central 14. Belle Plaine 7. St. Albert 6. Lake Mills 6. Lawton-Bronson 2. Riverside 2. Ridge View 2. Riverside Highland 1. Mason City Newman 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Audubon (3) 4-0 115 2
2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 2-0 102 1
3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (2) 4-0 94 4
4. Anita CAM 4-0 91 3
5. Montezuma 4-0 68 6
(tie) Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-0 68 5
7. Newell-Fonda 4-0 63 7
8. Easton Valley (1) 4-0 58 8
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-0 22 10
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Tripoli 6. Martensdale-St. Marys 4. Woodbine 3. Springville 3. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 3. New London 3. Lenox 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.
Prep Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 22
AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Harlan, Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson at Creston, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Riverside, Underwood at Audubon, 4:30 p.m.
Treynor at MVAOCOU, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor at Harlan Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Golf
Thursday, Sept. 24
Mighty Mo Invite at Fox Run, 9:30 a.m.
Bishop Heelan, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Lewis Central
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Atlantic at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Monday, Sept. 21
Essex 25-25-25, Heartland Christian 22-16-16
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Iowa School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Heartland Christian at Thomas Jefferson triangular, 4:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.
St. Albert at Atlantic, 7:15 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Nevada tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Southwest Valley, 9 a.m.
College Football
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (59) 2-0 1523 1
2. Alabama (1) 0-0 1458 2
3. Oklahoma 1-0 1368 3
4. Georgia 0-0 1320 4
5. Florida 0-0 1239 5
6. LSU (1) 0-0 1221 6
7. Notre Dame 2-0 1200 7
8. Texas 1-0 1037 9
8. Auburn 0-0 1037 8
10. Texas A&M 0-0 972 10
11. North Carolina 1-0 883 12
12. Miami 2-0 816 17
13. UCF 1-0 771 14
14. Cincinnati 1-0 720 13
15. Oklahoma St. 1-0 693 11
16. Tennessee 0-0 529 15
17. Memphis 1-0 510 16
18. BYU 1-0 405 21
19. Louisiana-Lafayette 2-0 374 19
20. Virginia Tech 0-0 350 20
21. Pittsburgh 2-0 315 25
22. Army 2-0 296 22
23. Kentucky 0-0 230 23
24. Louisville 1-1 115 18
25. Marshall 2-0 108 -
Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.
Top 25 schedule
Saturday
No. 2 Alabama (0-0) at Missouri, 6 p.m. ESPN
No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0) vs. Kansas State, 11 a.m. FOX
No. 4 Georgia (0-0) at Arkansas, 3 p.m. SECN
No. 5 Florida (0-0) at Mississippi, 11 a.m. ESPN
No. 6 LSU (0-0) vs. Mississippi St., 2:30 p.m. CBS
No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) at Wake Forest, 11 a.m. ABC
No. 8 Auburn (0-0) vs. No. 23 Kentucky, 11 a.m. SECN
No. 8 Texas (1-0) at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. FOX
No. 10 Texas A&M (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. SECN
No. 12 Miami (2-0) vs. Florida St., 6:30 p.m. ABC
No. 13 UCF (1-0) at East Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN+
No. 14 Cincinnati (1-0) vs. No. 22 Army, 2:30 p.m. ESPN
No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0) vs. West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. ABC
No. 16 Tennessee (0-0) at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. SECN
No. 18 BYU (1-0) vs. Troy, 9:15 p.m. ESPN
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) vs. Georgia Southern, 11 a.m. ESPN2
No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0) vs. NC State, 7 p.m. ACCN
No. 21 Pittsburgh (2-0) vs. No. 24 Louisville, 11 a.m. ACCN
BIG 12 Conference
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 12:30 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-2), 5:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 6:30 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Hamels 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Boston 1
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117, Miami 106
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 1, Denver 0
Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114
Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NFL
Week 2
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30
Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13
Green Bay 42, Detroit 21
Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17
Buffalo 31, Miami 28
San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13
L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19
Dallas 40, Atlanta 39
Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21
Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11
Arizona 30, Washington 15
Baltimore 33, Houston 16
Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, OT
Seattle 35, New England 30
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Las Vegas, late
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 24
Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
FINALS
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, September 19
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, September 21
Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2
Wednesday, September 23
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 25
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 26
x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Monday, September 28
x-Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 30
x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Thursday
Uab 7 S ALABAMA
Saturday
Ucf 27 E CAROLINA
CHARLOTTE PK Georgia St
FLA ATLANTIC 3 Usf
MIAMI-FLA 11 Florida St
Georgia Tech 8.5 SYRACUSE
PITTSBURGH 3 Louisville
Notre Dame 17 WAKE FOREST
Tennessee 3.5 S CAROLINA
BAYLOR 16.5 Kansas
BYU 14 Troy
Alabama 27 MISSOURI
HOUSTON 21.5 N Texas
OKLAHOMA ST 8.5 W Virginia
Florida 14.5 MISSISSIPPI
UL-LAFAYETTE 13.5 Ga Southern
OKLAHOMA 28.5 Kansas St
Georgia 26 ARKANSAS
Texas 18 TEXAS TECH
Iowa St 3 TCU
LSU 16.5 Miss St
TEXAS A&M 30.5 Vanderbilt
AUBURN 7.5 Kentucky
ARKANSAS ST 1.5 Tulsa
LIBERTY 7 Florida Int’l
Tulane 3 SO MISS
NFL
Thursday
JAGUARS 3 (47.5) Dolphins
Sunday
PATRIOTS 6.5 (47.0) Raiders
BILLS 2.5 (47.5) Rams
STEELERS 4 (45.0) Texans
49ers 4.5 (40.5) GIANTS
Titans 2.5 (47.5) VIKINGS
BROWNS 7 (44.5) Washington
EAGLES 6.5 (46.5) Bengals
FALCONS 3.5 (47.5) Bears
COLTS 10 (43.5) Jets
CHARGERS 7 (44.0) Panthers
CARDS 6 (54.5) Lions
Bucs 6 (43.5) BRONCOS
SEAHAWKS 4.5 (55.5) Cowboys
SAINTS 3.5 (51.5) Packers
Monday
RAVENS 3 (53.5) Chiefs
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Cody Carroll has cleared outright waivers and will remain assigned to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Matt Shoemaker from the IL. Placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 18.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Sam Hilliard from alternate training site. Placed 3B Nolan Arenado on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 20.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to alternate training site. Activated RF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF Joc Pederson from the family medical emergency list. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett and RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brett Eibner from alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled CF Guillermo Heredia from alternate training site. Placed CF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer outright on waivers from Baltimore. Recalled OF Jared Oliva from alternate training site. Placed OF Jason Martin on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Yacksel Rios to the 45-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Activated RF Dexter Fowler and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Roel Ramirez for assignment. Optioned LF Justin Williams and RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Justin Smoak for assignment. Activated OF Alex Dickerson from the paternity list.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Dexter Fowler and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the IL. Optioned OF Justin Williams and RHP Nabil Crismatt to the alternate training site. Designated RHP Roel Ramirez for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Paolo Espino from alternate training site. Placed RHPs Aaron Barrett and James Bourque on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Seth Romero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Maxx Williams on the IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Dre’Mont Jones and WR Courtland Sutton on the IR.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Marqui Christian after he was reinstated from suspension by the NFL.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed G Alex Redmond to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Josh Nurse to the practice squad. Released RB Craig Reynolds.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Anthony Barr on the IR. Waived DB Nathan Meadors. Signed DT Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Mazzi Wilkins.
