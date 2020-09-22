Sept. 23 Scoreboard

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Malik Hooker and WR Parris Campbell on the IR. Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and CB Tremon Smith to the active roster. Signed TE Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Released TE Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed RB Saquon Barkley on the IR. Signed CB Ryan Lewis to the active roster. Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released OL Tyler Haycraft.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Josh Malone to the active roster. Placed CB Arthur Maulet on the IR. Released LB Paul Worrilow from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed WR Cam Sims to the active roster.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Marcelino Moreno from Club Atletico Lanus (Argentine Superliga) for an undisclosed amount.