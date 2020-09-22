 Skip to main content
Sept. 23 Scoreboard
Featuring local volleyball scores.

Prep Football

Thursday, Sept. 24

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at AHSTW, 7p.m.

Sidney at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Thursday, Sept. 24

Riverside, Underwood at Audubon, 4:30 p.m.

Treynor at MVAOCOU, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor at Harlan Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Golf

Thursday, Sept. 24

Mighty Mo Invite at Fox Run, 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Heelan, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Lewis Central

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Lewis Central 119, Atlantic 43

Prep Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, ppd

Sioux City East 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 12-15-8

Harlan 25-20-25-25, Lewis Central 21-25-23-16

Glenwood 25-25-25, Denison-Schleswig 17-16-20

Missouri Valley 13-25-25-29, AHSTW 25-17-16-27

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25, Riverside 16-15-18

Treynor 25-25-25, IKM-Manning 20-7-16

Audubon at Underwood, ppd

Thursday, Sept. 24

Heartland Christian at Thomas Jefferson triangular, 4:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.

St. Albert at Atlantic, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Nevada tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Southwest Valley, 9 a.m.

College Football

Top 25 schedule

Saturday

No. 2 Alabama (0-0) at Missouri, 6 p.m. ESPN

No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0) vs. Kansas State, 11 a.m. FOX

No. 4 Georgia (0-0) at Arkansas, 3 p.m. SECN

No. 5 Florida (0-0) at Mississippi, 11 a.m. ESPN

No. 6 LSU (0-0) vs. Mississippi St., 2:30 p.m. CBS

No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) at Wake Forest, 11 a.m. ABC

No. 8 Auburn (0-0) vs. No. 23 Kentucky, 11 a.m. SECN

No. 8 Texas (1-0) at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. FOX

No. 10 Texas A&M (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. SECN

No. 12 Miami (2-0) vs. Florida St., 6:30 p.m. ABC

No. 13 UCF (1-0) at East Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN+

No. 14 Cincinnati (1-0) vs. No. 22 Army, 2:30 p.m. ESPN

No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0) vs. West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. ABC

No. 16 Tennessee (0-0) at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. SECN

No. 18 BYU (1-0) vs. Troy, 9:15 p.m. ESPN

No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) vs. Georgia Southern, 11 a.m. ESPN2

No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0) vs. NC State, 7 p.m. ACCN

No. 21 Pittsburgh (2-0) vs. No. 24 Louisville, 11 a.m. ACCN

BIG 12 Conference

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 12:30 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Boston 1

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117, Miami 106

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 2, Denver 0

Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114

Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

NFL

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

NHL

FINALS

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, September 19

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, September 21

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday, September 23

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 25

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday, September 28

x-Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30

x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Thursday

Uab 7 (47.5) S ALABAMA

Saturday

Ucf 27 (76.5) E CAROLINA

Georgia St 2.5 (58.5) CHARLOTTE

FLA ATLANTIC 3 (49.5) Usf

MIAMI-FLA 11 (53.5) Florida St

Georgia Tech 8.5 (52.5) SYRACUSE

PITTSBURGH 3 (55.5) Louisville

Tennessee 3.5 (42.5) S CAROLINA

BAYLOR 16.5 (62.5) Kansas

BYU 14 (61.0) Troy

Alabama 27 (56.5) MISSOURI

HOUSTON 21.5 (72.5) N Texas

OKLAHOMA ST 8.5 (52.0) W Virginia

Florida 14.5 (57.5) MISSISSIPPI

UL-LAFAYETTE 13.5 (52.5) Ga Southern

OKLAHOMA 28 (60.5) Kansas St

Georgia 26 (52.5) ARKANSAS

Texas 18 (70.5) TEXAS TECH

Iowa St 2.5 (44.5) TCU

LSU 16.5 (56.5) Miss St

TEXAS A&M 30.5 (46.5) Vanderbilt

AUBURN 7.5 (49.5) Kentucky

ARKANSAS ST 2.5 (66.5) Tulsa

LIBERTY 6.5 (58.5) Florida Int’l

Tulane 3.5 (54.5) SO MISS

NFL

Thursday

JAGUARS 3 (47.5) Dolphins

Sunday

PATRIOTS 6 (47.0) Raiders

BILLS 2.5 (47.5) Rams

STEELERS 4 (45.0) Texans

49ers 4.5 (40.5) GIANTS

Titans 2.5 (47.5) VIKINGS

BROWNS 7 (44.0) Washington

EAGLES 6 (46.5) Bengals

FALCONS 3.5 (47.5) Bears

COLTS 10.5 (43.5) Jets

CHARGERS 6.5 (44.0) Panthers

CARDS 6 (54.5) Lions

Bucs 6 (43.5) BRONCOS

SEAHAWKS 4.5 (55.5) Cowboys

SAINTS 3 (51.5) Packers

Monday

RAVENS 3.5 (53.5) Chiefs

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ramon Urias from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Dillon Tate on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 21.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred INF Jonathan Schoop from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Dixon from the alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Homer Bailey from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to the alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jason Croom from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Matthew McCrane and DE Jalen Jelks to the practice squad. Released DT Tanzel Smart from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Malik Hooker and WR Parris Campbell on the IR. Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and CB Tremon Smith to the active roster. Signed TE Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Released TE Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed RB Saquon Barkley on the IR. Signed CB Ryan Lewis to the active roster. Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released OL Tyler Haycraft.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Josh Malone to the active roster. Placed CB Arthur Maulet on the IR. Released LB Paul Worrilow from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed WR Cam Sims to the active roster.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Marcelino Moreno from Club Atletico Lanus (Argentine Superliga) for an undisclosed amount.

