Sept. 23 Scoreboard

Featuring local volleyball scores.
Prep Football
Thursday, Sept. 24
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at AHSTW, 7p.m.
Sidney at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 24
Riverside, Underwood at Audubon, 4:30 p.m.
Treynor at MVAOCOU, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor at Harlan Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Golf
Thursday, Sept. 24
Mighty Mo Invite at Fox Run, 9:30 a.m.
Bishop Heelan, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Lewis Central
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Lewis Central 119, Atlantic 43
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, ppd
Sioux City East 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 12-15-8
Harlan 25-20-25-25, Lewis Central 21-25-23-16
Glenwood 25-25-25, Denison-Schleswig 17-16-20
Missouri Valley 13-25-25-29, AHSTW 25-17-16-27
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25, Riverside 16-15-18
Treynor 25-25-25, IKM-Manning 20-7-16
Audubon at Underwood, ppd
Thursday, Sept. 24
Heartland Christian at Thomas Jefferson triangular, 4:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.
St. Albert at Atlantic, 7:15 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Nevada tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Lewis Central at Sioux City East, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Southwest Valley, 9 a.m.
College Football
Top 25 schedule
Saturday
No. 2 Alabama (0-0) at Missouri, 6 p.m. ESPN
No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0) vs. Kansas State, 11 a.m. FOX
No. 4 Georgia (0-0) at Arkansas, 3 p.m. SECN
No. 5 Florida (0-0) at Mississippi, 11 a.m. ESPN
No. 6 LSU (0-0) vs. Mississippi St., 2:30 p.m. CBS
No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) at Wake Forest, 11 a.m. ABC
No. 8 Auburn (0-0) vs. No. 23 Kentucky, 11 a.m. SECN
No. 8 Texas (1-0) at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. FOX
No. 10 Texas A&M (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. SECN
No. 12 Miami (2-0) vs. Florida St., 6:30 p.m. ABC
No. 13 UCF (1-0) at East Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN+
No. 14 Cincinnati (1-0) vs. No. 22 Army, 2:30 p.m. ESPN
No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0) vs. West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. ABC
No. 16 Tennessee (0-0) at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. SECN
No. 18 BYU (1-0) vs. Troy, 9:15 p.m. ESPN
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) vs. Georgia Southern, 11 a.m. ESPN2
No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0) vs. NC State, 7 p.m. ACCN
No. 21 Pittsburgh (2-0) vs. No. 24 Louisville, 11 a.m. ACCN
BIG 12 Conference
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 12:30 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Boston 1
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117, Miami 106
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 2, Denver 0
Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114
Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
NFL
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 24
Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
FINALS
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, September 19
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, September 21
Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2
Wednesday, September 23
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 25
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 26
x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Monday, September 28
x-Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 30
x-Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Thursday
Uab 7 (47.5) S ALABAMA
Saturday
Ucf 27 (76.5) E CAROLINA
Georgia St 2.5 (58.5) CHARLOTTE
FLA ATLANTIC 3 (49.5) Usf
MIAMI-FLA 11 (53.5) Florida St
Georgia Tech 8.5 (52.5) SYRACUSE
PITTSBURGH 3 (55.5) Louisville
Tennessee 3.5 (42.5) S CAROLINA
BAYLOR 16.5 (62.5) Kansas
BYU 14 (61.0) Troy
Alabama 27 (56.5) MISSOURI
HOUSTON 21.5 (72.5) N Texas
OKLAHOMA ST 8.5 (52.0) W Virginia
Florida 14.5 (57.5) MISSISSIPPI
UL-LAFAYETTE 13.5 (52.5) Ga Southern
OKLAHOMA 28 (60.5) Kansas St
Georgia 26 (52.5) ARKANSAS
Texas 18 (70.5) TEXAS TECH
Iowa St 2.5 (44.5) TCU
LSU 16.5 (56.5) Miss St
TEXAS A&M 30.5 (46.5) Vanderbilt
AUBURN 7.5 (49.5) Kentucky
ARKANSAS ST 2.5 (66.5) Tulsa
LIBERTY 6.5 (58.5) Florida Int’l
Tulane 3.5 (54.5) SO MISS
NFL
Thursday
JAGUARS 3 (47.5) Dolphins
Sunday
PATRIOTS 6 (47.0) Raiders
BILLS 2.5 (47.5) Rams
STEELERS 4 (45.0) Texans
49ers 4.5 (40.5) GIANTS
Titans 2.5 (47.5) VIKINGS
BROWNS 7 (44.0) Washington
EAGLES 6 (46.5) Bengals
FALCONS 3.5 (47.5) Bears
COLTS 10.5 (43.5) Jets
CHARGERS 6.5 (44.0) Panthers
CARDS 6 (54.5) Lions
Bucs 6 (43.5) BRONCOS
SEAHAWKS 4.5 (55.5) Cowboys
SAINTS 3 (51.5) Packers
Monday
RAVENS 3.5 (53.5) Chiefs
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ramon Urias from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Dillon Tate on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 21.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred INF Jonathan Schoop from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Dixon from the alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Homer Bailey from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to the alternate training site.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jason Croom from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Matthew McCrane and DE Jalen Jelks to the practice squad. Released DT Tanzel Smart from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Malik Hooker and WR Parris Campbell on the IR. Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and CB Tremon Smith to the active roster. Signed TE Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Released TE Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed RB Saquon Barkley on the IR. Signed CB Ryan Lewis to the active roster. Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released OL Tyler Haycraft.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Josh Malone to the active roster. Placed CB Arthur Maulet on the IR. Released LB Paul Worrilow from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed WR Cam Sims to the active roster.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Marcelino Moreno from Club Atletico Lanus (Argentine Superliga) for an undisclosed amount.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!