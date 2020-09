Sept. 25 scoreboard

12 Dubuque Senior 11-6 NR

13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13

14 Linn-Mar 9-5 14

15 Johnston 8-3 NR

Dropped Out: Ottumwa (12), Sioux City East (15)

College Football

Top 25 schedule

Saturday

No. 2 Alabama (0-0) at Missouri, 6 p.m. ESPN

No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0) vs. Kansas State, 11 a.m. FOX

No. 4 Georgia (0-0) at Arkansas, 3 p.m. SECN

No. 5 Florida (0-0) at Mississippi, 11 a.m. ESPN

No. 6 LSU (0-0) vs. Mississippi St., 2:30 p.m. CBS

No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) at Wake Forest, 11 a.m. ABC

No. 8 Auburn (0-0) vs. No. 23 Kentucky, 11 a.m. SECN

No. 8 Texas (1-0) at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. FOX

No. 10 Texas A&M (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. SECN

No. 12 Miami (2-0) vs. Florida St., 6:30 p.m. ABC

No. 13 UCF (1-0) at East Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN+