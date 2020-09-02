 Skip to main content
Sept. 3 scoreboard

Prep Football

Friday, Sept. 4

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.

AP Prep Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts

1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 1-0 90

2. West Des Moines Valley (2) 1-0 82

3. Ankeny (4) 1-0 80

4. Southeast Polk 1-0 69

5. Cedar Falls 1-0 55

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 41

7. Urbandale 1-0 34

8. Iowa City West 1-0 27

9. Waukee 0-1 20

10. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0 13

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 11. Dubuque Hempstead 6. Pleasant Valley 5. Des Moines Roosevelt 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3. Des Moines Lincoln 3. Bettendorf 2. Indianola 2. Ankeny Centennial 1. Sioux City East 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 1-0 93

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 1-0 64

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 1-0 61

4. Harlan 1-0 60

(tie) Lewis Central 1-0 60

6. Washington (1) 1-0 45

7. Manchester West Delaware 2-0 44

8. Eldridge North Scott 1-0 34

9. Pella 0-1 24

10. Davenport Assumption 1-0 19

Others receiving votes: Carlisle 15. Glenwood 11. Grinnell 9. Des Moines Hoover 5. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Mason City 3.

Class 2-A

Record Pts

1. Monroe PCM (6) 1-0 93

2. Williamsburg (2) 1-0 77

3. Clear Lake 1-0 73

4. Inwood West Lyon (2) 1-0 67

5. Solon 0-1 29

(tie) Waukon 0-1 29

7. West Liberty 1-0 18

(tie) Central Lyon-GLR 1-0 18

(tie) Greene County 1-0 18

10. Orange City Unity Christian 1-0 17

Others receiving votes: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16. Independence 15. Sioux Center 15. 14, Spirit Lake 13. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 6. Mount Vernon 6. New Hampton 6. Tama South Tama 6. State Center West Marshall 3. Algona 3. Maquoketa 2.

Class 1-A

Record Pts

1. O-A BCIG (9) 1-0 97

2. South Central Calhoun 1-0 79

3. Dike-New Hartford 1-0 71

(tie) Van Meter (1) 1-0 71

5. West Branch 1-0 59

6. Underwood 1-0 54

7. Hawarden West Sioux 1-0 39

8. Sigourney-Keota 1-0 27

9. Panora Panorama 0-1 12

10. Mount Ayr 1-0 10

Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Treynor 6. Truro Interstate 35 4. Durant 4. Wilton 3. Hull Western Christian 2. 16, Emmetsburg 2. Le Grand East Marshall 1. Sumner-Fredericksburg 1. Pleasantville 1.

Class A

Record Pts

1. Grundy Center (4) 1-0 90

2. St. Ansgar (4) 1-0 88

3. Iowa City Regina (2) 0-1 65

4. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 56

5. Calmar South Winneshiek 1-0 45

6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 40

7. Moville Woodbury Central 1-0 38

8. Lisbon 1-0 32

9. Lake Mills 1-0 19

10. Britt West Hancock 0-1 17

Others receiving votes: St. Albert 11. Logan-Magnolia 9. Lynnville-Sully 7. Earlham 6. Bellevue 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Tri-Center 5. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4. Waterloo Columbus 4, Mason City Newman 2. Southwest Valley 1. Akron-Westfield 1. Alburnett 1. Belle Plaine 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 1-0 99

2. Audubon (1) 1-0 83

3. Anita CAM 1-0 71

4. Remsen Saint Mary’s 1-0 69

5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-0 59

6. Newell-Fonda 1-0 37

7. Montezuma 1-0 24

8. Easton Valley 1-0 22

9. Springville 1-0 19

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 18

Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 10. Wayland WACO 10. New London 7. Harris-Lake Park 4. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Marengo Iowa Valley 3. North English English Valleys 3. Riceville 2. Winfield-Mount Union 2. Ackley AGWSR 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 1. Janesville 1. Kingsley-Pierson 1.

Prep Volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 3

Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.

Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Saturday, Sept. 5

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-2), ppd.

Friday

Toronto at Boston, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Atlanta, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

NBA

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Home team listed last

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104

Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99

Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122

Boston 4, Philadelphia 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101

Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106

Miami 4, Indiana 0

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101

Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100

Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115

Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122

L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97

Denver 4, Utah 3

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105

Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107

Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Denver 80, Utah 78

Houston 3, Oklahoma City 2

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80

Monday, Aug. 31: Oklahoma City 104, Houston 100

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, late

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee vs. Miami

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami vs. Milwaukee, late

Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

Boston 1, Toronto 0

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99

Tursday, Sept. 3: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, TDB

x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NHL

Playoffs

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders 2

Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD

(2)Tampa Bay 3, (4)Boston 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tamps Bay, 6 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 3, (5)Vancouver 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2

Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3

x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD

(3)Dallas 3, (2)Colorado 2

Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3

Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4

Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd

Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4

Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado 6, Dallas 3

Wednesday, Sept. 2 Colorado vs. Dallas, late

