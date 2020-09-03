Sept. 4 Scoreboard

Featuring the latest IGHSAU volleyball rankings.
Prep Football
Friday, Sept. 4
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.
AP Prep Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts
1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 1-0 90
2. West Des Moines Valley (2) 1-0 82
3. Ankeny (4) 1-0 80
4. Southeast Polk 1-0 69
5. Cedar Falls 1-0 55
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 41
7. Urbandale 1-0 34
8. Iowa City West 1-0 27
9. Waukee 0-1 20
10. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0 13
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 11. Dubuque Hempstead 6. Pleasant Valley 5. Des Moines Roosevelt 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3. Des Moines Lincoln 3. Bettendorf 2. Indianola 2. Ankeny Centennial 1. Sioux City East 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 1-0 93
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 1-0 64
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 1-0 61
4. Harlan 1-0 60
(tie) Lewis Central 1-0 60
6. Washington (1) 1-0 45
7. Manchester West Delaware 2-0 44
8. Eldridge North Scott 1-0 34
9. Pella 0-1 24
10. Davenport Assumption 1-0 19
Others receiving votes: Carlisle 15. Glenwood 11. Grinnell 9. Des Moines Hoover 5. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Mason City 3.
Class 2-A
Record Pts
1. Monroe PCM (6) 1-0 93
2. Williamsburg (2) 1-0 77
3. Clear Lake 1-0 73
4. Inwood West Lyon (2) 1-0 67
5. Solon 0-1 29
(tie) Waukon 0-1 29
7. West Liberty 1-0 18
(tie) Central Lyon-GLR 1-0 18
(tie) Greene County 1-0 18
10. Orange City Unity Christian 1-0 17
Others receiving votes: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16. Independence 15. Sioux Center 15. 14, Spirit Lake 13. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 6. Mount Vernon 6. New Hampton 6. Tama South Tama 6. State Center West Marshall 3. Algona 3. Maquoketa 2.
Class 1-A
Record Pts
1. O-A BCIG (9) 1-0 97
2. South Central Calhoun 1-0 79
3. Dike-New Hartford 1-0 71
(tie) Van Meter (1) 1-0 71
5. West Branch 1-0 59
6. Underwood 1-0 54
7. Hawarden West Sioux 1-0 39
8. Sigourney-Keota 1-0 27
9. Panora Panorama 0-1 12
10. Mount Ayr 1-0 10
Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Treynor 6. Truro Interstate 35 4. Durant 4. Wilton 3. Hull Western Christian 2. 16, Emmetsburg 2. Le Grand East Marshall 1. Sumner-Fredericksburg 1. Pleasantville 1.
Class A
Record Pts
1. Grundy Center (4) 1-0 90
2. St. Ansgar (4) 1-0 88
3. Iowa City Regina (2) 0-1 65
4. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 56
5. Calmar South Winneshiek 1-0 45
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 40
7. Moville Woodbury Central 1-0 38
8. Lisbon 1-0 32
9. Lake Mills 1-0 19
10. Britt West Hancock 0-1 17
Others receiving votes: St. Albert 11. Logan-Magnolia 9. Lynnville-Sully 7. Earlham 6. Bellevue 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Tri-Center 5. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4. Waterloo Columbus 4, Mason City Newman 2. Southwest Valley 1. Akron-Westfield 1. Alburnett 1. Belle Plaine 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 1-0 99
2. Audubon (1) 1-0 83
3. Anita CAM 1-0 71
4. Remsen Saint Mary’s 1-0 69
5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-0 59
6. Newell-Fonda 1-0 37
7. Montezuma 1-0 24
8. Easton Valley 1-0 22
9. Springville 1-0 19
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 18
Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 10. Wayland WACO 10. New London 7. Harris-Lake Park 4. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Marengo Iowa Valley 3. North English English Valleys 3. Riceville 2. Winfield-Mount Union 2. Ackley AGWSR 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 1. Janesville 1. Kingsley-Pierson 1.
Prep Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 3
Abraham Lincoln 20-25-25-25, Le Mars 25-22-23-23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 8-10-9
Saturday, Sept. 5
St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.
Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.
IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 2-0 2
3 New London 3-0 4
4 Janesville 3-1 4
5 St. Albert 1-2 3
6 Springville 2-1 6
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-1 9
8 Gehlen Catholic 2-2 7
9 Edgewood-Colesburg 2-1 10
10 Belle Plaine 3-2 8
11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 12
12 Grand View Christian 5-3 11
13 Newell-Fonda 2-1 13
14 Saint Ansgar 2-0 NR
15 BCLUW 4-2 NR
Dropped Out: Clinton Prince of Peace (14), Sidney (15)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 Western Christian 5-3 1
2 Beckman Catholic 4-2 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 2-1 3
4 Wilton 7-0 4
5 Boyden-Hull 3-0 5
6 Underwood 2-1 7
7 East Sac County 3-0 8
8 Grundy Center 5-1 9
9 Hudson 6-1 6
10 Denver 6-0 11
11 Jesup 6-1 10
12 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 12
13 Lake Mills 2-0 14
14 West Branch 5-2 13
15 Nodaway Valley 5-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 5-0 1
2 Osage 2-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5-0 3
4 Unity Christian 1-0 4
5 Union 0-0 5
6 Davenport Assumption 2-0 6
7 Nevada 1-4 7
8 West Liberty 4-0 8
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 4-0 9
10 Independence 4-2 13
11 Roland-Story 7-1 11
12 Sioux Center 2-1 12
13 Des Moines Christian 3-0 14
14 Kuemper Catholic 3-3 10
15 Red Oak 3-3 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0 2
2 Western Dubuque 3-2 1
3 Glenwood 5-0 5
4 Marion 1-1 3
5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 4
6 West Delaware 3-3 5
7 North Scott 8-0 9
8 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 10
9 Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 7
10 Gilbert 6-3 8
11 Bondurant-Farrar 5-2 15
12 Pella 6-2 12
13 Winterset 1-1 13
14 Wahlert Catholic 0-2 11
15 Harlan 6-1 NR
Dropped Out: Carroll (14)
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 West Des Moines Valley 1-0 1
2 Iowa City Liberty 1-0 2
3 Cedar Falls 5-0 5
4 Ankeny Centennial 4-0 8
5 Dowling Catholic 3-1 4
6 Pleasant Valley 0-0 6
7 Waukee 2-0 7
8 Ankeny 3-1 3
9 Dubuque Hempstead 5-0 9
10 Urbandale 3-1 11
11 Ottumwa 2-1 12
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2 14
13 Bettendorf 4-1 13
14 Des Moines Roosevelt 6-4 NR
15 Abraham Lincoln 0-5 10
Dropped Out: Indianola (15)
Cross Country
Saturday, Sept. 5
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday
Toronto at Boston, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Atlanta, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
NBA
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Milwaukee 0
Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99
Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Houston, L.A. Lakers
Friday, Sept. 4: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers, vs. HOU/OKC, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. HOU/OKC, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 12: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. HOU/OKC, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
L.A. Clippers, Denver
Thursday, Sept. 3: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
NHL
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Thursday, Sept. 3
At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, late
At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, late
Friday, Sept. 4
At Edmonton, Alberta
x-Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD
x-Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD
Saturday, Sept. 5
At Toronto
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
