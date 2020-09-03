 Skip to main content
Sept. 4 Scoreboard
Sept. 4 Scoreboard

Featuring the latest IGHSAU volleyball rankings.

Prep Football

Friday, Sept. 4

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.

AP Prep Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts

1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 1-0 90

2. West Des Moines Valley (2) 1-0 82

3. Ankeny (4) 1-0 80

4. Southeast Polk 1-0 69

5. Cedar Falls 1-0 55

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 41

7. Urbandale 1-0 34

8. Iowa City West 1-0 27

9. Waukee 0-1 20

10. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0 13

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 11. Dubuque Hempstead 6. Pleasant Valley 5. Des Moines Roosevelt 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3. Des Moines Lincoln 3. Bettendorf 2. Indianola 2. Ankeny Centennial 1. Sioux City East 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 1-0 93

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 1-0 64

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 1-0 61

4. Harlan 1-0 60

(tie) Lewis Central 1-0 60

6. Washington (1) 1-0 45

7. Manchester West Delaware 2-0 44

8. Eldridge North Scott 1-0 34

9. Pella 0-1 24

10. Davenport Assumption 1-0 19

Others receiving votes: Carlisle 15. Glenwood 11. Grinnell 9. Des Moines Hoover 5. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Mason City 3.

Class 2-A

Record Pts

1. Monroe PCM (6) 1-0 93

2. Williamsburg (2) 1-0 77

3. Clear Lake 1-0 73

4. Inwood West Lyon (2) 1-0 67

5. Solon 0-1 29

(tie) Waukon 0-1 29

7. West Liberty 1-0 18

(tie) Central Lyon-GLR 1-0 18

(tie) Greene County 1-0 18

10. Orange City Unity Christian 1-0 17

Others receiving votes: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16. Independence 15. Sioux Center 15. 14, Spirit Lake 13. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 6. Mount Vernon 6. New Hampton 6. Tama South Tama 6. State Center West Marshall 3. Algona 3. Maquoketa 2.

Class 1-A

Record Pts

1. O-A BCIG (9) 1-0 97

2. South Central Calhoun 1-0 79

3. Dike-New Hartford 1-0 71

(tie) Van Meter (1) 1-0 71

5. West Branch 1-0 59

6. Underwood 1-0 54

7. Hawarden West Sioux 1-0 39

8. Sigourney-Keota 1-0 27

9. Panora Panorama 0-1 12

10. Mount Ayr 1-0 10

Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Treynor 6. Truro Interstate 35 4. Durant 4. Wilton 3. Hull Western Christian 2. 16, Emmetsburg 2. Le Grand East Marshall 1. Sumner-Fredericksburg 1. Pleasantville 1.

Class A

Record Pts

1. Grundy Center (4) 1-0 90

2. St. Ansgar (4) 1-0 88

3. Iowa City Regina (2) 0-1 65

4. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 56

5. Calmar South Winneshiek 1-0 45

6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 40

7. Moville Woodbury Central 1-0 38

8. Lisbon 1-0 32

9. Lake Mills 1-0 19

10. Britt West Hancock 0-1 17

Others receiving votes: St. Albert 11. Logan-Magnolia 9. Lynnville-Sully 7. Earlham 6. Bellevue 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Tri-Center 5. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4. Waterloo Columbus 4, Mason City Newman 2. Southwest Valley 1. Akron-Westfield 1. Alburnett 1. Belle Plaine 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 1-0 99

2. Audubon (1) 1-0 83

3. Anita CAM 1-0 71

4. Remsen Saint Mary’s 1-0 69

5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-0 59

6. Newell-Fonda 1-0 37

7. Montezuma 1-0 24

8. Easton Valley 1-0 22

9. Springville 1-0 19

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 18

Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 10. Wayland WACO 10. New London 7. Harris-Lake Park 4. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Marengo Iowa Valley 3. North English English Valleys 3. Riceville 2. Winfield-Mount Union 2. Ackley AGWSR 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 1. Janesville 1. Kingsley-Pierson 1.

Prep Volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 3

Abraham Lincoln 20-25-25-25, Le Mars 25-22-23-23

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 8-10-9

Saturday, Sept. 5

St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.

Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.

IGHSAU Rankings

Class 1-A

Record LW

1 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-3 1

2 Wapsie Valley 2-0 2

3 New London 3-0 4

4 Janesville 3-1 4

5 St. Albert 1-2 3

6 Springville 2-1 6

7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-1 9

8 Gehlen Catholic 2-2 7

9 Edgewood-Colesburg 2-1 10

10 Belle Plaine 3-2 8

11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 12

12 Grand View Christian 5-3 11

13 Newell-Fonda 2-1 13

14 Saint Ansgar 2-0 NR

15 BCLUW 4-2 NR

Dropped Out: Clinton Prince of Peace (14), Sidney (15)

Class 2-A

Record LW

1 Western Christian 5-3 1

2 Beckman Catholic 4-2 2

3 Dike-New Hartford 2-1 3

4 Wilton 7-0 4

5 Boyden-Hull 3-0 5

6 Underwood 2-1 7

7 East Sac County 3-0 8

8 Grundy Center 5-1 9

9 Hudson 6-1 6

10 Denver 6-0 11

11 Jesup 6-1 10

12 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 12

13 Lake Mills 2-0 14

14 West Branch 5-2 13

15 Nodaway Valley 5-1 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3-A

Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 5-0 1

2 Osage 2-0 2

3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5-0 3

4 Unity Christian 1-0 4

5 Union 0-0 5

6 Davenport Assumption 2-0 6

7 Nevada 1-4 7

8 West Liberty 4-0 8

9 MOC-Floyd Valley 4-0 9

10 Independence 4-2 13

11 Roland-Story 7-1 11

12 Sioux Center 2-1 12

13 Des Moines Christian 3-0 14

14 Kuemper Catholic 3-3 10

15 Red Oak 3-3 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 4-A

Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0 2

2 Western Dubuque 3-2 1

3 Glenwood 5-0 5

4 Marion 1-1 3

5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 4

6 West Delaware 3-3 5

7 North Scott 8-0 9

8 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 10

9 Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 7

10 Gilbert 6-3 8

11 Bondurant-Farrar 5-2 15

12 Pella 6-2 12

13 Winterset 1-1 13

14 Wahlert Catholic 0-2 11

15 Harlan 6-1 NR

Dropped Out: Carroll (14)

Class 5-A

Record LW

1 West Des Moines Valley 1-0 1

2 Iowa City Liberty 1-0 2

3 Cedar Falls 5-0 5

4 Ankeny Centennial 4-0 8

5 Dowling Catholic 3-1 4

6 Pleasant Valley 0-0 6

7 Waukee 2-0 7

8 Ankeny 3-1 3

9 Dubuque Hempstead 5-0 9

10 Urbandale 3-1 11

11 Ottumwa 2-1 12

12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2 14

13 Bettendorf 4-1 13

14 Des Moines Roosevelt 6-4 NR

15 Abraham Lincoln 0-5 10

Dropped Out: Indianola (15)

Cross Country

Saturday, Sept. 5

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday

Toronto at Boston, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Atlanta, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

NBA

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Milwaukee 0

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

Boston 2, Toronto 1

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99

Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Houston, L.A. Lakers

Friday, Sept. 4: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers, vs. HOU/OKC, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. HOU/OKC, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 12: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. HOU/OKC, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

L.A. Clippers, Denver

Thursday, Sept. 3: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

NHL

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

Thursday, Sept. 3

At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, late

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, late

Friday, Sept. 4

At Edmonton, Alberta

x-Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD

x-Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 5

At Toronto

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD

