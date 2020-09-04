Sept. 5 Scoreboard

Featuring scores from Week 2 in prep football
Prep Football
Friday, Sept. 4
Abraham Lincoln 20, Des Moines North 14
Lewis Central 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
Logan-Magnolia 28, St. Albert 7
Glenwood 37, Treynor 0
AHSTW 39, Missouri Valley 6
Riverside 36, West Monona 2
Underwood 41, Tri-Center 8
Harlan 21, Pella 18
Friday, Sept. 11
Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale, 7 p.m.
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Creston at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Harlan, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.
Treynor at East Sac County, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Sidney, 7 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Westwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 5
St. Albert, Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.
Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
Red Oak at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.
Fremont-Mills at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Treynor at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Riverside at Griswold Invite, 9 a.m.
Heartland Christian at Griswold Invite, TBA
Cross Country
Saturday, Sept. 5
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue West, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Brunsville Invite, 4:30 p.m.
AHSTW, Riverside, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia at Treynor Invite, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Lewis Central Invite, 9 a.m.
Riverside at Holstein, 9 a.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 9 a.m.
Prep Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Abraham Lincoln at MRC triangular at Sioux City, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Lewis Central at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Sioux City Relays, 12 p.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 9:37 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 4:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NBA
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Miami 3, Milwaukee 0
Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100
Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99
Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Houston, L.A. Lakers
Friday, Sept. 4: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, late
Sunday, Sept. 6: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers, vs. HOU/OKC, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. HOU/OKC, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 12: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. HOU/OKC, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: HOU/OKC vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
L.A. Clippers, Denver
Thursday, Sept. 3: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
NHL
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Friday, Sept. 4
At Edmonton, Alberta
Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, late
Dallas 5, Colorado 4 (Dallas wins series 4-3)
Saturday, Sept. 5
At Toronto
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day IL. Recalled Ramon Urias from alternate training site. Assigned OF Mason Williams outright to alternate training site. Assigned LHP Zac Lowther to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Matt Hall from alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Sergio Alcantara from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Chris Devenski from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Joe Biagini to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site. Placed RF Max Kepler on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Willians Astudillo from alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Placed 3B Gio Urshela and RHP Jonathan Loasiga on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Miguel Andujar and RHP Miguel Yajure from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated 3B Dylan Moore from the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Nick Anderson from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Jose Alvarado from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated RF Brett Phillips from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP John King from alternate training site. Designated INF Yadiel Rivera for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Patrick Weigel from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site. Activated RHP Ryne Stanek from the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Justin Topa to alternate training site. Activated INF Jedd Gyorko from bereavement list. Optioned INF Gabe Holt, OF Carlos Rodriguez and RHP Bowden Francis to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez from alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Will Crowe from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Brady Aiello.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Cody Wichmann.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DE Caraun Reid.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived Ks Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis, DBs Adonis Alexander, Jake Gervase, Juju Hughes, Dayan Lake and Tyrique McGhee, LBs Daniel Bituli and Derrick Moncrief, TE Kendall Blanton, C Cohl Cabral, Gs Jamil Demby and Jeremiah Kolone, RB John Kelly and WRs Earnest Edwards, J.J. Koski and Easop Winston.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Logan Ryan. Placed WR David Sills on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived CB Trevor Williams.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Matt Gay. Waived RB Dare Ogunbowale.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Zach Jordan to an AHL contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced head coach Chris Armas and assistant coach CJ Brown will be leaving coaching staff.
United Soccer League
NORTH TEXAS SC — Agreed to a mutual contract termination with D Lamar Batista.
COLLEGE
ETSU — Named Dr. Dawn Turner to senior associate athletic director for compliance/student-athlete welfare.
CITADEL — Named Ciaran Traquair women’s soccer head coach.
