Sept. 8 Scoreboard

Prep Football
Friday, Sept. 11
Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale, 7 p.m.
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Creston at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Harlan, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.
Treynor at East Sac County, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Sidney, 7 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Westwood, 7 p.m.
AP Prep Football Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Dowling (12) 2-0 120 1
2. Southeast Polk 2-0 105 4
3. Cedar Falls 2-0 93 5
4. Urbandale 2-0 60 7
5. West Des Moines Valley 1-1 59 2
6. Waukee 1-1 57 9
7. Iowa City West 2-0 55 8
8. Ankeny 1-1 37 3
9. Cedar Rapids Washington 2-0 33 10
10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-1 7 6
(tie) Pleasant Valley 1-1 7 NR
(tie) Fort Dodge 2-0 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Hempstead 6. Des Moines Lincoln 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4. Abraham Lincoln 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 2-0 110 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 2-0 89 2
3. Harlan (1) 2-0 87 4
4. Lewis Central (1) 2-0 86 5
5. Washington (2) 2-0 78 6
6. Manchester West Delaware 3-0 69 7
7. Davenport Assumption 2-0 37 10
8. Webster City 2-0 21 NR
(tie) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1 21 3
10. Glenwood 2-0 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 16. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Huxley Ballard 5. Pella 5. Nevada 4. Grinnell 4. Decorah 2. Humboldt 2. Fort Madison 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Monroe PCM (9) 2-0 116 1
2. Williamsburg (2) 2-0 107 2
3. Inwood West Lyon (1) 2-0 95 4
4. Central Lyon-GLR 2-0 70 T7
5. West Liberty 2-0 67 T7
6. Waukon 1-1 58 T5
7. Orange City Unity Christian 2-0 37 10
8. Clear Lake 1-1 30 3
9. Mount Vernon 2-0 20 NR
10. Sioux Center 2-0 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 12. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 10. Bloomfield Davis County 2. State Center West Marshall 2. Solon 1. Spirit Lake 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1. Greene County 1. West Burlington-Notre Dame 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. O-A BCIG (10) 2-0 115 1
2. Van Meter (1) 2-0 98 T3
2. South Central Calhoun (1) 2-0 98 2
4. Underwood 2-0 83 6
5. Sigourney-Keota 2-0 51 8
6. Mount Ayr 2-0 42 10
7. Emmetsburg 2-0 30 NR
8. Dike-New Hartford 1-1 24 T3
9. Durant 2-0 21 NR
10. West Branch 1-1 20 5
Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 18. Hawarden West Sioux 12. Truro Interstate 35 12. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 11. Sibley-Ocheyedan 6. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Pleasantville 4. Jewell South Hamilton 3. Le Grand East Marshall 1. Mediapolis 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Grundy Center (7) 2-0 114 1
2. St. Ansgar (3) 2-0 104 2
3. Iowa City Regina (2) 1-1 92 3
4. Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 82 4
5. Calmar South Winneshiek 2-0 71 5
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-0 59 6
7. Lisbon 2-0 41 8
8. Logan-Magnolia 2-0 24 NR
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 18 NR
10. Britt West Hancock 1-1 16 10
Others receiving votes: Southwest Valley 10. Moville Woodbury Central 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 6. Lake Mills 5. Riverside 5. St. Albert 4. Bellevue 1. Sloan Westwood 1. Wapello 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 1-0 115 1
2. Audubon (1) 2-0 105 2
3. Anita CAM (1) 2-0 88 3
4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 2-0 86 4
5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2-0 77 5
6. Newell-Fonda 2-0 54 6
7. Montezuma 2-0 36 7
8. Easton Valley 2-0 35 8
9. Springville 2-0 20 9
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-0 15 10
Others receiving votes: New London 10. Tripoli 5. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3. North English English Valleys 3. Janesville 2. Brooklyn BGM 1. Woodbine 1.
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 8
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
Red Oak at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.
Fremont-Mills at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Treynor at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Riverside at Griswold Invite, 9 a.m.
Heartland Christian at Griswold Invite, TBA
Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue West, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars Invite, 4:30 p.m.
AHSTW, Riverside, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia at Treynor Invite, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Lewis Central Invite, 9 a.m.
Riverside at Holstein, 9 a.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 9 a.m.
Prep Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Abraham Lincoln at MRC triangular at Sioux City, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Lewis Central at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Sioux City Relays, 12 p.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 5:37 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 5:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
NBA playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Miami 3, Milwaukee 1
Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100
Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD
Boston 2, Toronto 2
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99
Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93
Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto late
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Houston 1, L.A. Lakers 1
Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97
Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109
Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers, vs. Houston, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
L.A. Clippers 1, Denver 1
Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97
Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101
Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, late
Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
NFL
A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 5, 2020).
Arizona — No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.
Atlanta — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.
Baltimore — No fans for the start of the season.
Buffalo — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.
Carolina — No fans for season opener on Sept. 13, hopeful of fans in October.
Chicago — Team plans no fans for the start of the season.
Cincinnati — No fans for home opener on Sept. 13. State allowing 6,000 fans at Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 games.
Cleveland — State permitting 6,000 fans at Sept. 17 home opener against Cincinnati, Oct. 27 against Washington.
Dallas — Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.
Denver — No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.
Detroit — No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.
Green Bay — No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.
Houston — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.
Indianapolis — No more than 25% capacity at games this season. Will have 2,500 fans maximum at opener on Sept. 20.
Jacksonville — Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.
Kansas City — Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).
Las Vegas — No fans for 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
Los Angeles Rams — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
Miami — Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.
Minnesota — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Green Bay and on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.
New England — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.
New Orleans — No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.
New York Giants — No fans “until further notice.”
New York Jets — No fans “until further notice.”
Philadelphia — No fans “until further notice.”
Pittsburgh — No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.
San Francisco — No fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.
Seattle — No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.
Tampa Bay — No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tennessee — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.
Washington — No fans for 2020 season.
