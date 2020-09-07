 Skip to main content
Sept. 8 Scoreboard
Sept. 8 Scoreboard

Featuring the latest prep football rankings

Prep Football

Friday, Sept. 11

Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale, 7 p.m.

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Creston at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Harlan, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.

Treynor at East Sac County, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Sidney, 7 p.m.

MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Westwood, 7 p.m.

AP Prep Football Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Dowling (12) 2-0 120 1

2. Southeast Polk 2-0 105 4

3. Cedar Falls 2-0 93 5

4. Urbandale 2-0 60 7

5. West Des Moines Valley 1-1 59 2

6. Waukee 1-1 57 9

7. Iowa City West 2-0 55 8

8. Ankeny 1-1 37 3

9. Cedar Rapids Washington 2-0 33 10

10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-1 7 6

(tie) Pleasant Valley 1-1 7 NR

(tie) Fort Dodge 2-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Hempstead 6. Des Moines Lincoln 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4. Abraham Lincoln 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 2-0 110 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 2-0 89 2

3. Harlan (1) 2-0 87 4

4. Lewis Central (1) 2-0 86 5

5. Washington (2) 2-0 78 6

6. Manchester West Delaware 3-0 69 7

7. Davenport Assumption 2-0 37 10

8. Webster City 2-0 21 NR

(tie) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1 21 3

10. Glenwood 2-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 16. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Huxley Ballard 5. Pella 5. Nevada 4. Grinnell 4. Decorah 2. Humboldt 2. Fort Madison 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Monroe PCM (9) 2-0 116 1

2. Williamsburg (2) 2-0 107 2

3. Inwood West Lyon (1) 2-0 95 4

4. Central Lyon-GLR 2-0 70 T7

5. West Liberty 2-0 67 T7

6. Waukon 1-1 58 T5

7. Orange City Unity Christian 2-0 37 10

8. Clear Lake 1-1 30 3

9. Mount Vernon 2-0 20 NR

10. Sioux Center 2-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 12. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 10. Bloomfield Davis County 2. State Center West Marshall 2. Solon 1. Spirit Lake 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1. Greene County 1. West Burlington-Notre Dame 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. O-A BCIG (10) 2-0 115 1

2. Van Meter (1) 2-0 98 T3

2. South Central Calhoun (1) 2-0 98 2

4. Underwood 2-0 83 6

5. Sigourney-Keota 2-0 51 8

6. Mount Ayr 2-0 42 10

7. Emmetsburg 2-0 30 NR

8. Dike-New Hartford 1-1 24 T3

9. Durant 2-0 21 NR

10. West Branch 1-1 20 5

Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 18. Hawarden West Sioux 12. Truro Interstate 35 12. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 11. Sibley-Ocheyedan 6. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Pleasantville 4. Jewell South Hamilton 3. Le Grand East Marshall 1. Mediapolis 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Grundy Center (7) 2-0 114 1

2. St. Ansgar (3) 2-0 104 2

3. Iowa City Regina (2) 1-1 92 3

4. Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 82 4

5. Calmar South Winneshiek 2-0 71 5

6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-0 59 6

7. Lisbon 2-0 41 8

8. Logan-Magnolia 2-0 24 NR

9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 18 NR

10. Britt West Hancock 1-1 16 10

Others receiving votes: Southwest Valley 10. Moville Woodbury Central 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 6. Lake Mills 5. Riverside 5. St. Albert 4. Bellevue 1. Sloan Westwood 1. Wapello 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 1-0 115 1

2. Audubon (1) 2-0 105 2

3. Anita CAM (1) 2-0 88 3

4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 2-0 86 4

5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2-0 77 5

6. Newell-Fonda 2-0 54 6

7. Montezuma 2-0 36 7

8. Easton Valley 2-0 35 8

9. Springville 2-0 20 9

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-0 15 10

Others receiving votes: New London 10. Tripoli 5. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3. North English English Valleys 3. Janesville 2. Brooklyn BGM 1. Woodbine 1.

Prep Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 8

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.

Red Oak at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.

Fremont-Mills at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Treynor at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Riverside at Griswold Invite, 9 a.m.

Heartland Christian at Griswold Invite, TBA

Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue West, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars Invite, 4:30 p.m.

AHSTW, Riverside, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia at Treynor Invite, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, AHSTW, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Lewis Central Invite, 9 a.m.

Riverside at Holstein, 9 a.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View, 9 a.m.

Prep Golf

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Abraham Lincoln at MRC triangular at Sioux City, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Lewis Central at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Sioux City Relays, 12 p.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 5:37 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 5:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

NBA playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Miami 3, Milwaukee 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD

Boston 2, Toronto 2

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99

Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93

Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto late

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Houston 1, L.A. Lakers 1

Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109

Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers, vs. Houston, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

L.A. Clippers 1, Denver 1

Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97

Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101

Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, late

Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

NFL

A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 5, 2020).

Arizona — No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.

Atlanta — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.

Baltimore — No fans for the start of the season.

Buffalo — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina — No fans for season opener on Sept. 13, hopeful of fans in October.

Chicago — Team plans no fans for the start of the season.

Cincinnati — No fans for home opener on Sept. 13. State allowing 6,000 fans at Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 games.

Cleveland — State permitting 6,000 fans at Sept. 17 home opener against Cincinnati, Oct. 27 against Washington.

Dallas — Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.

Denver — No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Detroit — No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Green Bay — No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Houston — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

Indianapolis — No more than 25% capacity at games this season. Will have 2,500 fans maximum at opener on Sept. 20.

Jacksonville — Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.

Kansas City — Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).

Las Vegas — No fans for 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Los Angeles Rams — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Miami — Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Minnesota — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Green Bay and on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.

New England — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.

New Orleans — No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

New York Giants — No fans “until further notice.”

New York Jets — No fans “until further notice.”

Philadelphia — No fans “until further notice.”

Pittsburgh — No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.

San Francisco — No fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.

Seattle — No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay — No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tennessee — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.

Washington — No fans for 2020 season.

