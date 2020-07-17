Seventh-inning grand slam lifts A.L. past L.C. in 4-A substate play

Abraham Lincoln saved its best for the last inning in Friday’s Class 4-A substate 8 opener.

Zane Olsen’s seventh-inning grand slam highlighted a six-run frame for the Lynx, who erased a three-run deficit, en route to a 7-4 victory over Lewis Central in the opening round of postseason play.

A.L. struggled to get any offense going through the first five innings as it was held scoreless. That changed in the sixth when Ben Fichter connected on a solo home run to bring the Lynx within 4-1.

It stayed that way until the seventh. A.L. plated a pair of runs before Olsen stepped to the plate with two outs with the season on the line. With the bases loaded and facing a 1-2 count, Olsen launched a grand slam to put the Lynx out front for good.

A.L. coach Brett Elam’s message was simple to his team facing the final three outs of the season.

“Get up there and fight,” Elam said. “Give us a chance. Scrap, claw, whatever you’ve got to do to get on base. Grind it out. It’s not over until the last pitch, and we finally showed some fight. They weren’t ready to end their season, and I tip my cap to all of them. They all had a part of the victory.”