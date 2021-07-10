Severe weather causes cancellations

Severe weather put a dent in multiple teams plans on Saturday.

St. Albert baseball was supposed to start its postseason journey with a game against Essex at home but had to postpone to Monday at 7 p.m. St. Albert was also supposed to host a game between Riverside and Stanton which will now be played at Monday at 5 p.m.

Tri-Center baseball was set to host IKM-Manning in the first round of substate but will now play on Monday as well.

Lewis Central baseball was set to host Dowling Catholic in a regular season non-conference matchup but will have to cancel the meeting. The Titans will have two more games until the postseason begins.

Trenor baseball had its home district game against Red Oad postponed until Monday. Treynor was also supposed to host Riverside vs Stanton which will also be postponed until Monday.

Abraham Lincoln softball had its regional semifinal against Class 5A No. 3 Johnston postponed until Monday. The game will be played at Johnston.