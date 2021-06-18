Shatel: 100% capacity and 110% sure we'll never take the CWS for granted

This is the 10th CWS at TD Ameritrade Park. It’s been an awkward first decade at times.

Fans were slow to accept the new ballpark. The complaint window was overrun.

Home plate faced the wrong direction. Not enough home runs. Not enough personality or charm. Mostly, it wasn’t, you know, the other place.

Every ballpark must earn its stripes. That happens over time, and mostly with games and drama and plays at the plate and swings that take away your breath. Memories.

But in the case of the CWS, tailgates and parties are part of the equation.

When we last left, and the Vandy Boys were turning out the lights in 2019, we were starting to figure it out.

The NCAA legislated a ball that leaves the yard, and tailgates (with the help of our SEC friends) have become entrenched, but the surrounding bars and eateries have their regulars, too.

And now as the merchants extend toward the Old Market, this new CWS experience continues to take shape.

What I think will happen is that, after a year away, this will feel like a new beginning for a lot of CWS fans, and the passion and good vibrations will belong to the new home.