Sheffield seals Saintes' season opener

St. Albert junior Lainey Sheffield started the season with a bang on Thursday.
The Saintes were tied 2-2 with Lewis Central in the season opener for both teams with just one inning remaining at St. Albert. St. Albert kept Lewis Central off the board in the top of the inning with a double play.
Sheffield was walked her first three plate appearances but took the game into her own hands when she hit a walk-off home run to win 3-2.
“I thought we had some typical first-game jitters,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “I was proud of the way the girls battled back and hung in there. I thought Alexis Narmi pitched extremely well. She had a two-hitter and had nine strikeouts. Obviously, Lainey Sheffield with the big walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh was exciting.”
Despite Lewis Central taking the loss, L.C. head coach Hannah Cole said she was proud of how her young team battled back and competed.
“We came out in the first inning, lots of first-game jitters,” she said. “We made some errors and they put up two runs on us right away in the first inning. But, then we came out ready to play and they did not score again until that last hit. ... It would have been really easy to roll over but we kept fighting at the plate. Kept fighting on defense. I am very proud of the way the girls played.”
Lewis Central opened the game by taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but St. Albert responded by scoring two to take the lead.
The Titans tied the game in the fourth, which wasn’t broken until the walk-off home run.
Earning the season-opening win against a city opponent only made the night that much more special.
“It’s huge,” Daley said. “We got rained out our first game so we’ve been anxious to get a game in. Anytime you can win over a city school and a program like L.C. it’s a huge win for us.”
Lewis Central recorded three hits in the game which came from senior Haley Bach, senior Taylor Elam and senior Haley Bach. Taylor recorded two RBIs.
Cole said the offense for the Titans looked strong during the game.
“Taylor Elam stands out. She always comes out to the plate swinging,” Cole said. “Haley Bach always comes out looking for something to hit. Our seniors are really tough the year. We have four of them and they’re all starters. They all come to the plate with a good approach.”
St. Albert is in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight at home against Abraham Lincoln.
“I just hope we can come back tomorrow with the same enthusiasm and work out some of those kinks tonight we saw in the first game,” Daley said.
Lewis Central will be in action today and tomorrow at a tournament hosted by Sioux City Heelan.
“I’m just excited to keep playing,” Cole said.
Lewis Central and St. Albert will play in a second game at 7:30 p.m. on June 17 at Lewis Central.
Lewis Central (0-1) 100 100 0 — 2
St. Albert (1-0) 200 000 1 — 3