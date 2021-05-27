Sheffield seals Saintes' season opener

St. Albert junior Lainey Sheffield started the season with a bang on Thursday.

The Saintes were tied 2-2 with Lewis Central in the season opener for both teams with just one inning remaining at St. Albert. St. Albert kept Lewis Central off the board in the top of the inning with a double play.

Sheffield was walked her first three plate appearances but took the game into her own hands when she hit a walk-off home run to win 3-2.

“I thought we had some typical first-game jitters,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “I was proud of the way the girls battled back and hung in there. I thought Alexis Narmi pitched extremely well. She had a two-hitter and had nine strikeouts. Obviously, Lainey Sheffield with the big walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh was exciting.”

Despite Lewis Central taking the loss, L.C. head coach Hannah Cole said she was proud of how her young team battled back and competed.