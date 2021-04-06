Shepard scores 5 in opening victory for Saintes

St. Albert senior Makenna Shepard scored three goals in the first 20 minutes against Creston on Monday and added two more in the second half to lead the Saintes to an 8-1 victory at home Monday night on the YMCA fields in Council Bluffs.
Despite Shepard scoring a hat trick in the first 20 minutes, St. Albert only led 3-0 at halftime against its Hawkeye 10 Conference opponent. But freshman Ella Klusman placed two shots in the back of the net and junior Mallory Daley scored once in the second half to extend the lead. Those goals combined with two more from Shepard gave the Saintes an 8-0 advantage
Creston avoided the shutout with a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.
“Honestly, the first half was a little sluggish,” Saintes head coach Chris Hughes said. “We’re like everyone else. We have a lot of young inexperienced kids playing. There was times out there when we have seven or eight new bodies in a varsity game.
“Seconds half, they turned up the aggressiveness a little bit and started making some better runs and reads, much better second half than first half.”
St. Albert was able to play all 22 girls on its team, including all three goalkeepers.
Shepard notched her first goal in the second minute, scored again in the 16th and finished the hat trick in the 20th.
Klusman opened the second half with a goal in the 45th, Shepard scored her fourth in the 50th, Klusman tallied another goal in the 52nd, Shepard scored her final goal in the 55th and Daley added the eighth goal in the 67th.
Freshman goalkeeper Missy Evezic stopped one penalty kick late in the game, but another chance from the spot gave the Panthers their only goal.
“It was nice because we have seven girls on our squad that have played soccer one year or less in their life,” Hughes said about getting everyone into the game. “Honestly, it’s good to get as many minutes as possible.”
Hughes said he was especially impressed with Shepard’s performance. The senior possibly may have been able to score more than she did in his eyes.
“When she came off I told her it was possibly the most unselfish five-goal performance I’ve ever seen,” Hughes said. “She probably could have had five goals in the first 20 minutes of the match. She was doing everything in her power to get everybody else involved. She did great today. She was very unselfish.”
One area Hughes would like to see his team improve in playing quicker.
“We looked better the second half than we did the first half,” he said. “At least we improved from first half to second half. Now we just need to pick up the pace of play and improve next match.”
St. Albert will be in action next at the Thomas Jefferson Invite this weekend. It will play Underwood at 4:30 on Friday and Sioux City North at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
“I was happy that we had a nice start to the season and hopefully we improve from here,” Hughes said.
Creston (0-1) 0 1 — 1
St. Albert (1-0) 3 5 — 8