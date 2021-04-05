Shepard scores 5 in opening victory for Saintes

Freshman goalkeeper Missy Evezic stopped one penalty kick late in the game, but another chance from the spot gave the Panthers their only goal.

"It was nice because we have seven girls on our squad that have played soccer one year or less in their life," Hughes said about getting everyone into the game. "Honestly, it's good to get as many minutes as possible."

Hughes said he was especially impressed with Shepard's performance. The senior possibly may have been able to score more than she did in his eyes.

"When she came off I told her it was possibly the most unselfish five-goal performance I've ever seen," Hughes said. "She probably could have had five goals in the first 20 minutes of the match. She was doing everything in her power to get everybody else involved. She did great today. She was very unselfish."

One area Hughes would like to see his team improve in playing quicker.

"We looked better the second half than we did the first half," he said. "At least we improved from first half to second half. Now we just need to pick up the pace of play and improve next match."

St. Albert will be in action next at the Thomas Jefferson Invite this weekend. It will play Underwood at 4:30 on Friday and Sioux City North at 10 a.m. on Saturday.