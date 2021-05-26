Shepard sends Falcons to State

St. Albert freshman Brayden Shepard has scored 29 goals this season, but the 29th might be the biggest goal yet.
Shepard scored that 29th goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory in Wednesday’s substate championship against Treynor to send the Falcons to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
“It’s incredible. We beat them earlier in the season on a golden goal and this just means so much more that we’re going to state too,” Shepard said. It’s just incredible.”
St. Albert won the first game 4-3.
“They found a way to get it done,” St. Albert head coach Todd Tarbox said. “That was a good, good game. The teams played their hearts out. I feel bad for them and their season being over with because they played so hard, right to the end and gave us everything we could handle.
St. Albert took an early lead when Shepard scored his 28th goal of the season off a corner kick. The ball bounced off a Treynor player but rolled into the goal.
The 1-0 lead held through the first half but the Cardinals evened the score in the 55th minute when sophomore Mason Yochum found freshman Tyson McCain for the tying goal in the 55th minute.
The Falcons didn’t take long to tie the game scoring just two minutes later. Senor Gavin McIntosh placed the ball in the back of the net to give St. Albert a 2-1 lead.
The team traded possession back and forth but Treynor found a way to tie the game off a corner kick in the 64th minute. Junior Thomas Schwartz placed the ball out of reach for the goalie for the tying score.
That score held until the end of regulation.
It didn’t take long for Shepard to score the golden goal and the Falcons ended overtime just over three minutes into the extra period.
“To get up twice and just to get tied right back, and they had opportunities and Chase (Morton) comes up huge with those saves,” Tarbox said. “And it’s sitting there bouncing in front of our net and it gets cleared it’s hard to even describe.”
Even Tarbox admitted he wasn’t sure the Falcons would be at this point back at the beginning of the season.
“We never thought we were going to be there at the beginning of the year,” he said. “We didn’t know where we were going to be at the beginning of the year. Brand new team, brand new coach. We did it though. I’m so happy.
Tarbox also gave special mention to the senior-led defense, the midfield and assistant coach Ryan Grudle.
Shepard is two goals away from the school record for goals in a single season.
Treynor head coach Jason McIntosh said he was still proud of his team despite the loss.
“This group of kids man, they’re a tough, young group of kids,” he said. “They play their butts off every game. We’ve been behind before and come back. It hasn’t been a problem for us. Just apparently overtime has been or nemesis against these guys the last two times.”
McIntosh also gave special mention to multiple players on Treynor.
“Keaton Mann is one of the best soccer players in Iowa. He played out of his tail like he always does. He had some good things happen. Our other senior Duncan Clark is our team leader. He’s the most aggressive guy on the field and everyone follows. Several young guys that played great. Allen Young played phenomenal on defense in the back. We had a lot of contributing things from all our guys.
“I’m really disappointed in how this year ended but I’m really excited for next year to get here now.”
Trenoy (15-4) 0 2 0 — 2
St. Albert (14-6) 1 1 1 — 3