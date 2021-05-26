Shepard sends Falcons to State

The team traded possession back and forth but Treynor found a way to tie the game off a corner kick in the 64th minute. Junior Thomas Schwartz placed the ball out of reach for the goalie for the tying score.

That score held until the end of regulation.

It didn’t take long for Shepard to score the golden goal and the Falcons ended overtime just over three minutes into the extra period.

“To get up twice and just to get tied right back, and they had opportunities and Chase (Morton) comes up huge with those saves,” Tarbox said. “And it’s sitting there bouncing in front of our net and it gets cleared it’s hard to even describe.”

Even Tarbox admitted he wasn’t sure the Falcons would be at this point back at the beginning of the season.

“We never thought we were going to be there at the beginning of the year,” he said. “We didn’t know where we were going to be at the beginning of the year. Brand new team, brand new coach. We did it though. I’m so happy.

Tarbox also gave special mention to the senior-led defense, the midfield and assistant coach Ryan Grudle.

Shepard is two goals away from the school record for goals in a single season.