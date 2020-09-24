Short-handed T.J. falls in three sets to South Sioux City

Thomas Jefferson welcomed South Sioux City Thursday for a match on the Yellow Jackets’ home court. Although T.J. received a strong performance from Jazlynn Sanders, who led T.J. with eight kills, South Sioux City prevailed 25-17, 25-20, 25-9. “We had a couple players that stepped up pretty big because we were missing four players tonight,” T.J. coach Darion White said. “We just kind of ran out of energy.” The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Monday against Lewis Central before celebrating their Senior Night Tuesday at home against Sioux City West. Above, T.J.’s Aaliyah Neve (7) and Abby Evers (13) defend as South Sioux City’s Nyaluet Diew (16) hits the ball. Below, at left, T.J. players celebrate a point and at right, T.J.’s Jazlynn Sanders (2) spikes the ball.