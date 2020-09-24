 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Short-handed T.J. falls in three sets to South Sioux City
0 comments

Short-handed T.J. falls in three sets to South Sioux City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Jefferson welcomed South Sioux City Thursday for a match on the Yellow Jackets’ home court. Although T.J. received a strong performance from Jazlynn Sanders, who led T.J. with eight kills, South Sioux City prevailed 25-17, 25-20, 25-9. “We had a couple players that stepped up pretty big because we were missing four players tonight,” T.J. coach Darion White said. “We just kind of ran out of energy.” The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Monday against Lewis Central before celebrating their Senior Night Tuesday at home against Sioux City West. Above, T.J.’s Aaliyah Neve (7) and Abby Evers (13) defend as South Sioux City’s Nyaluet Diew (16) hits the ball. Below, at left, T.J. players celebrate a point and at right, T.J.’s Jazlynn Sanders (2) spikes the ball.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L.C. stays undefeated
Sports News

L.C. stays undefeated

The Class 3-A No. 4 Titans got a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior running back Logan Katzer after a Carroll fumble and three-and-out on …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert