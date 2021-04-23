Shorthanded Titans place third at Carroll

Lewis Central boys track overcame missing top athletes to place third at the Tiger Knight Invite in Carrol on Thruway.
The Titans were missing top athletes junior Hunter Deyo, sophomore Lucci Fidone, senior Jonah Pomrenke, junior Ethen Fishell and senior Nathan Sell who all competed at the Drake Relays.
“Our younger guys did a great job of stepping up and competing,” head coach Matt Argotsinger said.
L.C. finished the meet with 83 points, 40.5 of which came from sophomore Jonathan Humpal and freshman Ethan Eichhorn.
Humpal won the long jump after leaping 20 feet, 1.25 inches, finished second in the 100-meter with a time of 12.08 and anchored the 800 relay which placed second with a time of 1:34.80, and the 1600 relay which ran a 3:40.27 for fifth place.
The other members of the 800 relay were freshman Caleb Moore, junior Wyatt Hatcher and junior Brayden Loftin.
Hatcher also competed in the 1600 relay with a time of 3:40.27. Junior Quentin Allen and sophomore Gabriel Watson were the other two legs of that relay.
Eichhorn placed firth in both the 1600 and 3200. He ran a 4:46.76 in the 1600 and a 10:09.70 in the 3200.
Sophomore Parker Matiyow scored 10 points for the Titans. He placed second in the discus with a toss of 137 feet, 4 inches and fifth in the shot put with a throw of 40-11.5.
Sophomore Chase Wallance took third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.07, freshman Haidyn Cox was fourth in the 800 after running a 2:13.53 and freshman Nash Paulson finished sixth in the discus with a toss of 119-9.
Lewis Central so had a lot of success on relays. The 400 relay of junior Blake Cyboron, Moore, Loftin and junior Caleb Campbell took fifth with a time of 46.77.
The 3200 relay came in third with a time of 9:23.75. That squad was comprised of Cox, freshman Luke Woltmann, Logan Fuller and senior Alex Ruhaak.
The 440 shuttle hurdle relay placed fifth with a 1:13.68 and was comprised of Wallace, freshman Lual Maker, sophomore Julian Humpal and junior JC Dermody.
The 1600 distance medley relay also scored after placing fourth. They ran a 4:00.79. The relay was made up of Cyboron, Campbell, Watson and Allen.
Lewis Central track will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at Glenwood.