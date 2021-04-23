Shorthanded Titans place third at Carroll

Lewis Central boys track overcame missing top athletes to place third at the Tiger Knight Invite in Carrol on Thruway.

The Titans were missing top athletes junior Hunter Deyo, sophomore Lucci Fidone, senior Jonah Pomrenke, junior Ethen Fishell and senior Nathan Sell who all competed at the Drake Relays.

“Our younger guys did a great job of stepping up and competing,” head coach Matt Argotsinger said.

L.C. finished the meet with 83 points, 40.5 of which came from sophomore Jonathan Humpal and freshman Ethan Eichhorn.

Humpal won the long jump after leaping 20 feet, 1.25 inches, finished second in the 100-meter with a time of 12.08 and anchored the 800 relay which placed second with a time of 1:34.80, and the 1600 relay which ran a 3:40.27 for fifth place.

The other members of the 800 relay were freshman Caleb Moore, junior Wyatt Hatcher and junior Brayden Loftin.

Hatcher also competed in the 1600 relay with a time of 3:40.27. Junior Quentin Allen and sophomore Gabriel Watson were the other two legs of that relay.

Eichhorn placed firth in both the 1600 and 3200. He ran a 4:46.76 in the 1600 and a 10:09.70 in the 3200.